No names were released. The explosion does not appear intentional, Fulkerson said.
The explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. in northeast Oklahoma City and destroyed the home while also damaging at least three nearby houses, Fulkerson said.
“When we arrived there was no active fire, it was a completely leveled home with debris up and down the street,” Fulkerson said.
The cause wasn’t known, but Fulkerson said the home had propane, not natural gas.
