“The definition of cack-handed is left-handed, which I am, and also awkward and clumsy, which I am. It also represents the unconventional track my life and career has taken,” Yashere said in a statement. “This is a book about trying, whether you succeed or not. About wanting something and going for it, despite how ridiculous, impossible, and stupid it sounds to other people. I’m excited to take you guys on this journey through my crazy life.”
The 46-year-old Yashere is a commentator on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and has starred in standup specials for Netflix and Showtime. She is a co-creator of the sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola,” which she also appears in and helps write.
This story has been corrected to show that Gina Yashere was an elevator engineer, not an elevator operator.
