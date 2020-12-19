The newspaper said 38 people were arrested earlier this month and 48 locations were searched in addition to the call center. Police reported confiscating cash worth 1.7 million euros ($2 million) during the raids, as well as 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of gold and high-end watches, the paper reported. Authorities also seized 41 luxury cars, 87 properties including luxury homes and hotels.
”In this call center, there were members of families that lived in Germany before but were deported because of crimes,” Thomas Jungbluth of the state criminal police in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia told the Rheinische Post. “They resettled in Turkey.”
The suspects allegedly told the people they called that their jewelry or money wasn’t safe at home or at the bank and they would send police to collect and keep it for them at a safe place.
“Since we raided the call center, there have been barely any such calls in Germany anymore,” Wolfgang Herrmanns from the state criminal office told the newspaper. “We’ve drained the swamp.”
