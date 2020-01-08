They were separated, after which the 24-year-old fled and isn’t in custody. The 22-year-old female was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was reported in good condition. Authorities say their investigation continues.

Kelly, 53 on Wednesday, is being held without bond in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, about a mile from his condo. He is charged with a variety of crimes in three states. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in Chicago and New York of a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls. Kelly is also accused in Minnesota of offering a 17-year-old money in 2001 to take off her clothes and dance. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.