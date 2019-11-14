Beach said in an email to supporters that he was ending his bid because he feels he can be more effective in the state Senate.

Beach has served in the state Senate since 2013 and previously served on the board of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority.

Other Republicans in the race include commercial construction company owner Marjorie Greene and former Merchant Marine Nicole Rodden.

