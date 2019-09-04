Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 4, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday’s Weather Condition;Wednesday’s High Temp (C);Wednesday’s Low Temp (C);Thursday’s Weather Condition;Thursday’s High Temp (C);Thursday’s Low Temp (C);Thursday’s Wind Direction;Thursday’s Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday’s Humidity (%);Thursday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;24;A t-storm around;27;24;WSW;16;89%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;30;Warm with sunshine;41;30;N;10;50%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Sunny and pleasant;34;20;W;23;46%;3%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunlit and beautiful;26;19;A morning t-storm;26;20;ENE;17;60%;56%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain ending;18;13;Spotty showers;16;10;WNW;28;70%;70%;4

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;18;9;Variable cloudiness;18;9;SSW;8;70%;3%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;NNW;12;30%;9%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;18;9;Spotty showers;18;7;SSE;19;62%;78%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;24;12;Periods of sun;21;15;SE;14;44%;44%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;NNW;19;48%;12%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;19;13;A shower;17;11;SW;15;76%;100%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;25;Sunny and very warm;43;26;NNW;7;18%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;36;24;A thunderstorm;32;23;SSE;7;65%;75%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-shower in spots;25;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;WSW;23;70%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Brief p.m. showers;31;25;A few showers;31;25;WSW;12;78%;92%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and nice;27;20;Mostly sunny;25;18;ENE;19;67%;44%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;32;19;Hot with sunshine;33;20;WSW;8;39%;2%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;25;11;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;NE;8;49%;4%;5

Berlin, Germany;Pleasant and warmer;26;15;Spotty showers;21;9;WNW;19;56%;60%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;19;9;Partly sunny;20;10;SE;13;62%;57%;15

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;33;16;Plenty of sun;33;16;ENE;18;28%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;25;12;Showers and t-storms;26;15;W;9;57%;70%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of rain;22;10;Spotty showers;16;7;NW;15;65%;60%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;27;15;Partly sunny;26;12;E;8;36%;6%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;NW;6;48%;4%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cool;12;4;Clouds and sun, cool;12;7;NE;16;61%;12%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Periods of sun;29;20;Periods of sun;30;21;N;12;29%;26%;9

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;27;24;A morning shower;30;25;NE;11;76%;74%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunny and very warm;36;25;ENE;9;30%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;20;9;SE;20;53%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;S;6;67%;67%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;26;Cloudy and very warm;36;28;SSW;17;65%;44%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;21;15;Mostly sunny;23;18;SSE;11;60%;29%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds, a shower;32;26;Spotty showers;30;26;SSW;16;76%;89%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;Spotty showers;18;9;W;22;68%;72%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny;31;27;S;18;86%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Mostly sunny;37;24;SSE;7;45%;2%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;33;20;Partly sunny;31;21;SE;18;69%;29%;10

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;E;9;75%;60%;4

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;33;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;18;WSW;10;26%;33%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SSE;16;73%;70%;7

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;34;20;Nice with some sun;30;20;SE;9;55%;8%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;14;8;A passing shower;17;12;WSW;22;70%;80%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;31;17;Mostly sunny;31;16;NNE;10;21%;9%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;28;20;Mostly sunny, humid;27;22;ENE;10;81%;28%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A morning shower;35;26;SSW;10;61%;51%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;Sunny and nice;28;11;NE;8;27%;0%;10

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SW;8;75%;66%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partial sunshine;18;10;Spotty showers;19;13;SW;26;81%;88%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;20;79%;65%;8

Hong Kong, China;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;ENE;13;78%;86%;3

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;33;26;Partly sunny;33;27;ENE;26;56%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy with a shower;27;22;A t-storm in spots;25;22;W;18;89%;78%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;Humid with sunshine;35;25;E;10;65%;46%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and breezy;27;22;A shower in the a.m.;27;19;NE;20;71%;58%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A t-storm around;33;23;ENE;12;59%;44%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;38;29;Partly sunny;36;29;N;20;57%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;26;11;Periods of sun, nice;26;9;NNE;14;17%;61%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;16;Sunny and very warm;35;15;N;7;17%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;29;Mostly cloudy;34;29;W;15;67%;39%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Heavy thunderstorms;28;21;SE;8;82%;95%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;27;Partly sunny;38;28;SSW;18;36%;18%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;20;10;Partly sunny;23;13;N;11;42%;28%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Partly sunny, warm;32;25;NNW;15;63%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;29;21;Periods of sun;31;22;WSW;11;58%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;12;81%;71%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;Decreasing clouds;34;25;SE;8;66%;42%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;-1;A t-storm in spots;11;1;E;10;52%;55%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SW;11;78%;73%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;14;78%;10%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Hot with sunshine;35;17;Sunny and hot;34;21;NE;11;42%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, breezy;20;10;Partly sunny;17;10;W;18;52%;10%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;34;22;Sunny and warm;33;21;SSW;9;48%;7%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;28;21;Periods of sun;26;21;W;11;72%;36%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;35;16;Not as hot;28;12;NE;10;35%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;28;Mostly cloudy;32;27;S;9;66%;69%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;34;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;W;9;70%;70%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;WSW;23;72%;75%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;20;9;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;E;15;65%;86%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;NW;8;61%;74%;11

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;32;26;Variable cloudiness;32;26;WSW;11;69%;32%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;20;8;Partly sunny;22;11;SW;9;68%;14%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;29;25;Partly sunny;28;25;S;17;74%;67%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cold;9;5;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;7;ENE;16;59%;5%;5

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;22;10;Mostly sunny;21;10;WSW;4;56%;30%;5

Moscow, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;22;15;Partly sunny;18;13;S;8;65%;44%;4

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;29;27;Rain and a t-storm;29;27;WSW;16;84%;90%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;24;11;Periods of sun;25;13;E;10;59%;32%;11

New York, United States;A strong t-storm;31;18;Not as warm;24;17;ENE;11;52%;8%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;34;23;W;11;49%;7%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower;15;5;Partly sunny;17;7;NE;6;76%;15%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;11;65%;66%;4

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;14;9;Spotty showers;15;5;NW;9;72%;62%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;22;8;Mostly sunny;22;10;SSW;11;56%;30%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;27;24;A passing shower;29;24;SE;7;78%;92%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NW;11;82%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;E;10;65%;5%;13

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;24;11;Some sun and cooler;18;7;N;13;48%;11%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny intervals;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;ESE;12;51%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;Still cloudy;30;25;SW;16;72%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun, nice;28;21;Partly sunny, breezy;30;20;SE;28;62%;16%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, pleasant;34;24;Partly sunny, nice;34;24;S;10;45%;30%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;Spotty showers;22;10;NW;11;49%;63%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;21;Cloudy with t-storms;24;21;ESE;11;91%;95%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Increasing clouds;24;11;An afternoon shower;25;12;SE;15;38%;57%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;26;18;SW;13;76%;5%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower;28;23;A little a.m. rain;28;23;SSE;15;67%;84%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;10;A little p.m. rain;12;10;WNW;21;80%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;21;11;Spotty showers;24;13;SW;18;61%;84%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Low clouds;24;20;Occasional rain;22;18;ESE;15;82%;90%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;43;29;Mostly sunny and hot;45;30;ESE;8;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Partly sunny;30;18;W;9;54%;44%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds breaking;19;11;Some brightening;22;15;SSE;12;64%;31%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;22;16;Partly sunny;21;15;WSW;17;72%;3%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;27;18;ENE;11;70%;78%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;31;27;A shower in places;31;26;E;15;73%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;E;8;88%;65%;11

Sana’a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;16;Some sun, pleasant;29;16;ENE;16;25%;12%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;22;7;Cooler;16;6;SW;7;58%;44%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;N;10;68%;44%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;31;13;Sunny and hot;35;15;NE;8;32%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;15;Clouds and sun;24;16;N;10;62%;27%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;26;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;22;ENE;7;91%;81%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;28;24;Rain and drizzle;28;24;E;15;85%;86%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;28;Partly sunny, warm;33;27;SE;14;65%;15%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;More sun than clouds;28;13;Sun and some clouds;28;13;SE;11;54%;34%;6

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;31;26;A shower in places;31;26;ENE;11;75%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;18;13;Spotty showers;19;10;SW;15;63%;82%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;26;12;Sunshine and nice;21;14;NE;16;64%;34%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Thunderstorms;32;26;W;9;80%;88%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;20;11;Spotty showers;22;13;SSW;20;76%;86%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;N;14;36%;5%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as warm;27;15;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;E;14;55%;65%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;34;21;Sunny and pleasant;33;22;S;11;23%;1%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;31;24;W;16;47%;3%;8

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, warm;31;21;Partly sunny, warm;34;21;SE;7;42%;11%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;25;23;Humid and warmer;30;25;S;11;71%;39%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with some sun;22;12;Sunny;21;14;NE;9;65%;41%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;28;22;Nice with sunshine;29;22;N;12;62%;4%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;31;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;W;19;55%;27%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mainly cloudy, warm;23;8;Clouds and sun;24;12;E;8;53%;15%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;NNE;7;59%;1%;5

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Showers and t-storms;27;14;WNW;8;54%;70%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;S;9;83%;75%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;21;10;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;S;10;60%;22%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;24;13;Spotty showers;26;14;WSW;16;45%;70%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;16;11;Rain and drizzle;13;9;S;25;91%;96%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;31;25;Morning showers;29;24;WSW;11;87%;96%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Mostly sunny;29;16;NNE;5;45%;27%;7

_____

