The suspect spent 12 years in prison for raping one young girl and attempting to rape another. He was released last year. He recently spent another five months in prison for harassing women on social media.

Local media said the 12-year-old girl had been taken to a hospital in the southern city of Nis. No other details were immediately available.

Police have said hundreds of officers and volunteers were involved in the massive manhunt for the kidnapper, using sniffer dogs and helicopters.

The man has been nicknamed in his village the “barber of Malca” for admitting in court that he cut the hair of his victims.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD