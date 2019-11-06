She was last seen nearly a year ago with the couple’s daughter near her home in Woodland Park, about two hours south of Denver.

Kenney, who was a nurse in Idaho, pleaded guilty to evidence tampering for moving Berreth’s cellphone.

Attorneys focused much of their opening statements last week on Kenney. Prosecutors told jurors Frazee asked her at least three times to kill Berreth. The defense questioned Kenney’s honesty, saying she lied to the FBI.

