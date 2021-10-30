“It’s hard to forget the first time you meet him. I felt like I had known him my whole life,” says Nagenda of the charismatic Samuel. “The aperture by which you got to experience Westerns was pretty narrow. So what his script did was expand the aperture. It felt like a familiar canvas from a different perspective. It’s not like an anti-movie in any way. It’s a celebratory, very inclusive movie that feels current because of how it’s told.”