'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to debut at TIFF

NEW YORK — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out,” will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.
While “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate, Netflix last year bought two sequels for $450 million. The streamer will release the film in late 2022.
In “Glass Onion,” Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for a new mystery. It co-stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.