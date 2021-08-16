The 6-year-old was struck in the chest and right armpit and is hospitalized, Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said Sunday evening.
The Belmont Central neighborhood where the girls were shot on Chicago’s northwest side is a “gang conflict area,” he said, adding that police do not think the children or their mother were targeted.
The girls were among victims of weekend gun violence in Chicago that left 55 people shot, including five fatally, from Friday afternoon to Monday morning, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shootings come amid efforts to curb rising gun violence in the city and around the United States.
After Sunday’s shooting, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and attempted first aid on the children as they waited for paramedics. The shooting happened as the girls’ mother was putting the pair in the back seat of a car, McDermott said.
McDermott said police were trying to determine whether there were multiple shooters and whether they were on foot or in a vehicle. He urged anyone with information to contact police.
— Associated Press
Construction on
Obama center begins
Five years after Barack Obama chose Chicago as the site for his legacy project, construction officially began Monday on the Obama Presidential Center.
Roadway closures were set up and a bulldozer arrived to start digging up part of the 19-acre lakefront site in Jackson Park, which is near the Obama family home and the University of Chicago where the former president once taught law. The Obama Foundation, which announced preliminary work in April, said a formal groundbreaking ceremony would take place in the fall.
Progress on the $500 million center has been delayed by lawsuits and a federal review required because of the location of the park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Also, concerns about displacing Black residents stretched into a years-long battle, resulting in neighborhood protections — including for affordable housing.
“We are incredibly proud to build the Obama Presidential Center here, just a couple of miles away from where President and Mrs. Obama started their journey,” Valerie Jarrett, president of the Obama Foundation, said in a statement.
The complex will include a museum, public library branch, athletic center, children’s play area and a test kitchen. The former president’s documents will be available in digital form.
During a Chicago appearance in June, Obama said he hoped the center would help promote the city’s South Side and bring Chicagoans together.
“Our goal has been, how do we create an institution that not only is helping to promote the sort of civic engagement and progressive change that I believe happens when ordinary people just get involved in their communities,” he said.
— Associated Press
MINNESOTA
Wildfire in north
spreads to 1,500 acres
A rapidly growing wildfire in northeastern Minnesota has expanded to at least 1,500 acres and prompted some evacuations, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday.
The fire was spotted about 3 p.m. Sunday near Greenwood Lake, approximately 15 miles southwest of Isabella, in the Superior National Forest.
“It’s just changing very rapidly,” said Joanna Gilkeson, a forest spokeswoman. “It’s very active today with the near-critical fire weather.”
Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday night authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist in the firefighting efforts, with fire dangers expected to remain high over the next several days.
Superior National Forest officials said in a statement that the cause of the fire at Greenwood Lake had not been determined by Monday afternoon. Aircraft flew over the area Monday morning to get a better size estimate. Crews were fighting the fire on the ground and from the air. They said the fire was expected to continue spreading northward Monday because of winds gusting at 20 to 25 mph, temperatures around 85 degrees and low humidity.
Authorities ordered cabin and property owners in the area just to the north around McDougal Lake to evacuate Monday and closed nearby recreation areas, campgrounds and boat launches. There were reports of extensive ash and smoke along Minnesota Highway 1, which connects Ely with Lake Superior. Authorities closed the highway in the fire area Monday afternoon, as well as Lake County Highway 2, which connects the Ely area with Two Harbors.
Smoke prompted the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to issue an air quality alert for the inland portion of Lake County. The agency said southerly winds were expected over the region for the next few days and would push the smoke plume north.
Forest officials are also monitoring two new, lightning-caused fires that are burning in remote parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness to the northeast. A fire west of Sawbill Lake had grown to 10 acres, while another south of Little Saganaga Lake was around two acres. Aircraft were dropping water on the fires.
— Associated Press