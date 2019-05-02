Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 2, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday’s Weather Condition;Thursday’s High Temp (C);Thursday’s Low Temp (C);Friday’s Weather Condition;Friday’s High Temp (C);Friday’s Low Temp (C);Friday’s Wind Direction;Friday’s Wind Speed (KPH);Friday’s Humidity (%);Friday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Friday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;15;77%;66%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;34;24;Sunny and delightful;35;25;NNW;13;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;WSW;21;46%;4%;10

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm in spots;21;14;A t-storm in spots;17;12;NE;18;79%;73%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;13;6;A passing shower;11;5;NW;18;56%;66%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;12;5;Mostly cloudy;10;4;S;10;59%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;31;17;Brilliant sunshine;31;18;SE;18;31%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sunshine;11;-3;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;ESE;11;37%;0%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;A strong t-storm;30;23;N;16;80%;75%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;Partly sunny;23;13;S;12;51%;25%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;12;Mostly sunny;20;12;NE;7;77%;2%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with sunshine;38;22;Variable cloudiness;34;18;ENE;19;26%;12%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;36;24;A t-storm around;35;24;SW;8;67%;55%;12

Bangalore, India;Cloudy and very warm;35;21;Partly sunny;35;21;WSW;14;39%;10%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;39;28;Hot with some sun;38;28;S;12;47%;45%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;18;12;Spotty showers;16;10;ENE;15;73%;74%;6

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Partly sunny;28;16;SSW;15;31%;2%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;21;9;Showers and t-storms;22;9;W;7;45%;62%;6

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;15;5;Variable cloudiness;11;4;W;19;42%;57%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;21;10;Cloudy with a shower;19;9;ESE;10;73%;55%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm around;27;19;SSE;12;75%;71%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;22;9;Showers and t-storms;16;8;NW;18;71%;70%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of a.m. rain;12;5;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;4;N;10;69%;81%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;21;8;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;SW;11;53%;41%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;22;10;Showers and t-storms;18;8;WNW;16;63%;71%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;26;17;Clearing;24;16;E;7;76%;26%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;19;A t-storm around;31;19;SW;7;43%;66%;10

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;25;11;Hazy sunshine;23;12;NE;12;45%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;35;19;Mostly sunny, nice;31;16;NNE;17;29%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;18;13;Partly sunny;18;13;S;14;60%;8%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny;26;21;ESE;6;68%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;42;32;Hazy and very warm;40;31;S;16;43%;6%;7

Chicago, United States;Rain, some heavy;8;6;Periods of sun;12;7;NNE;16;71%;19%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;12;83%;71%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;13;4;Spotty showers;11;3;W;24;54%;86%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;Sunny and pleasant;23;19;NNW;18;79%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;26;19;Rain and a t-storm;23;17;SSE;8;78%;89%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;SSE;18;90%;90%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;41;26;Hazy sun;40;25;SSE;14;33%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;15;2;Mostly sunny;19;4;NW;9;34%;4%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;A t-storm or two;34;26;SSE;13;71%;86%;12

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;31;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;SE;6;74%;72%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;14;4;Spotty showers;11;2;NNW;19;72%;71%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;NNE;9;35%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;21;16;Partial sunshine;20;16;WSW;11;75%;3%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A t-storm in spots;26;25;ESE;11;83%;64%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;25;12;Mostly sunny;25;12;NE;9;55%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;20;Partial sunshine;31;21;SSE;9;64%;35%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler with rain;6;-2;A shower in the a.m.;5;-3;WNW;27;52%;58%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSE;11;72%;80%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;E;18;60%;34%;12

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;29;20;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;SSW;15;65%;84%;7

Hyderabad, India;Warm with some sun;40;26;Periods of sun;39;24;W;13;22%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;33;19;Mostly sunny, nice;32;18;N;12;31%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Afternoon showers;16;12;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;S;11;69%;6%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;NNE;9;71%;57%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;38;27;Mostly sunny and hot;37;29;N;12;35%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;W;7;40%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Mostly sunny;24;9;NNW;8;26%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;25;Hazy sun and hot;40;25;NW;12;23%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;32;18;Variable clouds;29;17;SE;9;60%;44%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;44;28;Sunny and hot;45;29;N;19;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A passing shower;19;7;A t-storm in spots;20;9;SW;13;58%;73%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with some sun;31;26;Breezy with some sun;31;26;E;25;64%;30%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Clouds and sun;33;23;WSW;8;67%;66%;9

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sunshine;36;27;Cloudy with t-storms;31;26;SSE;18;85%;93%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;W;6;75%;77%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with clearing;17;-1;Partly sunny, mild;16;1;NNE;11;24%;2%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;10;75%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;Turning sunny, nice;22;18;S;13;73%;21%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;28;14;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;N;11;51%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;17;7;Spotty showers;12;3;NE;8;72%;91%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun;22;13;Some sun;23;13;S;9;63%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;9;77%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and warm;25;11;Nice with sunshine;23;8;NE;8;40%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;A few showers;31;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;29;WSW;19;74%;87%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;An afternoon shower;29;25;ENE;5;83%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;33;27;Partly sunny;35;27;WNW;11;54%;57%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;23;11;Sunny;20;12;NW;14;54%;61%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;28;13;Partly sunny;28;16;S;8;28%;3%;14

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;28;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSE;14;72%;56%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;16;7;A little p.m. rain;12;0;NW;19;65%;63%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;33;28;Mostly sunny;33;28;SSW;16;67%;48%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with some sun;23;16;Clearing;20;14;E;10;75%;26%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Periods of rain;10;7;WNW;2;83%;88%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;12;8;Mostly cloudy;15;6;WSW;20;50%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;32;27;Hazy sunshine;31;27;SW;16;69%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;15;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;11;62%;67%;12

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;20;12;A t-storm, cooler;15;12;SSE;18;81%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;27;13;Nice with sunshine;23;12;W;16;43%;1%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up;8;-3;Milder with sunshine;12;0;SSW;7;47%;0%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;22;11;Rather cloudy;25;11;NNE;5;50%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Cooler with some sun;9;0;Thundershowers;9;-1;NNE;10;39%;68%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;10;5;Periods of rain;11;4;WNW;12;85%;76%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;A shower or two;30;26;NE;11;78%;76%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;Showers and t-storms;33;26;NW;13;72%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;16;80%;60%;11

Paris, France;Cooler with a shower;14;7;Spotty showers;16;6;NE;9;74%;91%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny;20;11;Sunny and warmer;27;16;N;16;34%;25%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;37;28;A p.m. t-storm;37;27;SSW;12;59%;79%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;N;14;85%;90%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;E;10;50%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds;18;9;Showers around;12;4;NW;13;67%;81%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;27;6;Sunny and nice;26;8;SW;9;42%;0%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;22;12;A shower in the p.m.;21;12;W;11;57%;79%;7

Rabat, Morocco;High clouds;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;SW;11;71%;27%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SE;14;61%;27%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;7;4;An afternoon shower;7;2;SW;11;58%;64%;2

Riga, Latvia;Cooler with rain;12;3;Spotty showers;8;-1;WNW;22;50%;71%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with some sun;30;24;Partly sunny, humid;31;24;NE;8;67%;10%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;35;26;A t-storm in spots;37;27;SSE;16;13%;40%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;20;12;SE;15;60%;68%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. rain;14;2;A snow squall;5;1;WSW;29;63%;74%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;18;10;WSW;13;65%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;A shower or t-storm;29;20;ENE;10;68%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;25;Mostly sunny;28;24;E;20;71%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;Partly sunny;24;19;W;7;90%;44%;13

Sana’a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;29;12;Partly sunny;29;11;W;7;19%;4%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;24;10;Periods of sun;23;8;SW;4;37%;59%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;NE;11;69%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;9;Sunshine and warm;28;9;NW;11;48%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Some sunshine;15;8;Sun and some clouds;17;8;NNE;9;63%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;25;8;Plenty of sunshine;26;9;SW;8;41%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;25;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;ESE;15;40%;0%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;SSE;10;75%;59%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;16;6;A t-storm in spots;22;8;W;9;46%;44%;9

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;24;E;26;67%;28%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler, p.m. rain;8;0;Spotty showers;7;-1;SE;12;48%;69%;2

Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun;26;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;15;NNW;16;77%;73%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;22;19;Pleasant and warmer;27;21;ESE;19;55%;12%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler with rain;6;0;Clouds and sun, cold;5;-1;W;30;57%;31%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with sunshine;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;NNE;11;40%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;26;12;A t-storm in spots;23;12;NW;12;64%;85%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;27;17;Mostly cloudy;28;18;NW;13;21%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;More clouds than sun;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;NNW;16;50%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;19;8;Partly sunny;23;10;E;8;48%;19%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;23;14;An afternoon shower;24;14;ESE;13;52%;79%;9

Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy;9;5;A little rain;12;6;NNW;12;90%;76%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sun, some clouds;22;17;Partly sunny, warmer;29;22;ESE;23;35%;17%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;25;17;A t-storm in spots;23;15;NW;15;57%;84%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, warm;21;7;Rain and drizzle;13;-2;NNW;17;51%;79%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Areas of low clouds;14;7;Low clouds;15;7;NW;7;63%;23%;2

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;23;10;A little a.m. rain;16;7;N;17;70%;69%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;Some sun, summerlike;36;25;ESE;12;46%;67%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain, breezy, cooler;11;4;Showers around;11;2;W;19;50%;65%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cooler;15;9;Showers around;15;4;NW;21;49%;67%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;10;Mostly sunny;16;11;NE;12;77%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Increasing clouds;36;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SW;11;55%;65%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;26;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;NE;6;39%;61%;10

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.