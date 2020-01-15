Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;12;3;Showers around;10;4;ENE;21;63%;88%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;16;6;Mostly sunny;15;7;SSE;7;72%;0%;3

AD

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;13;4;Periods of sun;10;6;S;22;90%;16%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-12;-18;Mostly sunny;-13;-18;NE;6;73%;5%;1

AD

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;9;-1;Decreasing clouds;7;-3;SE;8;51%;33%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;-10;-15;Low clouds;-10;-11;SW;17;64%;74%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;36;25;Showers and t-storms;32;21;SSE;15;74%;70%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sunshine;14;7;Cloudy with a shower;13;7;N;16;69%;55%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;22;15;An afternoon shower;23;15;ENE;11;52%;49%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;17;3;Sun and some clouds;17;6;ENE;5;48%;44%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;35;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SE;11;70%;57%;7

AD

Bangalore, India;Sunshine;29;14;Hazy sunshine;29;15;ESE;8;57%;3%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;S;9;64%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;5;Clouds and sun;14;7;SW;11;72%;11%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;3;-7;Mostly cloudy;3;-7;SSW;8;26%;1%;2

AD

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Freezing fog;7;-3;W;5;72%;1%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clearing and mild;13;5;Mostly sunny, mild;10;3;SE;9;81%;0%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;9;Some sun, pleasant;22;10;SE;13;62%;43%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;SSE;7;51%;66%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Freezing fog;5;-2;ENE;7;82%;13%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;11;4;Clouds and sun, mild;11;8;S;15;79%;18%;1

AD

Bucharest, Romania;Freezing fog;2;-3;Freezing fog;6;-2;ENE;4;82%;1%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;Fog, then sun;4;-4;NNE;5;86%;7%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers and t-storms;30;13;Sunny and beautiful;25;15;S;9;40%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;NNE;8;47%;70%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;7;-3;Cloudy;8;-1;NW;8;39%;1%;1

AD

Cairo, Egypt;Lots of sun, warmer;24;13;Sunny;20;11;SW;13;47%;14%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Sunny and humid;27;20;SSE;26;67%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;20;Partly sunny;27;20;SE;7;64%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;31;21;Decreasing clouds;31;21;ESE;7;62%;0%;7

AD

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;3;-9;Partly sunny, colder;-4;-8;NNE;21;48%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;33;22;Sunshine and nice;30;23;N;11;66%;47%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;10;4;Periods of sun;7;3;S;15;72%;2%;1

Dakar, Senegal;High clouds;26;19;Partly sunny;25;19;NNE;20;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;25;10;Rain and drizzle;12;8;E;16;69%;89%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A shower or two;31;27;NNE;23;78%;80%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;18;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;15;8;NW;9;96%;58%;1

AD

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;9;-6;Turning cloudy;8;-1;SSW;9;41%;8%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;26;14;Hazy sun;28;15;NNE;7;60%;0%;4

AD

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSE;8;77%;71%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;8;4;A little rain;11;2;SW;27;86%;84%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;2;-5;Clouds and sun;4;-5;NNE;8;44%;33%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;16;11;NW;8;76%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;26;20;A little a.m. rain;24;16;NE;13;82%;81%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;24;17;SE;9;84%;84%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;27;20;Sunshine and nice;27;21;ENE;19;63%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Very windy;8;3;A morning shower;5;1;W;20;90%;42%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;34;23;Mostly sunny;35;24;SE;10;54%;7%;7

AD

AD

Hong Kong, China;Becoming cloudy;24;18;Mostly sunny;24;15;ENE;11;77%;15%;5

Honolulu, United States;A little a.m. rain;27;21;A little p.m. rain;27;20;NNE;7;72%;78%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;28;15;Sunny and beautiful;28;16;SE;13;56%;1%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;15;3;Hazy sunshine;16;4;NE;8;58%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;10;6;Low clouds;10;6;NE;19;74%;53%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;30;25;Showers, mainly late;30;24;SW;10;81%;94%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;SSE;12;47%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Sunny;30;15;NE;11;35%;2%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Abundant sunshine;4;-11;Turning cloudy;3;-9;S;10;28%;0%;3

AD

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;23;9;Hazy sun;22;7;NW;11;32%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;21;8;Cooler, p.m. rain;16;9;ESE;7;80%;99%;2

AD

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Sunny and very warm;36;17;NNW;12;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;5;-1;Mostly sunny;3;0;W;12;85%;3%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;NNE;14;59%;9%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;WSW;9;66%;69%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;27;13;Hazy sunshine;28;13;WSW;7;65%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;High clouds;34;24;A shower or two;35;25;NNW;6;63%;74%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers;14;4;A morning shower;16;3;ENE;17;52%;59%;15

AD

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, humid;33;25;Humid with sunshine;32;24;SW;9;74%;14%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;24;20;Partly sunny;24;20;SSE;12;79%;58%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;16;13;Breezy with rain;17;10;W;24;78%;92%;1

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;9;6;A little p.m. rain;11;8;SSW;24;83%;85%;0

AD

Los Angeles, United States;Lots of sun, cool;19;8;Afternoon rain;15;8;SSE;10;84%;90%;1

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;31;25;A morning shower;31;26;SW;10;70%;55%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;9;6;Sun and clouds;14;6;SSW;8;58%;61%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;Cloudy;31;27;ENE;19;61%;14%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;8;78%;79%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;E;8;63%;59%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;36;17;A t-storm in spots;20;13;S;23;64%;41%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun and some clouds;24;11;Nice with some sun;23;9;N;7;46%;14%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;26;20;Mostly sunny;26;21;NE;11;64%;26%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;4;2;A morning shower;5;1;WNW;12;71%;40%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;23;Sunny, breezy, nice;31;23;NE;24;58%;2%;9

AD

Montevideo, Uruguay;Morning t-storms;26;16;Sunny and beautiful;22;14;ENE;17;33%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;1;-3;Colder with snow;-3;-19;NW;15;79%;81%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;3;2;A morning shower;4;1;W;20;75%;55%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny;27;19;Hazy sunshine;25;18;N;16;52%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NE;17;65%;64%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny, mild;11;6;Very windy, some sun;9;-5;NW;50;42%;9%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;16;9;Spotty showers;14;9;ENE;15;69%;90%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-6;-8;A bit of a.m. snow;-6;-11;SW;20;94%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;8;0;Mostly cloudy;9;1;SW;5;66%;37%;1

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;4;3;Partly sunny;6;2;SSW;11;70%;59%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;1;-5;A little snow;-3;-20;NW;25;77%;78%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers, some heavy;28;26;Showers, some heavy;29;27;NE;27;86%;98%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NNW;17;67%;42%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;29;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ENE;14;72%;55%;7

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;12;4;Clouds and sun, mild;13;9;S;13;70%;56%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;Mostly cloudy;32;22;SW;19;51%;15%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;35;21;Thickening clouds;34;22;W;6;52%;2%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;N;23;83%;100%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny;33;19;SE;11;48%;3%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;5;0;Partly sunny, mild;8;-1;ESE;6;74%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;3;-13;Hazy sun and colder;-1;-13;NNW;7;55%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;23;12;Some sun, a shower;24;13;S;14;48%;57%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;21;5;Brilliant sunshine;19;5;SE;7;62%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;27;ESE;14;65%;77%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;2;0;A bit of a.m. snow;3;0;SW;18;80%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;8;6;A shower in the a.m.;7;2;WSW;18;82%;56%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;WNW;9;64%;55%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;15;6;Partly sunny;19;9;SSE;12;37%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;14;1;Partly sunny;13;0;NNE;7;76%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. rain;8;5;A little a.m. rain;6;3;W;18;71%;90%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;12;9;Periods of rain;11;7;W;18;73%;90%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;27;19;ENE;21;63%;11%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;28;24;A shower in places;28;24;ESE;19;68%;65%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;NNE;15;66%;13%;7

Sana’a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;25;2;Mostly sunny;22;3;NNE;8;13%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;34;17;Mostly cloudy;35;17;SSW;10;18%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;N;13;71%;2%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;15;12;Rain;14;8;W;18;82%;95%;1

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. snow;4;3;Bit of rain, snow;4;0;SSW;11;78%;70%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;2;-7;Mostly cloudy;2;-8;W;6;37%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Rain and drizzle;7;6;NNE;16;84%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;26;Spotty showers;32;26;NNE;17;74%;84%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Freezing fog;3;-4;Freezing fog;8;-4;SSW;7;75%;0%;1

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;23;A shower in places;29;22;E;16;65%;64%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A touch of rain;11;5;Plenty of sunshine;8;3;W;21;65%;4%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;27;22;A t-storm around;28;21;S;15;70%;74%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;22;17;Partly sunny;22;16;NNE;9;77%;44%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;9;4;Partly sunny, breezy;6;3;WSW;24;83%;27%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;Mostly cloudy;3;-4;NNW;10;68%;27%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;8;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;5;0;ESE;9;79%;89%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;9;1;Clearing;8;1;E;10;28%;5%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;21;13;Nice with some sun;22;13;S;10;48%;60%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;16;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;ENE;5;55%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Morning rain;9;4;Becoming cloudy;9;4;ENE;11;45%;37%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;Inc. clouds;1;-13;N;28;71%;79%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A passing shower;16;11;A morning shower;15;10;WNW;11;72%;42%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;17;5;Increasing clouds;16;6;SW;5;74%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;-12;-27;Mainly cloudy;-11;-26;SE;8;83%;20%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A little snow;1;-1;A little snow;4;-1;ESE;11;64%;89%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;Low clouds and fog;7;-2;ESE;5;72%;13%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;32;18;Sunny and hot;34;18;N;6;55%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;6;2;Partly sunny;7;1;W;14;70%;1%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;9;2;Sun and some clouds;8;-1;WSW;10;84%;1%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;16;12;Clouds and sun;17;12;SE;26;71%;26%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;Sunny and less humid;34;16;W;7;52%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;2;-7;Cloudy;1;-6;NE;3;45%;89%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather