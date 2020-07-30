Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said the girl was in critical condition as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
The child was struck by a bullet fired from an unknown location in the city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Chicago, police said.
A helicopter searched Wednesday night for the suspected shooter, who apparently fled into a wooded area, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. Police dogs also scoured the area as the FBI was on scene assisting the Hammond police, WLS-TV reported.
Police said in a statement late Wednesday that police detectives remained “on scene determining the nature of the shooting.”
