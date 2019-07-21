Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 21, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday’s Weather Condition;Sunday’s High Temp (C);Sunday’s Low Temp (C);Monday’s Weather Condition;Monday’s High Temp (C);Monday’s Low Temp (C);Monday’s Wind Direction;Monday’s Wind Speed (KPH);Monday’s Humidity (%);Monday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Monday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;26;24;Partly sunny;27;23;SW;15;88%;66%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;43;32;Plenty of sunshine;41;32;NNE;14;50%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;37;21;Sunny and very warm;37;21;W;25;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and humid;28;23;Clouds and sun;30;22;E;23;60%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;21;15;Periods of sun;24;16;SW;22;71%;32%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, smoky;22;14;Mostly sunny;24;14;SW;7;66%;44%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;40;28;Sunny and hot;41;26;SE;12;22%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warm;31;18;A strong t-storm;26;16;NW;15;57%;44%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;21;Turning cloudy;30;18;WSW;20;42%;74%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;33;24;Sunny and pleasant;33;24;NNW;20;34%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;7;Partly sunny;15;8;SSW;6;83%;30%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;44;29;Sunny, breezy, hot;45;29;NW;24;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning shower;31;22;Partly sunny;33;23;SSW;7;65%;34%;9

Bangalore, India;An afternoon shower;28;22;A stray t-shower;26;21;SW;13;75%;75%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;27;A t-storm around;34;26;WSW;13;64%;55%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;28;23;Mostly sunny;30;24;WSW;14;63%;0%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;Inc. clouds;33;25;ESE;8;60%;71%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;35;20;Partly sunny;31;19;NW;12;52%;22%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;24;17;WSW;10;51%;44%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Cloudy;18;10;SE;12;73%;57%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;13;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;E;17;56%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;28;18;Partly sunny;30;19;N;16;44%;11%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;24;15;Partly sunny;27;17;N;9;53%;6%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;33;18;Partly sunny, warm;34;18;ENE;7;45%;44%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;32;19;Sun and clouds;31;19;NNW;12;44%;8%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;10;Cooler;14;7;SSE;10;57%;1%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clearing;29;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;NE;10;30%;26%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain;28;23;Periods of sun;31;24;SW;14;69%;33%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;35;25;Sunny and very warm;38;24;N;11;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;10;Rain and drizzle;16;13;N;30;79%;100%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;27;19;A shower or t-storm;26;20;SSE;7;68%;67%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;35;27;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SW;13;68%;77%;5

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;25;21;Partly sunny;24;18;N;21;52%;6%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;30;27;An afternoon shower;30;27;WSW;26;75%;69%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A heavy thunderstorm;22;13;An afternoon shower;20;16;WSW;13;67%;72%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;30;25;Sunny and pleasant;30;25;WNW;20;80%;7%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and seasonable;37;26;A t-storm in spots;37;24;NNE;10;48%;55%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;30;22;Breezy with sunshine;30;20;SSE;26;59%;5%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;37;26;A t-storm in spots;35;27;SE;6;71%;78%;7

Denver, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;29;15;Partly sunny;26;14;S;9;63%;44%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;28;A t-storm in spots;32;27;S;12;76%;56%;12

Dili, East Timor;Abundant sunshine;35;21;Partly sunny;30;20;SSE;9;58%;0%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Afternoon rain;20;17;Warmer;26;14;SSW;27;67%;3%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;23;Sunshine, very hot;41;24;NNE;13;14%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;26;22;Partly sunny;26;21;ENE;21;75%;6%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;36;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;28;SE;8;69%;71%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Plenty of sun;20;4;NE;9;46%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;22;Periods of sun;31;23;ENE;10;66%;37%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Showers and t-storms;22;14;E;18;67%;61%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;SW;11;76%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;Mostly cloudy;33;26;S;10;72%;77%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;ENE;25;58%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, less humid;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;9;70%;79%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;36;27;Clouds and sun;34;27;ENE;8;67%;44%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;29;21;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;NE;17;59%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A shower or t-storm;33;23;NE;11;67%;63%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;43;30;Mostly sunny, warm;38;29;NNE;22;39%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;NW;10;44%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;38;19;Sunny and very hot;38;19;NNE;8;14%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and hot;36;28;Mostly sunny and hot;36;28;W;21;51%;43%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;21;SSW;9;80%;74%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;27;Partly sunny, warm;38;26;S;24;37%;14%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;28;16;Thunderstorms;25;15;NW;11;74%;79%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with some sun;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;19;61%;53%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;29;20;Clearing;30;20;WSW;11;56%;31%;7

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;37;27;An afternoon shower;36;27;SSE;16;64%;64%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;SE;7;76%;68%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;12;-3;Mild with sunshine;13;-1;ENE;17;37%;60%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A shower or t-storm;29;24;SW;13;81%;83%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;16;Clouds and sun;18;16;SSE;17;77%;21%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;29;17;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;NNW;10;59%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;23;16;Partly sunny, warmer;27;17;SW;19;64%;11%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun;28;18;Partly sunny;30;19;SSW;9;56%;6%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;26;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;SSW;12;67%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;39;23;Very hot;38;23;SE;11;19%;3%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;A t-storm around;32;28;WNW;22;74%;74%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;ENE;9;65%;23%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;NNE;10;71%;86%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;15;9;Sunny and breezy;16;10;N;28;64%;50%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;Showers and t-storms;22;13;WSW;8;67%;86%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;31;27;Periods of sun;32;27;ESE;12;65%;44%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;27;16;Thunderstorms;22;14;NW;10;84%;81%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;28;25;Partly sunny;28;24;SSW;27;69%;73%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;11;A little a.m. rain;13;9;SE;13;67%;55%;1

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Showers around;26;17;WNW;2;48%;76%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sun and clouds;23;14;Some sun, a shower;25;15;ENE;11;61%;48%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;32;28;Showers;31;28;SW;11;85%;100%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;27;12;Nice with some sun;25;11;N;13;54%;14%;8

New York, United States;Very hot;36;25;Thunderstorms;28;22;ENE;9;66%;89%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;37;23;W;14;30%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;21;11;Partly sunny;21;12;NE;6;67%;32%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;31;24;A shower or t-storm;29;24;WSW;10;83%;87%;6

Oslo, Norway;Thunderstorms;19;13;More clouds than sun;20;15;S;11;74%;63%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A morning t-storm;29;15;Clouds and sun;26;14;N;9;57%;26%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;29;25;A morning shower;28;25;SSE;17;80%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;33;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;10;82%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;23;Showers around;30;23;E;9;80%;78%;7

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;28;16;Hot with some sun;32;20;E;7;41%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;A little p.m. rain;19;12;Low clouds breaking;17;9;SE;11;65%;30%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;W;11;66%;63%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;A little p.m. rain;29;23;SSE;23;81%;84%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;ESE;9;54%;61%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;26;17;Partly sunny;29;17;N;9;40%;30%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain;31;23;Partly sunny, warm;34;23;SSE;11;60%;7%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;22;10;An afternoon shower;22;11;ENE;14;50%;79%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;25;19;Sunshine and nice;27;19;WSW;15;71%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers;27;23;Showers;27;23;SE;20;83%;100%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Episodes of sunshine;16;12;Cloudy with a shower;16;11;NNE;9;73%;55%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;Thunderstorms;22;14;WNW;8;81%;74%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;Mostly cloudy;27;18;NE;7;64%;4%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;43;27;Sunny and seasonable;45;29;NNW;16;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;33;18;Sunny and very warm;35;20;WSW;11;40%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;25;12;ENE;9;57%;5%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;14;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;WSW;17;67%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;19;Showers and t-storms;27;18;ENE;13;76%;73%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;25;Nice with sunshine;31;26;ESE;17;68%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;27;19;Humid with some sun;26;19;E;9;89%;44%;13

Sana’a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;17;An afternoon shower;28;17;WNW;12;28%;45%;14

Santiago, Chile;Colder with rain;8;0;Sunny and cool;10;-1;SSW;5;56%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;NNE;9;75%;74%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;NNW;9;59%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;27;15;ENE;9;51%;5%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;29;23;Partly sunny;31;24;WSW;9;69%;44%;5

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, warm;35;28;Cloudy and very warm;35;28;SSE;15;69%;42%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;33;27;A thunderstorm;32;27;SSE;7;79%;77%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;NW;8;51%;18%;10

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower or two;31;26;E;18;73%;78%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;25;15;Showers and t-storms;23;15;W;12;75%;66%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;Decreasing clouds;22;10;NW;15;49%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SE;8;71%;66%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine and nice;26;15;Showers and t-storms;23;16;W;9;67%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;27;Sunny and hot;40;23;N;13;22%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Sunshine and warm;35;20;NNW;16;45%;33%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;41;29;Partly sunny, warm;39;29;NE;11;14%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;30;24;Sunny;31;24;ENE;13;54%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Abundant sunshine;34;21;Hot with sunshine;37;23;ENE;7;42%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and humid;27;23;A shower or t-storm;28;23;ESE;10;83%;82%;3

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;26;16;Sun and clouds;22;16;NNW;11;74%;16%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;Sunny and beautiful;29;21;E;16;58%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;E;14;42%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warm with some sun;29;15;A p.m. t-storm;21;13;SW;11;73%;88%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;29;17;Mostly sunny;27;14;ESE;8;46%;4%;8

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;26;19;Periods of sun;31;20;NW;11;42%;15%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm around;32;25;WNW;10;74%;71%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable clouds;29;16;Showers and t-storms;23;13;WNW;14;87%;72%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A strong t-storm;27;16;Showers and t-storms;27;14;NW;18;52%;70%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;12;9;Partly sunny;14;8;E;3;82%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;S;10;81%;72%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Very hot;39;21;NE;7;27%;11%;11

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.