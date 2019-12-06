Party members chose left-leaning duo Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans in a ballot whose results were announced last weekend — rejecting a rival team that clearly favored staying in Merkel’s coalition and was favored by the party establishment. The congress must formally elect the new leadership.

Esken and Walter-Borjans have been more skeptical about staying in the coalition, but also stopped short of demanding an immediate departure halfway through the parliamentary term.

Merkel’s center-right Union bloc has made clear that it isn’t prepared to embark on a full renegotiation of the accord underpinning the coalition.

A motion drawn up with the incoming leadership for the three-day congress calls for talks with the Union aimed at raising the national minimum wage, increasing public investment and raising the price of carbon dioxide in a recently agreed package of climate measures. But it avoids a clear position on the coalition’s future.

