The 100-second silent video from a security camera shows the girl alone on the traffic island across from some woods at 7 a.m. Tuesday. After the van passes her the first time, a few other vehicles also go past. Then the van returns and stops, the man leaps out and runs at the girl, reaching behind himself as if pulling a knife. She grabs her backpack and tries to flee, but the man puts her in a headlock and drags her toward his van.