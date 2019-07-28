Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 28, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday’s Weather Condition;Sunday’s High Temp (C);Sunday’s Low Temp (C);Monday’s Weather Condition;Monday’s High Temp (C);Monday’s Low Temp (C);Monday’s Wind Direction;Monday’s Wind Speed (KPH);Monday’s Humidity (%);Monday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Monday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning t-storm;29;23;A t-storm in spots;27;24;SSW;14;85%;74%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;45;35;Mostly sunny and hot;44;34;NNE;14;32%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;37;21;Sunny and very warm;37;20;W;26;38%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;27;21;Sunny and nice;28;21;ENE;17;63%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;24;15;Periods of sun;24;14;NW;18;65%;7%;7

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;19;12;Partly sunny;20;14;SSW;9;72%;42%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;37;27;Sunshine and nice;35;24;ESE;14;32%;24%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;29;19;A morning shower;29;17;W;22;41%;52%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;21;13;Clouds and sun;25;15;SSE;9;68%;20%;3

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;W;13;41%;3%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;15;11;Cloudy;17;11;N;8;78%;74%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;44;26;Sunny and hot;45;29;NNW;8;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;34;20;Clouds and sun;34;21;SSE;7;51%;11%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Mostly cloudy;25;20;WSW;18;74%;44%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;Partly sunny;32;25;W;15;77%;55%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;22;WSW;18;66%;4%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Cloudy, p.m. rain;27;23;WSW;10;93%;85%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;31;20;A t-storm in spots;27;19;WNW;8;63%;64%;7

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;Showers and t-storms;30;20;WNW;10;64%;85%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;18;9;A shower or t-storm;19;9;SE;12;69%;66%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;24;13;Nice with some sun;26;14;ESE;13;50%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm, warmer;30;19;Showers and t-storms;28;19;WNW;14;78%;77%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;21;14;Pleasant and warmer;25;16;SSE;8;57%;6%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;33;18;A shower or t-storm;26;17;ENE;10;64%;66%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;30;19;Showers and t-storms;29;19;NW;9;75%;70%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Low clouds;14;7;WSW;7;76%;40%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as hot;28;17;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;NE;10;36%;13%;8

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;29;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;SW;13;73%;44%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunny and very warm;38;25;N;9;30%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;High clouds;16;11;Mostly sunny;18;12;NNW;32;71%;69%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;S;5;73%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy;34;26;Partly sunny;35;25;SSW;14;58%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;Showers and t-storms;28;21;WNW;17;74%;65%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;31;26;A morning shower;30;26;SSW;15;76%;60%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A shower or t-storm;27;19;ESE;11;71%;80%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;SSW;6;80%;41%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;35;26;Mostly cloudy;34;24;SSE;12;54%;42%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;20;A stray shower;30;21;SSE;20;76%;47%;9

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;34;28;ESE;20;70%;55%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;32;16;Mostly sunny;33;17;S;11;32%;12%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;Clearing, a t-storm;33;27;S;18;72%;74%;9

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine;35;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;SSE;8;61%;2%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partial sunshine;20;11;Partly sunny;20;13;ESE;13;69%;69%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;40;23;Sunshine, very hot;41;23;NNE;11;13%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;W;19;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;E;10;74%;76%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;24;6;Sunny and nice;24;6;E;8;35%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;11;72%;66%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Warm with sunshine;32;15;Partly sunny, cooler;21;10;ENE;13;54%;24%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;24;A t-storm or two;33;26;WSW;17;72%;70%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with a shower;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;E;10;75%;70%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;ENE;23;56%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;A few showers;25;21;Showers around;24;21;W;21;85%;82%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;31;26;Decreasing clouds;34;26;NE;9;67%;44%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and nice;28;20;Sunny and humid;30;22;NE;10;64%;5%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;33;23;ENE;12;61%;57%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;39;29;Sunny and very warm;38;29;N;16;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;Sunny and nice;24;6;WNW;5;22%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;34;21;NE;8;39%;18%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;33;26;Showers and t-storms;32;26;WNW;16;74%;96%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;Afternoon t-showers;29;21;S;8;81%;89%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;41;27;Warm with some sun;40;27;S;25;31%;30%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;30;19;SSW;8;52%;34%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A shower or t-storm;32;25;NNE;11;69%;77%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;30;20;High clouds;30;20;SW;11;56%;9%;5

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;21;82%;76%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm around;33;24;N;8;71%;64%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;15;-2;Sunny and mild;15;-3;NNE;12;16%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;27;24;A t-storm in spots;27;24;WSW;11;83%;56%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;17;14;Sun and some clouds;16;14;S;10;77%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;N;18;55%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;21;14;Periods of sun, nice;24;16;ESE;14;54%;11%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny;30;18;S;8;54%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;25;19;Some brightening;25;19;SSW;12;75%;4%;4

Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;30;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;WNW;11;27%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Mostly cloudy;31;26;SSW;9;67%;13%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;26;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;N;5;63%;33%;10

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;28;26;Showers and t-storms;30;25;ESE;10;80%;90%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;15;8;Clouds and sun;14;7;SSE;10;70%;66%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;SSW;9;51%;82%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;SE;11;68%;63%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Lots of sun, warmer;27;16;Sunshine, a shower;26;13;NE;10;72%;59%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;27;24;An afternoon shower;27;25;SSW;19;77%;57%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;13;8;Mostly cloudy;13;9;SW;8;81%;33%;1

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;29;20;A shower or t-storm;31;21;SSW;6;60%;82%;8

Moscow, Russia;Nice with some sun;26;9;Cloudy and cooler;17;9;NNW;14;44%;9%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;31;27;Cloudy with showers;30;27;SW;25;85%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;24;11;Rather cloudy;25;13;ENE;9;57%;36%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SSW;11;54%;39%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;21;Sunny and hot;37;22;N;12;41%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;26;15;Mostly cloudy;26;16;ESE;13;61%;0%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A shower or t-storm;34;25;W;12;66%;73%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;28;16;E;8;56%;72%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or t-storm;28;18;Clouds and sun;31;21;SSW;15;63%;62%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;28;26;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;ENE;19;80%;85%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;12;78%;84%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A passing shower;32;24;Spotty showers;31;23;E;8;79%;77%;6

Paris, France;Variable clouds;24;13;Partly sunny, warmer;29;16;SSW;10;50%;9%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;20;11;E;12;60%;4%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;12;66%;58%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds rolling in;29;21;Mostly cloudy;29;22;SE;23;67%;31%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SSE;9;56%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;27;19;Showers and t-storms;28;20;NW;9;73%;82%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SSE;13;90%;84%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of sun, nice;22;10;Increasing clouds;23;10;S;13;41%;31%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;24;18;Nice with sunshine;25;17;W;14;64%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;27;22;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;S;16;71%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;16;13;Morning showers;18;13;S;9;88%;96%;1

Riga, Latvia;Warm with sunshine;29;18;Not as warm;24;14;ENE;11;58%;32%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Turning sunny, nice;25;18;NE;9;70%;6%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Mostly sunny and hot;45;27;NE;14;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A heavy thunderstorm;26;19;Partly sunny, warmer;30;20;W;11;68%;10%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler in the p.m.;27;9;Cooler;18;8;N;12;58%;69%;3

San Francisco, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;21;13;Low clouds, then sun;19;13;W;21;68%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;ENE;16;63%;82%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower;30;26;E;17;78%;88%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;Partly sunny;26;18;NNE;9;72%;36%;11

Sana’a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;Increasing clouds;28;16;WNW;13;34%;14%;12

Santiago, Chile;Turning cloudy;15;7;Partly sunny;18;8;SW;5;60%;15%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;N;10;67%;78%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;13;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;NNW;16;61%;25%;10

Seattle, United States;Lots of sun, nice;25;14;Nice with sunshine;26;14;NE;8;57%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Spotty showers;30;25;SSW;10;79%;76%;4

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy, windy;35;29;Partly sunny and hot;36;29;SSE;30;62%;13%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Sunny intervals;33;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SE;13;69%;45%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun, some clouds;30;16;A shower or t-storm;27;16;SSW;10;73%;80%;9

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;Brief showers;31;26;SE;20;77%;88%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and very warm;31;17;A shower in places;27;14;NE;13;65%;77%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;8;Turning cloudy;20;12;SW;14;57%;71%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm in spots;35;26;SE;9;63%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Lots of sun, warm;31;16;Partly sunny, cooler;23;14;W;12;45%;64%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;41;25;N;11;19%;3%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;A morning shower;31;19;NE;14;53%;64%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;40;28;Sunny and very warm;38;28;NW;12;16%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;ENE;12;52%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Partial sunshine;34;21;Not as warm;28;22;NNE;7;60%;35%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Spotty a.m. showers;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;18;77%;75%;11

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SW;18;80%;76%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;36;25;Sunny and nice;31;24;E;13;59%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;34;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;NW;13;40%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A strong t-storm;20;9;A t-storm in spots;13;10;NW;10;79%;70%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with some sun;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;SE;7;55%;27%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;29;19;Showers and t-storms;25;20;W;17;76%;76%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;35;25;A t-storm in spots;35;24;W;10;62%;66%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;16;A shower in spots;27;13;ENE;10;71%;63%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;31;21;A t-storm in spots;32;20;NW;9;57%;77%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;13;8;Mostly sunny;14;8;N;10;72%;20%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Rainy times;30;25;Showers around;30;25;SW;14;79%;92%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;34;17;Mostly sunny;33;19;NE;7;36%;7%;10

