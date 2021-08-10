“Even if they don’t care on the basis of their own — let’s call it altruistic reasons — they’ll care at the ballot box when citizens say, ‘You know what, I want an elected official who cares about taking action on climate change. I want an elected official who cares about taking action to curb the hunger crisis,’” said Evans. “If they don’t care about these issues, frankly, they will lose the next election. I think politics changes with the wind and I think the wind is blowing in the direction of change right now.”