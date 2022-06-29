'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to debut at TIFF

NEW YORK — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out,” will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The Canadian festival announced Wednesday that “Glass Onion” will make its world premiere at the 47th edition of TIFF, running Sept. 8-18. “Knives Out” also launched in Toronto, in 2019.