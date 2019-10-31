Germany and the U.S. have boosted cultural ties throughout 2019 as part of a two-nation friendship campaign dubbed “Wunderbar Together” (”Wonderful Together.”)

Germany launched the multimillion-dollar publicity campaign in late 2018 as it smarted from President Donald Trump’s verbal attacks and a perceived disregard for the long-term U.S. ally.

Following the evening concert, a reception will be held that includes free beer and pretzels courtesy of the German government.

