Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 24, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday’s Weather Condition;Saturday’s High Temp (C);Saturday’s Low Temp (C);Sunday’s Weather Condition;Sunday’s High Temp (C);Sunday’s Low Temp (C);Sunday’s Wind Direction;Sunday’s Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday’s Humidity (%);Sunday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;27;24;Clouds and sun, nice;27;23;SW;17;83%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;44;33;Sunny and very warm;42;30;NNE;13;35%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;39;22;WNW;16;26%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Turning sunny;27;22;Mostly sunny;27;22;ENE;16;64%;30%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Mostly sunny, warm;30;16;NNE;9;59%;0%;5

Anchorage, United States;Dimmed sunshine;20;10;Clearing and smoky;20;10;SE;9;57%;66%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;19;Sunny and very warm;36;21;SSW;10;13%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and beautiful;25;12;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;SE;9;42%;8%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;30;18;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;ESE;19;38%;26%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;34;25;Sunny and hot;34;26;NNW;18;41%;1%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;12;Partly sunny, breezy;16;12;W;24;72%;5%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;29;Sunshine and hot;47;29;NW;7;15%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SSW;7;68%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;WSW;19;76%;57%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;30;26;WSW;15;73%;65%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;29;22;Mostly sunny, humid;28;21;S;15;73%;1%;7

Beijing, China;Warm with sunshine;31;18;Sunny and very warm;30;20;SW;12;53%;4%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;A t-storm in spots;33;20;SSE;10;49%;74%;6

Berlin, Germany;Lots of sun, warm;29;19;Clouds and sun, warm;31;19;E;13;41%;30%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;7;A t-storm in spots;19;8;ESE;14;64%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;31;14;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;E;15;37%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;31;20;A thunderstorm;31;20;NE;11;60%;78%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;Mostly sunny, warm;30;16;ENE;5;55%;1%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;A t-storm in spots;33;20;E;16;43%;73%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;32;19;A t-storm in spots;31;19;ENE;8;57%;74%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds;18;10;Plenty of clouds;17;12;E;11;76%;15%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;21;Clouds and sunshine;28;20;NE;11;35%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;28;20;Turning cloudy;29;21;SW;9;62%;22%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;37;25;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;NE;10;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Cooler;17;9;WSW;14;75%;59%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SSE;6;61%;61%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;35;28;A t-storm around;35;26;SW;18;69%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;Partly sunny;25;21;SE;17;56%;47%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning t-storm;32;25;Spotty showers;29;26;S;18;79%;96%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;ESE;11;69%;2%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Periods of sun;31;26;A morning t-storm;30;26;W;16;80%;73%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;34;25;Warm with sunshine;36;27;SSE;11;59%;18%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;32;21;Showers and t-storms;30;21;SE;20;81%;70%;9

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;E;11;82%;75%;3

Denver, United States;Warm with some sun;32;17;Partly sunny and hot;37;16;WSW;11;19%;26%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;33;25;A thunderstorm;34;26;SSE;12;78%;65%;8

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;36;20;Not as warm;30;20;SSE;9;58%;0%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Nice with some sun;22;14;A shower in places;21;13;SW;8;81%;42%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;NE;10;14%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;26;21;Periods of sun;26;21;ENE;22;81%;55%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm around;36;27;SSE;9;67%;45%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;Sunny and nice;25;10;NE;8;40%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;S;7;73%;59%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;19;14;SW;12;72%;12%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;WSW;16;81%;79%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;35;29;Humid with rain;32;26;SSW;13;83%;85%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;33;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;25;ENE;30;53%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;32;22;Cloudy;29;21;W;15;67%;39%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;36;26;Mostly sunny, humid;35;25;ENE;11;61%;46%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;30;23;Sunshine and humid;31;23;NE;17;66%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;32;23;Increasing clouds;33;23;NE;12;59%;20%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;39;30;Sunny and delightful;36;29;N;14;52%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;Sunny and nice;25;8;WNW;9;19%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;36;18;Mostly sunny;34;19;NNE;7;24%;12%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;31;26;Low clouds;31;26;WSW;14;66%;28%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;28;20;Showers and t-storms;29;20;SE;8;79%;90%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;34;25;Clouds and sun, nice;37;26;SSW;12;45%;17%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;26;12;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;ENE;9;44%;3%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Partly sunny;33;27;ENE;25;58%;14%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;30;22;WSW;10;60%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;A t-storm or two;31;25;ESE;12;83%;80%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy p.m. shower;32;25;A downpour;31;25;NNE;7;80%;68%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;14;-3;A shower in the p.m.;15;-4;NE;13;30%;55%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;12;77%;56%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Decreasing clouds;17;14;S;11;78%;0%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;31;17;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;NNW;13;60%;2%;8

London, United Kingdom;Lots of sun, warm;28;16;Warm with sunshine;30;17;E;9;49%;16%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun;30;18;Some sun;30;19;SSW;9;53%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;27;20;Nice with some sun;25;20;WNW;11;73%;16%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and hot;35;20;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;SE;10;34%;27%;8

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;31;29;High clouds;32;28;SSW;12;63%;36%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;WNW;7;76%;74%;3

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;28;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;WSW;13;73%;57%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;17;6;A shower or two;13;5;W;12;66%;63%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;WSW;7;56%;80%;11

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;11;80%;75%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;23;13;Sunshine and nice;24;11;E;8;71%;7%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;28;24;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;SSW;16;74%;66%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;16;10;Increasing clouds;18;13;NE;12;70%;63%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;22;12;Sunny and nice;25;14;ENE;4;54%;2%;6

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;23;13;Partly sunny;21;11;NE;14;55%;5%;4

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sunshine;31;26;Cloudy with a shower;31;26;SSW;11;77%;82%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Not as warm;22;13;A t-storm in spots;25;14;ESE;14;55%;73%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;An afternoon shower;23;16;ENE;12;60%;42%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;23;Sunny and hot;37;22;W;13;38%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Pleasant and warmer;23;13;Nice with some sun;22;10;WNW;15;64%;6%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Spotty p.m. showers;28;23;Inc. clouds;30;21;WSW;14;56%;47%;6

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;21;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;S;14;71%;7%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;E;11;57%;2%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;29;25;A few showers;28;26;E;20;73%;73%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NW;11;81%;77%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;Showers around;32;24;ENE;8;72%;66%;12

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;E;5;51%;3%;5

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;16;8;Mostly cloudy;19;8;ESE;11;55%;3%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;Cloudy;31;26;WSW;14;68%;73%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clearing;29;21;Turning cloudy;29;23;SSE;24;68%;43%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;9;54%;43%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A thunderstorm;30;18;E;10;63%;78%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;29;17;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;WSW;8;61%;4%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Pleasant and warmer;25;10;A t-storm in spots;25;11;SSE;15;34%;55%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;27;19;W;10;72%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;27;22;A shower in the a.m.;27;23;SE;17;76%;85%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;14;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;11;SE;40;75%;97%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;SE;3;64%;3%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;23;18;Showers around;22;18;SE;10;73%;73%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;40;26;Sunny and very warm;44;26;E;11;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;33;19;A shower or t-storm;32;19;NNW;8;62%;61%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;18;12;Clouds and sun;21;12;SW;9;67%;13%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;23;14;WSW;13;66%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;ENE;9;76%;71%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;A brief shower;32;25;ESE;15;69%;55%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;NE;7;97%;66%;12

Sana’a, Yemen;Showers around;26;16;Some sun, pleasant;26;15;NNW;11;36%;10%;12

Santiago, Chile;Some sun;22;9;Nice with some sun;21;10;SW;6;49%;27%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ENE;9;75%;57%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, very warm;30;15;Partly sunny;25;14;NNW;9;60%;43%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;23;15;Nice with some sun;22;13;NNE;7;62%;13%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;27;19;Hazy sun;29;20;WSW;7;63%;27%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;31;27;Rain and drizzle;32;27;ESE;16;80%;85%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SE;12;69%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;32;16;A t-storm in spots;31;16;SSE;13;55%;48%;7

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;Sunshine and nice;31;26;E;19;72%;41%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warmer;22;14;Nice with some sun;24;14;SW;13;68%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Becoming cloudy;20;12;SSE;21;52%;70%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;32;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SE;11;64%;56%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;20;11;Partial sunshine;21;13;SSW;9;76%;5%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;ENE;12;27%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, hot;36;19;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;NNW;12;41%;24%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;38;24;Mostly sunny, warm;37;25;E;10;11%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Abundant sunshine;33;26;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;NNE;13;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny and hot;36;24;Partly sunny and hot;38;24;S;8;37%;27%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;ESE;16;57%;65%;9

Toronto, Canada;Sunny;21;15;Partly sunny;22;17;ESE;15;70%;2%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;E;13;59%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm or two;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;9;59%;67%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Not as warm;19;5;NNW;13;62%;46%;5

Vancouver, Canada;More clouds than sun;21;13;Sun and some clouds;21;12;ENE;8;65%;10%;5

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;31;19;A thunderstorm;30;18;SE;9;66%;78%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds, a t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSE;7;75%;83%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun, some clouds;26;13;Sunshine and nice;25;12;ESE;6;63%;9%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;Mostly sunny, warm;28;16;E;14;46%;12%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers around;11;7;Mostly sunny;16;12;NNW;25;67%;57%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers, some heavy;28;25;Cloudy with t-storms;29;25;SW;13;82%;97%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;NNE;7;30%;6%;8

_____

