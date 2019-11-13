Police said Wednesday that both shooting victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died and the wounded person was in critical condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact authorities. Police didn’t describe exactly what led to the gunfire, saying only that it was “road rage” that began on Interstate 85 and ended with the shooting on a nearby road.

The crime happened about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD