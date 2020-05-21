Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;26;Mostly sunny;37;27;N;14;34%;0%;12
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and summerlike;40;23;Unseasonably hot;37;19;WSW;23;20%;2%;11
Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Warm with hazy sun;26;16;ENE;17;52%;0%;11
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and warm;26;15;Showers and t-storms;22;12;SW;25;70%;66%;4
Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;15;7;Spotty showers;14;7;S;10;64%;68%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;34;19;Warm with hazy sun;35;20;ESE;17;18%;0%;11
Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;18;8;Becoming cloudy;19;11;SSW;17;46%;29%;5
Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;31;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;10;SW;25;82%;72%;1
Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;26;16;A shower;23;12;N;21;50%;56%;11
Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;17;8;Sunny;17;7;SSE;6;76%;1%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;24;Unseasonably hot;45;27;ESE;10;12%;0%;11
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;10;74%;56%;7
Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;34;22;Hazy sunshine;34;22;W;13;45%;30%;13
Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;28;Hazy and hot;37;27;SSW;13;57%;65%;7
Barcelona, Spain;Abundant sunshine;26;17;Partly sunny;25;17;WSW;15;66%;0%;10
Beijing, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;23;15;Some sun, very warm;30;18;E;15;27%;61%;10
Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;21;8;Mostly sunny;19;8;SE;10;33%;1%;9
Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;20;10;A t-storm in spots;22;12;SSE;15;34%;76%;5
Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;20;9;Showers and t-storms;21;11;SE;11;65%;70%;10
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;15;High clouds;28;15;ENE;13;65%;9%;4
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;20;8;Partly sunny;21;12;SSW;8;32%;25%;8
Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;27;18;Showers and t-storms;24;12;WSW;18;58%;69%;5
Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;16;8;Cool with some sun;17;6;SE;9;53%;64%;6
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;20;6;Mostly sunny;20;10;WNW;9;28%;7%;8
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with rain;16;11;Cloudy;16;7;S;17;68%;14%;1
Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;Partly sunny;28;19;NE;10;37%;35%;9
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;21;12;NE;15;64%;4%;6
Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;42;22;Sunny and not as hot;37;21;N;17;26%;0%;12
Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cooler;18;10;Hazy sun;19;10;NNW;10;46%;1%;3
Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;31;20;A shower or t-storm;29;20;SSE;7;62%;63%;11
Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;41;30;Warm with hazy sun;40;27;S;14;46%;3%;12
Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;16;13;Sunny intervals;19;13;E;12;77%;30%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;33;27;A t-storm in spots;31;28;SW;15;76%;70%;7
Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;15;9;Mostly cloudy;15;9;SSE;19;60%;74%;5
Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine;26;22;Turning sunny;27;22;WNW;19;74%;0%;12
Dallas, United States;Thundershower;29;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;SSE;18;77%;65%;5
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;28;22;A few showers;29;22;S;16;72%;73%;5
Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;42;27;Hot with hazy sun;44;29;SSE;9;17%;0%;12
Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;24;9;Mostly sunny;27;11;SSE;13;27%;12%;11
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Tropical rainstorm;32;25;Showers and t-storms;34;27;S;14;70%;69%;9
Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A t-storm or two;31;25;ENE;6;77%;88%;4
Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;16;9;Spotty showers;17;7;SW;41;57%;65%;6
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;28;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;NE;10;29%;0%;11
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and very warm;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;NE;9;66%;0%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;38;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SSE;17;65%;89%;6
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;22;7;Sunlit and pleasant;23;8;ESE;9;49%;5%;6
Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;32;24;Showers and t-storms;31;23;ESE;15;66%;85%;11
Helsinki, Finland;Windy with a shower;15;5;Partly sunny;14;3;ESE;11;52%;4%;5
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;36;28;Overcast, a t-storm;36;28;SSW;11;64%;64%;8
Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;Heavy thunderstorms;29;25;SE;15;85%;100%;3
Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;NE;23;54%;55%;13
Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun and warm;42;25;Warm with hazy sun;42;28;NNE;13;19%;0%;13
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;39;22;Hazy sun and warm;38;24;N;13;25%;1%;9
Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;21;12;Brief a.m. showers;17;8;ENE;19;72%;76%;8
Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;33;26;Clouds and sun;34;25;ENE;12;69%;42%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;29;Hot with hazy sun;38;28;NE;13;33%;0%;13
Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Hazy sunshine;21;6;SE;8;44%;1%;5
Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;29;13;Hazy sun;29;13;ESE;10;20%;4%;12
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;29;Hazy sun and warm;37;29;WNW;22;55%;0%;12
Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;29;18;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;WSW;9;69%;67%;11
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;29;Hazy sunshine;40;29;S;17;26%;12%;13
Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty p.m. showers;14;5;Spotty showers;13;5;NW;18;61%;85%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;30;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;NE;19;65%;69%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;32;23;Partial sunshine;33;23;SW;8;65%;55%;8
Kolkata, India;Rain and wind;30;24;Hazy sun;34;28;S;13;69%;11%;13
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Brief p.m. showers;33;26;A heavy thunderstorm;33;25;ESE;6;80%;89%;7
La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;17;0;Mild with some sun;16;-1;E;13;30%;7%;6
Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;34;26;A thunderstorm;32;25;SW;10;74%;71%;10
Lima, Peru;Clearing;20;16;Partly sunny;19;16;S;12;79%;28%;3
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Periods of sun;27;16;N;15;66%;2%;10
London, United Kingdom;Warm with some sun;28;16;Some sun returning;21;11;SW;25;51%;12%;6
Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;26;14;SSE;11;54%;2%;11
Luanda, Angola;Sunshine and nice;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;SSE;11;71%;3%;8
Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;32;15;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;WNW;8;40%;2%;10
Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;28;W;23;78%;69%;3
Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ESE;10;80%;78%;8
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;WSW;13;66%;66%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Partly sunny;13;9;SSE;11;71%;8%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;28;14;A t-storm around;27;12;E;8;29%;42%;14
Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;31;26;Showers around;31;26;E;17;65%;72%;11
Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;8;2;Showers around;12;2;NNE;17;62%;74%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;Clouds and sun;31;27;SW;21;67%;65%;9
Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and drizzle;19;14;A brief shower;16;13;SSE;26;67%;73%;2
Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;24;13;Turning sunny, warm;27;13;NW;18;32%;1%;9
Moscow, Russia;Rain tapering off;10;4;Rain and drizzle;10;5;N;14;67%;81%;1
Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;33;29;Hazy sun;33;29;W;14;69%;2%;13
Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;23;14;Rain and drizzle;23;13;E;11;70%;76%;7
New York, United States;Mostly sunny;21;13;Showers around;21;15;SE;10;67%;96%;4
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, summerlike;39;20;Mostly sunny, cooler;30;16;W;26;38%;2%;11
Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain tapering off;16;10;Cloudy;19;10;S;10;75%;49%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;22;13;Mostly cloudy;27;16;W;10;54%;14%;11
Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;16;8;Partly sunny;15;8;SSE;9;56%;74%;4
Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;25;8;Mostly sunny, warm;28;12;SW;12;33%;1%;9
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Sun and clouds;31;27;ESE;13;75%;74%;6
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;26;NW;9;78%;69%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;ENE;13;80%;78%;11
Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;A t-storm in spots;26;13;NW;12;48%;76%;5
Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;NE;10;50%;1%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy and very warm;36;26;Hot with high clouds;37;27;SW;10;54%;44%;7
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNE;15;78%;63%;8
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Some sun, a shower;33;24;ESE;8;54%;66%;12
Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;19;8;Partly sunny;21;14;SSW;8;38%;66%;5
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mainly cloudy;22;14;Periods of rain;22;14;SE;18;67%;85%;4
Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;22;13;Rather cloudy;22;12;WSW;15;53%;57%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Brilliant sunshine;27;15;WSW;10;67%;0%;11
Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SE;12;75%;77%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;A passing shower;12;7;High clouds;14;6;NNE;11;55%;2%;2
Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;11;6;Partly sunny;13;3;N;15;61%;17%;6
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;High clouds;28;21;N;8;65%;1%;2
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;40;24;Mostly sunny, warm;41;26;NE;13;6%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;Nice with sunshine;27;13;WSW;11;41%;1%;10
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;9;3;Variable cloudiness;12;2;N;18;54%;3%;3
San Francisco, United States;Windy this afternoon;20;12;Windy in the p.m.;20;11;W;26;52%;3%;11
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ESE;7;82%;73%;8
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;31;26;A shower or two;31;26;SE;14;73%;72%;13
San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun, a t-storm;25;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;SSE;7;98%;80%;13
Sana’a, Yemen;Partly sunny;25;14;Showers around;24;14;SSE;8;47%;80%;9
Santiago, Chile;A little rain;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;S;5;32%;0%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;23;A shower or two;31;23;ENE;7;73%;73%;12
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;23;12;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;NNW;12;67%;2%;10
Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;13;9;Inc. clouds;15;9;S;12;66%;44%;4
Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;23;14;Overcast;26;13;WNW;10;58%;55%;6
Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;27;19;Cloudy;26;20;SE;15;60%;1%;11
Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;N;7;73%;56%;4
Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler, p.m. rain;14;9;A shower;19;5;W;14;57%;58%;9
St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Variable cloudiness;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ESE;13;68%;5%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny;16;1;Clouds and sun;15;6;SSE;13;40%;26%;4
Sydney, Australia;Afternoon showers;19;9;Windy;15;11;SW;35;74%;89%;1
Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;23;ENE;12;89%;92%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;14;6;Partly sunny;14;3;W;15;54%;5%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and delightful;29;15;Plenty of sun;31;18;NE;12;33%;0%;10
Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warmer;29;15;Increasing clouds;31;15;NNW;12;45%;55%;10
Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warmer;27;18;Mostly sunny;32;21;SSW;13;25%;0%;12
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and summerlike;38;22;Lots of sun, cooler;30;21;WSW;14;52%;1%;11
Tirana, Albania;Rain this morning;24;12;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;ESE;7;33%;0%;10
Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;16;14;A few showers;18;16;ESE;13;91%;97%;3
Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;13;9;Mostly sunny;18;12;N;9;66%;28%;9
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;25;17;Turning sunny, nice;24;16;E;11;68%;0%;11
Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;26;16;Sunny and nice;27;15;NNW;17;49%;0%;11
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers around;16;4;A couple of showers;12;2;NNE;15;60%;70%;8
Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;15;9;Partly sunny;16;9;ESE;10;55%;44%;7
Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;21;12;ESE;8;32%;27%;8
Vientiane, Laos;High clouds and warm;36;26;Unseasonably hot;37;27;WNW;9;43%;39%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;11;3;Partly sunny;14;1;NNW;13;61%;43%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;15;2;Partly sunny;16;4;NNE;12;43%;1%;7
Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;14;12;Partly sunny, windy;15;10;NNW;39;68%;0%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;High clouds;37;26;W;9;58%;33%;8
Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with some sun;30;15;Clouds and sun, warm;31;16;ESE;5;26%;28%;11
