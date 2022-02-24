She also said she had rejected a request by Maxwell’s attorneys that she order a new trial without gathering more information.

Maxwell, 60, remains incarcerated after she was convicted of sex trafficking, among other charges, during a December trial in which she was portrayed as the chief recruiter of teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. Prosecutors said she also sometimes joined in the abuse.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In interviews with news outlets, the juror described a moment during the deliberations when he told fellow jurors that, like some of the victims of Epstein, he had been sexually abused as a child. And he said he convinced other jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

Nathan said it was not easy for parties to obtain the kind of hearing she will conduct regarding the juror’s conduct.

But she said she had concluded, and prosecutors had conceded, that the high standard required to stage a post-verdict evidentiary hearing was met “as to whether Juror 50 failed to respond truthfully during the jury selection process to whether he was a victim of sexual abuse.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said he had “made several direct, unambiguous statements to multiple media outlets about his own experience that do not pertain to jury deliberations and that cast doubt on the accuracy of his responses during jury selection.”

Advertisement

She added: “To be clear, the potential impropriety is not that someone with a history of sexual abuse may have served on the jury. Rather, it is the potential failure to respond truthfully to questions during the jury selection process that asked for that material information so that any potential bias could be explored.”

Potential jurors in Maxwell’s case were asked to fill out a questionnaire asking: “Have you or a friend or family member ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault?”

Story continues below advertisement

Nathan said in her order that the juror’s questionnaire will be unsealed.

Meanwhile, a Jan. 10 submission to the judge from a lawyer for the juror was unsealed Thursday.

In the letter, attorney Todd Spodek asked the judge to release to attorneys the written juror questionnaire that his client had filled out as the trial began.

Advertisement

Spodek said the juror does not recall answering questions during jury selection about his prior experience with sexual assault.

Spodek said the juror, identified only as “Juror 50,” wanted to protect his privacy rights and his right to avoid self-incrimination.