“I didn’t really realize what was going on until I was on the beach and I was bleeding everywhere,” Jordan told the station.
Her mother, Melissa Prushinski, said other beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid.
With the help of a lifeguard, they cleaned and bandaged the wound, and Jordan’s family took her to Atlantic General Hospital.
“We still don’t know what kind of shark it was. The ER doctor confirmed it was a shark bite because no other animal makes this type of bite,” Jordan’s mother said.
The town of Ocean City says officials are consulting experts and aren’t ruling out marine life.