SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia seaport is reopening four days after it was shut down when a cargo ship overturned while heading back to sea.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced to nearly 1,400 people at a Georgia Ports Authority event in Savannah on Thursday that the Port of Brunswick is “back in business.” The port had been closed since the South Korean ship Golden Ray capsized early Sunday in the St. Simons Sound.

Ports authority chief Griff Lynch said four ships were preparing Thursday to sail one-at-a-time past the overturned vessel to the docks in Brunswick. He said they would travel at slow speeds to avoid any risk of jostling the capsized ship.

Coast Guard Capt. John Reed said crews will ensure the incoming ships don’t interfere with efforts to remove the overturned vessel.

