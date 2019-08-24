SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Police in North Macedonia say they have arrested a German national wanted by Interpol for allegedly procuring 700 kilograms of cocaine from an unnamed South American country and organizing its shipment to Hamburg, Germany.

Police announced Saturday they arrested a German national, identified only by his initials as R.V.L, 55, who had been hiding for several months in a house located in the ski resort of Popova Sapka, about 60 kilometers (37miles) west of the capital Skopje.

A joint police team from North Macedonia and Germany raided the house on Wednesday and seized five cell phones, money, a laptop and a German passport and Polish driving license.

The German national has been put in custody and is expected to be handed to German authorities after the extradition procedure is completed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.