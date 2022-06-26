Placeholder while article actions load

Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch at jail Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ghislaine Maxwell reported that Brooklyn jail staff threatened her safety, prompting employees to place her on suicide watch, prosecutors said Sunday, arguing that there was no need to delay her sentencing on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell, 60, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for her December conviction for helping then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, the globe-trotting financier and convicted sex offender, abuse girls between 1994 and 2004.

In court filings Saturday, Maxwell’s lawyers said she was placed on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) and asked for a delay to her sentencing. On Sunday, prosecutors argued that no delay was needed because Maxwell had her legal documents and could get the same amount of sleep. They said Maxwell was transferred after reporting threats to her safety by MDC staff to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inspector general. Maxwell refused to elaborate about why she feared for her safety, prosecutors said. She told psychology staff she was not suicidal.

Advertisement

Maxwell’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Bureau of Prisons said it does not comment on any inmate’s confinement conditions.

Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial.

— Reuters

Officer charged with assault after protest

A Providence police officer accused of punching a woman at an abortion protest while he was off-duty has been charged in connection with Friday’s demonstration.

Patrolman Jeann Lugo, 35, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, state police said in a news release Saturday evening.

Jennifer Rourke, the chair of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative who is seeking the Democratic nomination for a state Senate seat, said she had been punched in the face at least twice by Lugo, who — at the time — was running for the GOP nomination for the same seat. Providence police said earlier Saturday that Lugo had been suspended from his job with pay pending an investigation, and Lugo ended his campaign.

Advertisement

The incident happened at a protest outside the State House in Providence following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end the right to abortion. Video of the event posted online shows a physical altercation right before a woman appearing to be Rourke is seen being hit. The video does not show what happened between Lugo and Rourke beforehand.

In a call with the Associated Press on Saturday, Rourke said that as she was attempting to escort a counterprotester who had agreed to leave the premises, another physical altercation broke out during which she was punched in the face multiple times.

State police say Lugo turned himself in Saturday and was arraigned and released. Lugo told the Boston Globe before charges were announced that he “stepped in to protect someone that a group of agitators was attacking.”

Advertisement

Lugo had also told the Providence Journal he was “not going to deny” the punching allegation, but he added that “everything happened very fast.”

Rourke, who sought medical care and had a CT scan Saturday, said she was doing okay but was experiencing a lot of tenderness in her face and ringing in her ears.

— Associated Press

Grand Canyon won't do bison hunt this fall

A bison herd that lives almost exclusively in the northern reaches of Grand Canyon National Park won’t be targeted for lethal removal there this fall.

Last year, the park used skilled volunteers selected through a highly competitive and controversial lottery to kill bison, part of an effort to downsize the herd that has been trampling meadows and archaeological sites on the canyon’s North Rim.

Introducing the sound of gunfire and having people close to the bison was meant to nudge the massive animals back to the adjacent forest where they legally could be hunted. But the efforts had little effect.

Advertisement

New surveys also have shown that the herd is closer to the goal of about 200, down from an estimated 500 to 800 animals when the park approved a plan to cut the herd’s size. The park is now working with other agencies and groups on a long-term plan for managing the bison.

— Associated Press

Detroit mother accused of murder after boy's body found in freezer: A Detroit woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after police found the boy's decomposing body in a basement freezer. The 31-year-old woman is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and torture, and concealing the death of an individual, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Sunday. She had an arraignment Sunday and was remanded to jail, the Detroit News reported. Detroit police officers and members of Child Protective Services were conducting a welfare check at the home early Friday when they discovered the boy's body. It was not clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article