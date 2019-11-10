Chernoff, a longtime city employee, went by the nickname of “Alley Cat” and used that name for his one-man cat rescue operation that was featured on the NATGeoTV reality show Rescue Ink.
The Defender Association of Philadelphia, listed in court documents as representing the teen, couldn’t be reached Sunday.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD