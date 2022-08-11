Girl missing since 2019 was killed, N.H. authorities say

Placeholder while article actions load

Girl missing since 2019 Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight was killed, police say A girl who was missing for two years before police found out appears to have been killed in late 2019, prosecutors said Thursday — a tragic turn in a saga that has commanded the attention of New Hampshire residents for months and prompted widespread speculation about the child’s fate.

Police have been looking for Harmony Montgomery, who was 5 when she disappeared, since late last year, when her mother said the girl was supposed to be in Harmony’s father’s care. The search has now led officials to conclude that the girl was “murdered” in Manchester in early December 2019, although her remains have not been found, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella (R) said.

“At this point, while Harmony’s remains have not yet been located, we do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just recently confirmed biological evidence, that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion,” he told reporters.

Officials did not provide additional details, including whether they have identified a suspect or person of interest, and they did not answer questions about what they said is now a homicide investigation. No one has been charged in the disappearance.

The case has raised questions about the child welfare system in Massachusetts, where Harmony lived before a judge transferred her to the custody of her father, a New Hampshire resident with a violent criminal history. An investigative report issued by Massachusetts officials in May concluded that every state entity involved in Harmony’s care failed to prioritize her safety.

— Marisa Iati

and Brittany Shammas

Army is making

its first uniform bra

When Sarah Hoyt arrived at Fort Jackson, S.C., for basic training in 2002, the Army confiscated all of her personal belongings. That included sports bras she had packed for the 10 weeks of strenuous physical activity, she said.

Twenty years later, the Army is poised to offer its first official uniform bra in an effort to address challenges like the ones Hoyt faced, as well as equip female soldiers with better options for combat and training use.

Four prototypes of the bra, known as the Army Tactical Brassiere, are in development at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center in Natick, Mass., and final concepts will be presented to the Army Uniform Board for approval in the fall.

— Janay Kingsberry

Beachgoer impaled

by flying umbrella

A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said.

The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.

Perreault, 63, died about an hour later at a hospital, Willard said.

Beach umbrellas have a pointed end to help push them into the sand and their wide canopy allows them to get caught up in a strong wind if they are not anchored properly, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner of Virginia asked the agency to review the rules for beach umbrellas and start a safety campaign after a Virginia woman was killed by an umbrella in 2016.

— Associated Press

O'Rourke confronts heckler over Uvalde: Beto O'Rourke on Wednesday was railing against Texans' easy access to AR-style rifles like the one used in May to massacre 19 students and two teachers at a school in Uvalde when a heckler cackled. O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee running to oust Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in November, initially ignored the laughter. He kept stumping, saying that the Uvalde shooter had used the rifle not to fight enemy soldiers off in the distance but "against kids" five feet away. But then he stopped and pointed at the heckler: "It may be funny to you," O'Rourke thundered, interjecting a swear word, "but it's not funny to me." One video of the exchange spread quickly, racking up more than 3 million views by early Thursday, just hours after O'Rourke wrapped up the campaign stop in Mineral Wells — a town about 40 miles west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and 260 miles north of Uvalde.

— Jonathan Edwards

