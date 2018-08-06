PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say a 7-year-old girl who was the subject of a custody battle has been found dead with a bag over her head in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police say the girl’s stepfather discovered her body Monday in the living room of a home in the city’s Manayunk section. Her 45-year-old father was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. Police say he apparently killed himself.

The girl was supposed to be returned to her mother Sunday after a weekend visit.

Capt. John Ryan tells WCAU-TV that the father left a note, but he could not discuss the contents.

Their names and causes of death were not immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.