DeKalb County police spokesperson Michaela Vincent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the suspect was wanted in connection to a double shooting that killed one woman and injured another.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed on social media that an officer was involved in a shooting along Interstate 285 near Old National Highway. The agency told WSB that the suspect and the trooper exchanged gunfire. No officers were injured during the shooting, according to the report.
On Tuesday, a state trooper fatally shot a man in Columbus who fired at the officers who chased his speeding car through three west-central Georgia counties.