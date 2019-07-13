Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 13, 2019
City/Town, Country;Saturday’s Weather Condition;Saturday’s High Temp (C);Saturday’s Low Temp (C);Sunday’s Weather Condition;Sunday’s High Temp (C);Sunday’s Low Temp (C);Sunday’s Wind Direction;Sunday’s Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday’s Humidity (%);Sunday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday’s UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;27;23;Partly sunny;28;23;WSW;9;78%;28%;11
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;40;32;Sunny and very warm;42;31;NW;13;44%;0%;13
Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;20;Sunshine;34;19;WSW;25;41%;1%;11
Algiers, Algeria;Lots of sun, humid;29;21;Sunny and less humid;28;20;W;15;48%;2%;11
Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;21;13;A morning shower;18;12;N;18;74%;43%;2
Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;21;14;Rain and drizzle;21;14;ESE;11;69%;84%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;45;29;Sunny and very warm;41;27;NW;13;29%;8%;11
Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun, some clouds;29;14;Sunny and very warm;32;15;ENE;19;34%;0%;8
Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, warm;28;18;A shower or two;25;17;S;9;78%;93%;2
Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;Thunderstorms;30;20;NE;13;69%;74%;11
Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;17;12;Rain tapering off;15;10;W;21;85%;93%;1
Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;43;26;Sunny and breezy;42;26;NW;24;20%;0%;11
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;32;23;SSW;9;69%;55%;5
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;W;16;70%;78%;7
Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;35;26;High clouds and hot;36;26;WSW;13;56%;59%;7
Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;SW;18;59%;47%;10
Beijing, China;A t-storm around;34;24;A t-storm around;33;23;WSW;10;60%;48%;10
Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;26;15;A shower or t-storm;24;15;W;11;77%;82%;8
Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;26;14;A t-storm in spots;22;14;N;12;63%;55%;6
Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;Cloudy with a shower;18;9;SE;13;70%;65%;5
Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;E;8;35%;0%;6
Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;21;15;Showers and t-storms;26;14;N;22;57%;64%;7
Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;21;12;A morning shower;19;12;N;11;67%;42%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Nice with some sun;27;15;Showers and t-storms;22;14;SSW;8;79%;84%;5
Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;23;14;Showers and t-storms;25;13;ENE;10;64%;82%;7
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;13;4;Some sun;12;6;NNE;6;82%;2%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;Periods of sun;28;19;E;10;37%;35%;8
Busan, South Korea;Morning rain, cloudy;26;20;A shower or t-storm;27;21;ESE;10;73%;64%;9
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunny and very warm;37;24;NE;10;26%;0%;12
Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;20;8;Low clouds;17;9;WNW;11;81%;4%;1
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;20;A shower or t-storm;26;19;ESE;7;61%;59%;12
Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;A p.m. t-storm;36;28;SW;13;61%;77%;7
Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSW;12;70%;56%;7
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, a shower;29;26;A morning t-storm;30;26;SW;14;75%;78%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;22;14;A t-storm in spots;21;13;WSW;11;77%;48%;6
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;25;Some sun;30;25;W;14;79%;9%;11
Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;34;23;Mostly cloudy;32;22;NE;14;63%;25%;4
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with clearing;31;21;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;SSE;23;77%;65%;7
Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;39;30;Warm with hazy sun;38;28;SSE;13;49%;38%;12
Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;35;19;A t-storm around;33;18;S;11;35%;64%;11
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;SSE;10;87%;58%;6
Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;33;21;Partly sunny;29;20;SSE;8;65%;10%;7
Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;20;10;Partly sunny;19;11;ESE;14;74%;17%;7
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;40;25;Partly sunny and hot;40;23;NE;13;21%;1%;11
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;28;19;Sunny and breezy;27;20;W;26;65%;0%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and very warm;37;29;High clouds;35;28;SE;9;63%;44%;6
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;Sunny and pleasant;23;4;ENE;9;34%;1%;6
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;E;16;69%;45%;11
Helsinki, Finland;A thundershower;20;10;A shower or t-storm;17;9;W;10;59%;80%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;35;26;Showers around;34;26;SW;17;70%;89%;12
Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;33;28;Showers around;32;27;S;18;76%;77%;12
Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;24;Sunshine and breezy;31;24;ENE;28;57%;30%;13
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;W;16;72%;67%;6
Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid with some sun;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NE;13;75%;56%;5
Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;25;18;A p.m. shower or two;25;17;N;13;58%;100%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;E;13;59%;14%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;42;29;Partly sunny;36;29;NNW;15;50%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;NW;6;41%;0%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;39;20;Sunny and very hot;38;19;NNE;15;12%;0%;12
Karachi, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;34;29;An afternoon shower;34;30;WSW;36;59%;47%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;24;19;Heavy thunderstorms;24;19;SW;8;84%;100%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;27;Partial sunshine;38;26;SSW;24;32%;44%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;21;12;Showers and t-storms;23;14;SW;9;63%;85%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;ENE;24;58%;64%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;WSW;9;61%;44%;4
Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;S;12;70%;27%;6
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NW;8;77%;73%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;16;-3;Sunny and mild;15;-1;ESE;11;30%;3%;7
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A morning shower;29;24;SW;10;79%;69%;9
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;16;Clouds and sun;18;16;SSE;11;73%;10%;3
Lisbon, Portugal;More sun than clouds;26;18;Sunny and nice;27;19;NW;10;67%;1%;11
London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;23;13;Partly sunny;22;11;NNE;16;63%;5%;5
Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warm;32;19;Partly sunny;31;19;S;9;53%;0%;11
Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;Sunshine, pleasant;25;18;S;10;76%;5%;7
Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, warm;35;20;Warm with sunshine;34;20;NNE;7;39%;6%;11
Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;31;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;W;6;67%;84%;6
Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;25;A morning shower;31;24;ENE;8;75%;71%;9
Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;W;11;68%;74%;12
Melbourne, Australia;Some sun, a shower;12;6;Showers around;13;9;WSW;26;65%;85%;1
Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;W;8;62%;80%;14
Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;27;Partly sunny;32;27;ENE;14;64%;13%;12
Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;18;10;Showers and t-storms;19;10;NE;8;74%;85%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;29;25;Spotty showers;28;25;S;18;78%;90%;6
Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;11;7;Partly sunny;11;4;NNE;8;86%;25%;3
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partial sunshine;25;16;WSW;11;54%;27%;6
Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;19;10;Partly sunny;21;11;SW;10;51%;29%;3
Mumbai, India;A shower or two;30;27;A few showers;31;27;WSW;20;82%;78%;11
Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;24;13;Partly sunny;23;13;E;10;59%;72%;6
New York, United States;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;21;NNW;14;48%;4%;10
Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;WNW;16;44%;1%;11
Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;26;15;Warm with some sun;28;15;NNE;18;55%;2%;5
Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;26;21;Mostly cloudy;26;21;NW;8;77%;44%;6
Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;24;13;A shower or t-storm;24;13;NNE;9;69%;80%;4
Ottawa, Canada;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;16;Some sun, pleasant;25;14;WNW;20;58%;2%;7
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;Showers;29;26;E;21;79%;100%;5
Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WNW;12;82%;80%;8
Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;30;23;A morning shower;31;23;E;8;74%;54%;11
Paris, France;Partial sunshine;26;14;Partly sunny;24;12;NNE;15;49%;6%;5
Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;ENE;17;61%;0%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;A t-storm around;37;26;SW;12;48%;55%;12
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;26;22;A little p.m. rain;28;22;SE;22;84%;96%;2
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;11;54%;66%;11
Prague, Czech Republic;Thunderstorms;21;14;A t-storm in spots;23;14;NNW;10;67%;76%;7
Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;30;19;A shower or t-storm;30;20;ESE;7;67%;74%;11
Quito, Ecuador;Variable cloudiness;22;11;Rain and drizzle;21;12;ESE;13;52%;79%;10
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;NNW;15;68%;0%;11
Recife, Brazil;Showers this morning;28;23;A couple of showers;28;23;SSE;14;79%;82%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;14;11;A little p.m. rain;15;13;SE;11;81%;85%;2
Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;19;10;Partly sunny;19;10;NNW;9;63%;27%;6
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partial sunshine;28;18;Mostly sunny;29;20;N;7;59%;0%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;27;Plenty of sunshine;43;25;N;15;8%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;30;18;Periods of sun;31;20;WSW;12;47%;59%;10
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;17;8;Decreasing clouds;19;9;SSW;8;55%;44%;3
San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;14;Some sun;20;14;W;20;64%;1%;10
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;12;69%;90%;10
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A morning shower;31;27;E;21;73%;59%;12
San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;NNW;9;90%;37%;13
Sana’a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;28;14;Partly sunny;29;16;SW;11;23%;14%;12
Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;S;5;45%;1%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;N;9;79%;77%;11
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;15;Nice with sunshine;29;16;NNW;10;61%;3%;11
Seattle, United States;Low clouds may break;24;15;Mostly cloudy;24;15;NE;8;60%;33%;6
Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;29;20;A shower or t-storm;30;21;WSW;8;64%;67%;9
Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;24;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;ESE;15;72%;12%;12
Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;28;A shower or t-storm;31;27;SE;11;75%;79%;8
Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;26;14;Showers and t-storms;20;12;W;12;83%;89%;2
St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;ENE;23;69%;55%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;23;9;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;SSW;9;41%;59%;6
Sydney, Australia;Sunny, windy, cooler;16;7;Sunshine;17;9;NW;21;48%;18%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;35;27;Partly sunny and hot;37;27;SW;17;57%;17%;12
Tallinn, Estonia;A thundershower;20;10;A shower or t-storm;18;10;WNW;12;70%;80%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;27;Sunny and hot;41;24;NNE;13;17%;0%;10
Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;28;16;Mostly sunny;29;20;E;14;52%;64%;10
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;40;27;Mostly sunny and hot;41;27;W;12;15%;8%;12
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;30;23;Sunshine;30;23;NNE;14;51%;0%;12
Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;30;19;Showers and t-storms;29;18;E;9;55%;63%;9
Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and warmer;26;20;Periods of rain;23;20;NE;13;90%;89%;11
Toronto, Canada;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;16;Nice with sunshine;26;16;N;13;59%;2%;10
Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;36;30;ESE;6;32%;0%;11
Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;38;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;NW;14;34%;8%;11
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and some clouds;30;15;Partly sunny;28;16;ESE;12;41%;27%;9
Vancouver, Canada;Variable clouds;23;14;A morning shower;22;14;E;8;67%;57%;8
Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;21;15;Showers and t-storms;24;14;NW;13;62%;68%;7
Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, low humidity;36;26;High clouds and hot;35;26;W;11;53%;55%;6
Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;18;9;Showers and t-storms;21;9;N;11;77%;82%;6
Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;Partly sunny;23;11;N;13;48%;27%;7
Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;13;Very windy, rain;14;10;NW;43;82%;71%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;26;WSW;11;74%;78%;9
Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;34;15;Mostly sunny;31;17;NE;6;38%;17%;11
