In an embarrassing climb-down last month, the EU failed to agree on starting membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania after countries led by France disagreed.

Maas said Germany stays “at the disposal” of North Macedonia and offered additional support to the country in its ongoing efforts to reform the judiciary and the rule of law, and to fight corruption.

He spoke after talks in Skopje with North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister, Nikola Dimitrov.

