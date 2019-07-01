Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 1, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday’s Weather Condition;Monday’s High Temp (C);Monday’s Low Temp (C);Tuesday’s Weather Condition;Tuesday’s High Temp (C);Tuesday’s Low Temp (C);Tuesday’s Wind Direction;Tuesday’s Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday’s Humidity (%);Tuesday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;29;25;A morning shower;29;24;SSW;12;84%;79%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;43;32;Sunny and very warm;41;30;W;19;45%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;34;18;Sunny and very warm;36;19;W;14;18%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, humid;26;20;Sunny and humid;26;20;NE;12;70%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, breezy;21;12;Partly sunny;19;11;NNW;18;59%;6%;7

Anchorage, United States;Dimmed sunshine;25;15;Partly sunny, warm;25;15;S;9;51%;21%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;38;21;Partly sunny;29;19;NW;19;44%;26%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and beautiful;26;14;A shower or two;28;15;WSW;15;45%;86%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and cooler;18;13;Low clouds;22;15;SSE;7;78%;66%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;31;23;Sunny and seasonable;33;20;NNW;14;37%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;16;13;A shower in spots;16;14;NE;18;78%;75%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;43;26;Plenty of sunshine;44;27;NW;25;11%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;35;22;Clouds and sun;35;23;S;8;53%;11%;9

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Some brightening;30;22;W;22;59%;35%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;W;13;75%;77%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;28;22;Sunny and humid;28;23;N;14;67%;7%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;23;NNE;9;31%;16%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny, hot and humid;35;18;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;NW;8;42%;26%;10

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;28;14;Partly sunny, cooler;21;11;WNW;21;43%;6%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;18;11;A little a.m. rain;17;9;SE;10;80%;69%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;27;11;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;NNW;9;43%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A strong t-storm;36;21;Cooler;28;16;NW;17;54%;26%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;23;13;Sun and some clouds;21;9;NNE;9;59%;6%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny, hot and humid;33;19;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;SW;10;45%;0%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Humid with some sun;31;19;NW;14;53%;31%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;11;7;Mostly cloudy;14;4;SW;15;67%;6%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunshine, pleasant;29;17;Sunny and delightful;28;17;NE;8;34%;3%;9

Busan, South Korea;A touch of rain;26;20;Increasing clouds;28;20;SW;13;67%;3%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;Sunny and very warm;38;24;NE;11;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;16;12;Breezy with rain;14;12;N;34;72%;92%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;25;20;Some sun, a t-storm;26;19;SE;6;63%;58%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;30;Rather cloudy;38;30;SSW;18;47%;64%;6

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;SW;13;69%;80%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;33;27;A shower or two;31;27;SSW;20;74%;88%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;22;12;Spotty showers;17;11;WNW;29;52%;75%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;29;25;Sun and some clouds;29;25;WNW;11;74%;22%;12

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;S;15;61%;17%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More clouds than sun;31;21;A shower in the a.m.;30;21;SSE;18;81%;67%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;42;31;Hazy sun and hot;42;31;ESE;9;44%;33%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;A t-storm around;30;15;SSW;11;40%;55%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;34;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;23;77%;79%;13

Dili, East Timor;A little a.m. rain;28;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;SSE;9;68%;33%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Episodes of sunshine;18;8;Partly sunny;18;9;NNE;12;67%;15%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hot with sunshine;37;22;Sunshine and hot;39;22;ENE;12;20%;14%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;28;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;WSW;24;68%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;NW;14;77%;84%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Sunny and delightful;24;9;SE;8;39%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;32;25;NNE;11;66%;16%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, breezy;26;12;Thundershowers;18;11;WNW;19;78%;86%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;30;26;Cloudy, downpours;31;26;SW;21;81%;78%;4

Hong Kong, China;Brief a.m. showers;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;ESE;19;78%;93%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;ENE;14;60%;60%;13

Hyderabad, India;A heavy thunderstorm;30;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;W;20;77%;81%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;42;27;Hazy sun and hot;42;28;NE;13;22%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;27;20;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;NE;18;55%;0%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;33;23;E;10;62%;30%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;40;28;Sunny and pleasant;37;27;NNW;18;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;18;0;Plenty of sunshine;15;0;SSW;9;39%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;37;17;Sunny and hot;37;17;NNE;16;13%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;34;29;Partial sunshine;35;29;SW;15;60%;31%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;30;21;Showers and t-storms;29;21;SE;9;78%;87%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;27;Partly sunny;39;28;S;20;34%;11%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;Not as warm;28;15;WNW;14;56%;30%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;33;24;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;ENE;18;61%;57%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;Partly sunny;31;20;WSW;9;60%;17%;5

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;32;27;A heavy thunderstorm;32;26;S;15;83%;76%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SE;8;77%;56%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;-2;Partly sunny, warm;17;-1;W;14;30%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Spotty showers;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;SW;10;77%;80%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;19;16;Clouds, then sun;19;16;SSE;16;72%;27%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny;24;17;NW;13;60%;25%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny;21;11;N;11;54%;7%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;27;17;SSE;10;54%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;24;20;Turning sunny;25;19;SE;9;74%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;36;19;Partly sunny and hot;36;20;ESE;7;34%;26%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;29;Partly sunny;32;28;SW;10;64%;9%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;A few showers;31;24;NNE;6;76%;72%;4

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with t-storms;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;E;10;86%;82%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up, breezy;12;8;A shower or two;16;8;NW;20;69%;74%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;ESE;7;58%;82%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;S;9;66%;63%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;31;12;Spotty showers;23;10;W;17;48%;61%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;29;25;Partly sunny;28;25;SSW;24;75%;18%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, but chilly;9;6;Becoming cloudy;13;7;WSW;25;74%;22%;2

Montreal, Canada;Warmer;28;19;Sunshine;30;19;WNW;7;54%;4%;9

Moscow, Russia;A t-storm in spots;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;W;18;52%;29%;7

Mumbai, India;Cloudy, downpours;29;26;Showers and t-storms;30;27;SSW;16;80%;85%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;25;12;Periods of sun, nice;25;14;ENE;10;58%;33%;9

New York, United States;Sunshine;30;21;Partly sunny;32;23;W;11;49%;44%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;34;20;Sunny and very warm;35;21;W;12;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;20;13;Rather cloudy;22;14;S;14;81%;67%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;27;22;Cloudy with showers;26;22;WSW;12;78%;100%;4

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;21;8;Partly sunny, cool;16;7;WNW;11;49%;10%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;28;17;Clouds and sun;29;16;WNW;14;62%;3%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;26;Breezy with some sun;29;26;ESE;38;75%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WNW;10;84%;80%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;24;Rainy times;29;24;E;10;82%;89%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;24;13;NE;13;49%;1%;9

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;18;9;Mostly sunny;19;10;ENE;11;72%;5%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;20;72%;82%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;SE;23;73%;43%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;ESE;8;50%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A strong t-storm;33;17;Partly sunny, cooler;25;11;NNW;13;36%;2%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;29;17;Mostly sunny, nice;30;16;NW;10;54%;5%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;Showers around;22;11;SSW;13;54%;77%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;22;16;Clouds and sun, nice;23;15;WNW;16;68%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;28;22;A morning shower;28;22;SE;11;67%;76%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;12;8;A little p.m. rain;13;10;ESE;9;56%;87%;2

Riga, Latvia;Not as warm;24;15;Thundershowers;21;12;WSW;23;62%;84%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;31;22;Humid with some sun;28;22;NNE;7;69%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;Sunny and hot;44;28;NNE;11;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunny and very warm;34;19;WNW;12;39%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;Clouds and sun;21;13;NW;14;61%;90%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;14;Low clouds, then sun;19;13;W;20;62%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;25;19;Showers and t-storms;27;19;ENE;12;69%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hazy sunshine;31;25;Hazy sunshine;31;25;ESE;15;65%;28%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;ENE;10;79%;62%;12

Sana’a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;29;17;Partly sunny;30;16;NNE;14;24%;12%;12

Santiago, Chile;Abundant sunshine;15;1;Sunshine;14;3;SSW;4;44%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;ESE;8;64%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;15;Partly sunny, warmer;30;14;NW;8;55%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;26;14;A shower or two;19;14;NE;10;75%;67%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;29;18;Hazy sunshine;29;18;WSW;9;53%;2%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;27;23;Rain and drizzle;27;22;E;15;77%;88%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;28;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;13;74%;64%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and humid;30;15;Sunshine;33;15;SSE;9;47%;0%;10

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Hazy sun;31;26;A shower in places;31;24;E;13;69%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or t-storm;22;12;A little a.m. rain;14;8;SW;14;73%;69%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;17;9;Turning sunny;19;9;WSW;11;48%;40%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing;33;27;A t-storm or two;35;27;SE;9;71%;91%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;21;14;Thundershowers;20;11;NNW;21;73%;86%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunlit and hot;39;27;Mostly sunny and hot;39;22;NNE;21;27%;72%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, windy;24;12;Sunny and warmer;29;15;ENE;12;44%;5%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;22;Sunny and not as hot;34;23;SSW;10;26%;13%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;NW;12;41%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;34;23;Very hot;38;24;ESE;6;39%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with rain;26;22;Cloudy with a shower;27;22;SSE;13;84%;68%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;25;18;Mainly cloudy, humid;25;18;W;10;77%;70%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;30;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;E;15;59%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, less humid;33;21;Sunny and very warm;35;22;SE;14;42%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray t-shower;21;7;Some sun, pleasant;25;11;ESE;11;43%;2%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Spotty showers;20;14;SE;8;70%;79%;2

Vienna, Austria;A strong t-storm;35;22;Cooler;28;16;N;13;53%;27%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;Showers around;28;25;WSW;12;80%;80%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;26;13;A thundershower;21;11;WSW;19;55%;80%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A strong t-storm;32;16;Sun and some clouds;25;12;NW;24;43%;3%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;14;11;Increasing clouds;15;11;N;24;78%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;WSW;10;83%;78%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;29;9;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;NE;6;30%;1%;11

