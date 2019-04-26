FILE - In a July 16, 2007 file photo, Supreme Court of Georgia Justice Robert Benham presides over a hearing, in Atlanta. Justice who became the first African American to serve on the Georgia Supreme Court, plans to step down in 2020 after serving three decades on the high court., (Zachary D. Porter, Pool, File/Associated Press)

ATLANTA — A jurist who became the first African American to serve on the Georgia Supreme Court plans to step down after serving three decades on the high court.

The court said in a news release Friday that Justice Robert Benham has announced he’ll leave the court next year rather than seeking reelection to another six-year term. He was appointed to the court in December 1989 by then-Gov. Joe Frank Harris.

The release says Benham is now 72 and has been telling people for a while that this would be his last term as he would reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 shortly after beginning a new term if he ran again.

His successor will be selected in a statewide election in May 2020.

