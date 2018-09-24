FILE- This June 13, 2014, file photo, shows construction on a new nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle power plant in Waynesboro, Ga. A group of Georgia lawmakers wants a “cost cap” in the construction of a nuclear power plant near Augusta to protect blown budgets from being passed on to consumers. Two reactors being built at Plant Vogtle are billions of dollars over budget. (John Bazemore, File/Associated Press)

ATLANTA — The utilities involved in a Georgia nuclear project are deciding whether to continue after another billion-dollar cost overage.

Two part-owners of the two new reactors being built at the Vogtle nuclear power plant near Waynesboro_Oglethorpe Power and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia_are set to vote as early as Monday on whether to move forward or abandon the project.

A down vote by either could mean the facility, now with a total estimated cost of $27 billion, is abandoned. The two reactors are years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.

Southern Company, the parent company of the largest share owner, Georgia Power, already indicated it is ready to continue after learning that $2.3 billion in new cost overruns are expected.

The critical votes come just days after the federal government warned the utilities that any move to cancel the planned expansion would lead to demands for quick repayment of nearly $6 billion in federal loans.

In a letter to the three owners, the Department of Energy said late Friday that if the construction project is canceled, the government is “prepared to move swiftly to fully enforce its rights under terms of the loan guarantee agreements, including the repayment provisions.”

The letter calls the project “a linchpin in the all-of-the-above energy strategy required to sustain our nation’s economic strength and energy independence.”

But several state lawmakers sounded the alarm last week about cost overruns at the site, saying they wanted a “cost cap” established to protect Georgians from getting gouged on their electricity bills.

The plug was pulled on a similar project in neighboring South Carolina in July 2017 when the V.C. Summer plant was abandoned after going billions of dollars over budget.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.