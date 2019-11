SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The last hospitalized victim of a Southern California school shooting that left three students dead and three others wounded has gone home.

Detectives are searching for a motive for the killings carried out last Thursday by Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The teen shot himself and later died. Authorities say Berhow didn’t appear to be linked to any ideology.