Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 30, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday’s Weather Condition;Saturday’s High Temp (C);Saturday’s Low Temp (C);Sunday’s Weather Condition;Sunday’s High Temp (C);Sunday’s Low Temp (C);Sunday’s Wind Direction;Sunday’s Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday’s Humidity (%);Sunday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;32;27;Sun and clouds;32;26;WSW;15;72%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;Partly sunny;36;26;E;17;31%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Showers, some heavy;16;9;A little p.m. rain;16;9;N;14;76%;85%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;19;14;A shower in the p.m.;17;11;SSE;16;59%;88%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;17;6;Cooler;11;1;ENE;24;64%;7%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;8;-1;Plenty of sun;8;0;S;5;65%;2%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;21;10;Rain and drizzle;13;7;E;16;70%;85%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;9;0;Rain and drizzle;5;-3;WSW;15;78%;63%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;33;23;Some sun;32;24;E;13;57%;11%;8

Athens, Greece;Increasingly windy;13;9;Partly sunny;16;9;NNW;29;45%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;22;18;Spotty showers;23;19;NE;15;76%;84%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy;28;16;A t-storm in spots;25;14;E;21;57%;55%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SW;8;72%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, warm;35;20;Hazy sun;35;21;SE;9;44%;3%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy, warm;36;28;A morning shower;35;28;S;13;60%;53%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;16;9;A little rain;16;10;NE;30;73%;88%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, breezy;12;0;Partly sunny;16;2;NNW;15;13%;2%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine, pleasant;19;3;Sunny and pleasant;20;5;NW;8;39%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy, mild;18;6;Cooler;11;-1;NNE;16;62%;55%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;19;10;An afternoon shower;19;10;ESE;9;74%;74%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;17;Partly sunny;28;18;E;12;62%;33%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, fog early;17;4;Mild with some sun;20;7;NNE;11;46%;12%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;19;7;Cooler;13;4;ENE;14;70%;64%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, nice;17;3;Partly sunny, nice;19;4;ENE;9;49%;4%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;18;3;Mostly sunny, mild;20;8;N;8;40%;9%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, humid;27;20;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;E;12;74%;25%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;30;18;A t-storm around;32;19;SW;7;43%;64%;12

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;15;5;Partly sunny;12;3;NW;26;43%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Winds subsiding;21;12;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;12;WNW;21;40%;36%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;20;14;S;19;48%;57%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;19;E;6;68%;55%;11

Chennai, India;Sunny and very warm;37;27;Hot with hazy sun;37;27;S;18;54%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;A touch of rain;6;-4;Mostly sunny, cold;4;0;SSW;15;41%;7%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and some clouds;33;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;SSW;12;60%;2%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;12;3;Cooler;7;-2;NE;23;53%;55%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;19;Sunny and breezy;24;19;N;26;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Cooler;15;4;Turning sunny, cool;15;4;NE;15;40%;2%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSW;10;83%;58%;8

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;39;21;Hazy sun;35;17;NNW;16;39%;0%;9

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;5;-4;Clouds and sun;9;-1;WNW;10;59%;25%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the a.m.;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;36;25;S;15;55%;62%;10

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;SSW;7;73%;77%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Considerable clouds;12;3;Partly sunny;10;5;SE;19;75%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;13;7;Decreasing clouds;21;8;N;13;33%;4%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Windy this morning;17;14;Showers and t-storms;17;14;S;15;82%;78%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;30;22;A t-storm in spots;28;21;NNE;12;80%;99%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;NE;8;48%;8%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;ENE;11;60%;5%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;9;0;Spotty showers;5;-2;WNW;21;72%;70%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;A t-storm around;34;27;SE;11;66%;77%;6

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;26;20;A t-storm around;24;19;E;24;80%;73%;10

Honolulu, United States;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;SSW;13;57%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;40;23;Hazy and very warm;39;22;SSE;9;25%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds breaking;26;13;Hazy sun;28;14;N;14;41%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and breezy;9;7;Mostly cloudy;11;7;NE;23;60%;21%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNW;10;73%;79%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;Turning sunny;29;20;N;21;51%;5%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;29;15;Mostly sunny;28;16;NNW;10;47%;31%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;17;4;Sunny;19;5;W;7;21%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;38;22;Hazy sun and hot;36;23;NW;9;29%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;22;13;A t-storm in spots;24;11;SE;8;72%;44%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;39;21;Mostly sunny, nice;35;19;N;24;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, mild;16;3;Partly sunny, warm;18;5;W;12;59%;7%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief p.m. showers;29;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;ENE;13;60%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SSW;9;68%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;37;26;SSW;14;56%;57%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;NW;7;75%;77%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;13;2;A p.m. t-storm;15;4;SE;11;60%;81%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;12;71%;49%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;Clearing;24;20;SSE;15;73%;38%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;Showers and t-storms;21;12;NNW;7;60%;68%;6

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;18;8;Cooler with some sun;11;4;ENE;24;65%;28%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warm;26;14;Mostly sunny, warm;28;15;NE;9;31%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Humid with some sun;30;26;Clouds and sun;31;26;SSE;10;79%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;19;7;Showers and t-storms;17;9;SSE;7;55%;70%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;Mostly sunny;33;25;NW;6;59%;6%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;31;25;ENE;7;79%;65%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, nice;34;25;Sunshine and nice;34;25;E;15;49%;4%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A few showers;15;9;A shower or two;18;10;SW;18;71%;72%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;29;12;Partly sunny;27;11;ENE;9;26%;3%;12

Miami, United States;A shower;26;21;Partly sunny;27;21;SSE;14;67%;41%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and mild;14;4;A shower in the p.m.;14;-1;WNW;19;70%;55%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;27;Sunshine and nice;32;27;E;22;63%;47%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, humid;26;18;Partly sunny, humid;26;18;ENE;12;76%;2%;5

Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow;9;4;Showers of rain/snow;5;-7;WNW;8;62%;69%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;6;2;Partly sunny, mild;11;1;WSW;19;68%;44%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;31;27;Hazy sunshine;33;26;SW;10;58%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny, nice;30;16;NE;18;46%;42%;14

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;19;11;Cooler with showers;14;0;WNW;30;62%;74%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Thunderstorms;15;11;A.M. showers, cloudy;14;10;WSW;15;79%;100%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;5;-1;Decreasing clouds;6;-3;SSW;18;85%;46%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon showers;16;7;Cooler;12;5;WNW;24;39%;35%;5

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;9;0;Sunny;7;-6;N;11;39%;0%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, some ice early;4;-3;A little snow;3;-8;NW;22;69%;57%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;30;25;A shower in places;30;25;N;9;74%;44%;11

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;34;24;Sun and some clouds;33;24;NNW;18;58%;12%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;ENE;16;63%;10%;13

Paris, France;Partly sunny, mild;20;6;A shower in the p.m.;20;8;ENE;11;53%;57%;4

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;31;20;Some sun;31;21;NE;17;27%;58%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouding up, warm;36;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;SE;10;57%;79%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;31;23;Cloudy with showers;31;24;NNE;15;81%;93%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;30;22;An afternoon shower;32;22;E;8;55%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;18;5;A shower in the p.m.;16;2;N;12;58%;64%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;10;0;Sunny, but chilly;8;-4;WNW;20;39%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;21;13;Occasional rain;21;14;NE;11;62%;82%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;21;13;A little a.m. rain;20;11;SSW;17;68%;60%;7

Recife, Brazil;Rainy times;30;25;A morning t-storm;30;25;SE;10;80%;86%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;3;2;Snow and rain;5;0;WSW;25;82%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with a shower;12;5;Spotty showers;8;0;WNW;21;68%;83%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun;27;21;Partly sunny;28;20;NNE;10;64%;43%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;20;Partly sunny;35;21;W;19;21%;41%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunny;20;5;Sunny and nice;21;6;N;10;49%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;7;1;Rain and drizzle;5;-2;NW;17;83%;72%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;19;11;W;11;69%;3%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;30;18;Partly sunny;30;18;ENE;10;60%;35%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;23;A shower in places;29;23;ESE;7;68%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny;25;19;NNW;9;77%;44%;12

Sana’a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;27;10;Sunny and beautiful;28;10;WSW;10;17%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;27;12;Partly sunny;25;12;SW;8;61%;11%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;29;21;An afternoon shower;29;22;NNE;7;68%;75%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;22;5;Showers and t-storms;22;8;N;7;54%;75%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;18;7;Inc. clouds;18;9;N;9;62%;29%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Bit of rain, snow;10;2;Chilly with hazy sun;9;0;NW;15;45%;3%;7

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;20;9;Partly sunny;14;8;SSE;11;31%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;28;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;WNW;7;79%;79%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;14;0;Periods of sun;18;1;SSE;11;42%;1%;5

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;29;24;A brief shower;29;24;E;15;66%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Afternoon rain;12;2;Cooler;6;-2;NW;18;54%;55%;3

Sydney, Australia;Rain this morning;27;12;Sunny;23;15;WSW;24;45%;17%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;25;18;A little rain;20;16;E;22;74%;87%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;10;2;Spotty showers;5;0;NW;17;82%;71%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;18;7;Clouds and sun, nice;22;6;W;11;45%;69%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Rain and drizzle;6;2;SSE;16;81%;84%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds;18;12;A stray t-shower;18;11;NE;11;46%;82%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Couple of t-storms;17;11;Showers and t-storms;16;12;SW;25;69%;96%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;22;5;Partly sunny;24;5;ESE;9;37%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing;12;9;Some sun;17;6;W;14;58%;26%;6

Toronto, Canada;Cooler with rain;6;0;A snow shower;3;-4;WNW;27;69%;59%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;16;8;Clouds and sun, cool;17;13;ESE;4;55%;42%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;19;9;Mostly cloudy;21;11;SE;15;52%;6%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;1;-16;Sunny and milder;8;-8;N;12;27%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine and nice;16;6;Partly sunny, nice;16;6;NNE;7;52%;4%;4

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;18;4;Mild with some sun;20;5;NNE;10;49%;29%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;Sunshine, summerlike;37;24;SE;9;42%;41%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, mild;14;6;Spotty showers;12;-2;NW;24;63%;61%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds and fog;16;5;A shower in the p.m.;16;-1;NNW;17;59%;55%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;19;15;Sunny and pleasant;22;18;N;13;72%;71%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;38;21;Sunny and very warm;36;22;SW;10;45%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Chilly with rain;10;0;Cloudy and chilly;9;2;NE;7;59%;44%;2

