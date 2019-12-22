Aleppo, Syria;Low clouds;12;5;Decreasing clouds;12;5;E;15;74%;29%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;20;14;Mostly sunny;17;9;WSW;17;75%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;10;6;Spotty showers;9;5;WSW;22;88%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine and cold;-11;-12;Afternoon snow;-6;-8;NNE;7;75%;95%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;14;1;Clearing;9;0;ESE;9;65%;7%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of snow;-12;-14;A bit of a.m. snow;-13;-17;SW;19;79%;81%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;ESE;12;42%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;19;12;Partly sunny;16;9;NW;16;69%;36%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;16;Breezy with some sun;21;16;SW;24;70%;44%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;20;5;Clearing;18;6;ESE;5;60%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;33;22;Decreasing clouds;32;21;SE;9;68%;19%;8

Bangalore, India;Inc. clouds;27;16;High clouds;27;17;ESE;11;57%;10%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;35;24;Sunny and very warm;34;24;SSW;8;55%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;18;9;Partly sunny;16;9;NW;18;58%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;5;-4;Partly sunny;3;-5;ESE;9;38%;28%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain this afternoon;15;6;Rain, breezy, cooler;8;6;NW;25;79%;95%;0

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;6;5;A passing shower;8;5;W;17;82%;75%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;21;9;Some sun, a t-storm;20;9;ESE;12;68%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;SSE;10;65%;80%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;5;Windy with rain;8;4;NW;31;81%;69%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Rain tapering off;9;6;Spotty showers;8;6;SW;19;73%;87%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;11;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;5;WSW;14;69%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy, p.m. rain;10;6;Periods of rain;8;5;NW;23;82%;88%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;N;11;40%;0%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;26;21;A t-storm around;28;20;S;8;50%;78%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny intervals;9;0;Sunny;13;0;NW;9;64%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Sunny and nice;21;13;SW;13;48%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;WSW;19;63%;1%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;20;Nice with some sun;27;20;SSE;6;62%;39%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;22;Hazy sunshine;30;23;NNE;9;68%;13%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;9;1;Partly sunny, mild;10;1;SSW;15;72%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;10;83%;75%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;6;5;Cloudy with a shower;6;4;W;12;85%;68%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;26;21;Sunny and beautiful;28;22;N;8;54%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;14;2;Mostly sunny;18;4;SSE;8;59%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;ENE;15;82%;65%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;13;9;Areas of morning fog;19;8;WSW;11;67%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;16;3;Mostly cloudy;14;1;WSW;8;21%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Nice with some sun;19;13;Hazy sunshine;25;12;NNW;9;64%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;34;23;Afternoon showers;32;23;S;7;72%;100%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Sun and clouds;8;4;Mostly cloudy;8;3;SW;21;84%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;6;-1;Not as cool;12;2;NNE;9;38%;4%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;19;13;Sunny and nice;19;15;ENE;7;73%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;19;17;Warmer;25;20;WSW;7;79%;56%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny;30;15;ENE;12;30%;10%;13

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;28;21;Sun and some clouds;25;20;W;17;69%;44%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;5;2;Cloudy with a shower;4;1;ESE;10;99%;68%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SE;8;60%;7%;6

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;25;17;Hazy sun;23;18;E;13;73%;4%;4

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy and windy;27;23;An afternoon shower;28;23;ENE;16;62%;81%;2

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sunshine;27;16;Hazy sun;27;16;SE;8;62%;23%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;18;4;Rather cloudy;17;4;NE;4;57%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Winds subsiding;18;14;A little a.m. rain;16;9;SSW;22;66%;88%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SSW;11;71%;64%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit and nice;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;NNE;11;59%;32%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;27;16;A t-storm in spots;27;16;N;11;63%;60%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;11;-5;High clouds;10;-4;SSW;5;24%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Hazy sun;26;10;NE;14;27%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;4;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;SSW;7;68%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Sun and some clouds;33;17;N;16;23%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;6;A bit of rain;13;7;SE;14;81%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;E;17;67%;77%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;WSW;9;71%;71%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;21;12;Hazy sun;25;12;ENE;9;68%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NW;6;72%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;15;3;A shower or t-storm;15;3;NE;13;60%;74%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;Partly sunny;32;21;SSW;8;64%;0%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;23;20;Periods of sun;23;20;SSE;15;77%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in the p.m.;18;12;Partly sunny;17;11;ENE;7;88%;0%;1

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;9;6;Clouds and sun;9;6;SSW;18;80%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Afternoon rain;19;11;Cooler with rain;14;8;ENE;10;80%;90%;1

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;11;73%;56%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;14;5;Partly sunny;13;5;SW;7;67%;4%;2

Male, Maldives;Downpours;30;26;Showers around;30;26;NE;10;75%;95%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;NNE;8;85%;82%;4

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;E;9;65%;58%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;11;Some brightening;24;13;S;16;49%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Cool with some sun;16;7;Partly sunny;21;7;N;6;52%;12%;5

Miami, United States;Windy;26;22;Showers and t-storms;25;16;WSW;17;74%;89%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;6;4;A little rain;7;5;ENE;9;93%;85%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;24;Nice with sunshine;31;25;ENE;18;65%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;21;12;Partly sunny, warmer;26;16;NNE;11;55%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Some brightening;2;-1;Partly sunny;5;-3;WNW;7;81%;23%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;4;3;Mild with low clouds;8;4;S;13;82%;77%;0

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;32;25;Hazy sun;32;25;N;10;57%;20%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;15;A shower or t-storm;24;17;NE;15;75%;74%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;8;2;Mostly sunny;10;2;WSW;11;55%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;19;9;Partly sunny;19;13;SSW;17;68%;68%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-7;Mostly cloudy;-6;-13;SW;13;93%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;9;4;Milder with sunshine;13;5;W;11;60%;42%;3

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;1;0;Mostly cloudy;1;0;NNE;8;80%;67%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;2;-2;Clouds and sun;4;-4;NW;18;85%;11%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;30;26;Cloudy with showers;29;25;NNE;10;81%;87%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NW;8;84%;85%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Thundershower;29;24;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;24;E;13;84%;100%;3

Paris, France;Winds subsiding;10;7;A little a.m. rain;10;7;SSW;17;57%;89%;1

Perth, Australia;Not as hot;29;18;Partly sunny;28;19;S;20;52%;2%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;33;23;Sunshine;34;23;S;7;58%;8%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;S;20;72%;67%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun;31;22;Partly sunny;31;20;ESE;10;57%;4%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;5;4;A passing shower;8;4;W;17;67%;75%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;P.M. snow showers;3;-4;Mostly sunny;3;-10;NNW;8;74%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;11;A little p.m. rain;21;11;SSW;13;59%;66%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;20;12;Partly sunny;22;11;S;12;81%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;26;A morning shower;31;27;E;14;62%;76%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;2;-1;Partly sunny;1;-3;E;8;58%;60%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;6;4;Cloudy with a shower;6;4;E;5;92%;71%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;27;23;NNW;10;84%;90%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;19;6;Partly sunny;20;7;ESE;7;35%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;15;8;Partly sunny;16;3;N;10;61%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, a shower;5;4;Rain and drizzle;5;3;NE;9;84%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Morning rain;13;7;Mostly cloudy, cool;12;7;W;10;68%;18%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Brief p.m. showers;25;19;Showers and t-storms;25;19;ENE;15;79%;85%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;24;Partial sunshine;29;23;SE;17;71%;3%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;25;17;N;12;75%;30%;5

Sana’a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;23;4;Sunny and beautiful;22;4;ENE;8;36%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;35;16;Sunny and hot;36;15;SW;10;23%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;29;21;Partly sunny;28;21;E;9;79%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;17;7;Mostly cloudy;15;9;SE;8;86%;6%;1

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;8;5;A morning shower;7;1;SE;9;75%;47%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Milder with hazy sun;8;2;Hazy sun;6;-5;WNW;8;73%;1%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Rain and drizzle;14;9;ENE;15;62%;91%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;N;10;79%;83%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain this afternoon;13;5;Occasional rain;8;3;W;12;83%;86%;1

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;29;24;E;17;73%;26%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;6;1;A thick cloud cover;3;1;NNE;4;96%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy and cooler;22;19;Low clouds breaking;24;21;NNE;21;65%;58%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;20;17;Decreasing clouds;23;18;ESE;15;68%;29%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;5;3;Cloudy with a shower;5;3;NE;8;84%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cold;3;-2;Clouding up, chilly;4;-3;ESE;10;67%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with clearing;12;3;Mild with some sun;11;2;NNE;8;50%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;13;2;Plenty of sun;14;3;SE;8;28%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;S;13;57%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;A soaking rain;17;10;Periods of rain;15;5;N;8;68%;74%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;9;5;Mostly sunny;11;4;NNW;10;72%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;4;2;Mostly sunny;6;1;NNW;20;75%;3%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;21;13;Sunshine;20;13;NW;23;61%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Winds subsiding;21;13;Sunshine and breezy;18;12;WNW;33;57%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-14;-25;Mostly cloudy;-13;-22;ESE;12;81%;69%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A shower;8;1;Turning cloudy;6;1;E;7;68%;48%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;7;6;Periods of rain;9;6;NW;30;63%;66%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;32;19;Sunny and hot;33;18;WNW;6;54%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;6;4;Cloudy with a shower;7;4;ENE;6;82%;81%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;9;4;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;3;NW;11;98%;92%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;19;13;Very windy;17;12;SSE;41;76%;81%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing, less humid;34;16;Mostly sunny;32;15;SW;7;50%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;6;-3;Partly sunny;8;-2;NNE;3;45%;0%;2

