Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;35;21;Sunny and hot;38;23;WNW;13;38%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;29;20;Hazy sunshine;31;21;SW;12;53%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A thick cloud cover;20;15;Occasional rain;19;13;SSW;20;76%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Brief p.m. showers;17;9;Clouds and sun;17;9;SE;8;72%;31%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;34;19;Hazy sunshine;32;19;SSW;12;19%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Partly sunny;25;10;NW;9;47%;3%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;37;24;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;NE;16;32%;5%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;33;21;Sunny and very warm;35;22;N;13;33%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;15;8;Partial sunshine;16;9;NNW;11;67%;43%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;43;27;Hazy sunshine;43;26;NW;16;16%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;SSE;8;82%;81%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy with a shower;29;21;High clouds;29;20;W;11;61%;42%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, hot;36;28;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;WSW;13;68%;65%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;30;22;Partly sunny;29;19;ENE;13;73%;72%;7

Beijing, China;Hazy and very warm;32;19;Partly sunny;30;22;SSW;10;62%;25%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;SE;10;48%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;Windy this morning;20;12;A shower;24;15;SW;16;57%;60%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;8;Periods of sun;19;8;ESE;13;67%;69%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;E;16;42%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny, breezy;29;18;SE;19;49%;30%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;22;14;Spotty showers;20;12;SW;19;72%;75%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;33;13;Sunny;31;17;ESE;8;41%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;26;12;Partial sunshine;29;18;ESE;9;41%;11%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;19;11;Turning sunny;19;14;ESE;10;75%;19%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;34;20;Hazy sun, not as hot;29;20;NNE;12;35%;14%;12

Busan, South Korea;Thunderstorms;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;13;78%;98%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;35;23;Lots of sun, warm;37;23;N;11;38%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun, some clouds;17;11;Rain at times;15;7;W;22;74%;90%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine;29;20;A thunderstorm;29;18;ENE;6;71%;60%;13

Chennai, India;High clouds;36;25;High clouds;34;27;S;11;64%;28%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny and hot;34;24;A severe t-storm;32;20;SSW;13;67%;84%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty a.m. showers;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;SSW;14;71%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers;16;12;Occasional rain;18;13;SE;14;66%;83%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;30;26;Nice with some sun;30;26;WSW;9;82%;69%;11

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Mostly sunny and hot;39;28;S;12;52%;5%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;30;20;A shower in the a.m.;31;20;SE;15;67%;59%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;34;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ESE;4;80%;58%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;35;18;A t-storm around;29;16;S;10;45%;55%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;12;77%;56%;10

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, warm;36;20;Mostly sunny;32;23;SSE;10;57%;3%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Showers;15;10;Spotty showers;15;8;NNW;26;84%;75%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;15;Mostly sunny;31;17;N;9;27%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;28;22;Mostly sunny;28;18;WSW;28;67%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny and hot;36;29;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;SE;10;66%;68%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;27;13;Mostly sunny;28;15;NE;8;39%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;10;70%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;18;9;Spotty showers;18;8;NE;9;64%;69%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;Clouds and sun, warm;35;26;SW;15;65%;57%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;31;26;A t-storm around;33;25;SW;8;72%;42%;11

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;32;25;Showers around;32;25;ENE;21;52%;84%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;27;22;A t-storm around;29;22;W;12;72%;55%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;A strong t-storm;30;23;E;14;74%;55%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;Sunny and very warm;31;21;ENE;12;51%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;23;Hazy sunshine;34;23;E;15;53%;25%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;39;28;Warm with hazy sun;38;29;NNE;15;45%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, not as warm;23;9;Mostly sunny;24;13;NW;18;45%;11%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;20;Partly sunny;29;18;NNE;8;42%;44%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;A couple of t-storms;32;25;A strong t-storm;33;28;WNW;11;78%;55%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;27;19;A thunderstorm;28;20;S;9;82%;74%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun, warm;39;27;Hazy sunshine;38;27;SSW;16;39%;36%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;21;13;Partial sunshine;20;10;WNW;18;67%;34%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;N;17;63%;45%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;Low clouds breaking;29;21;W;12;71%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;31;27;A shower in the a.m.;33;27;S;14;75%;66%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;32;25;NNE;8;75%;64%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;18;0;Partly sunny;17;1;ESE;12;42%;15%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;Nice with some sun;29;24;SW;12;74%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;12;79%;8%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;29;20;Plenty of sunshine;26;17;NNW;15;52%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Heavy showers;18;12;Thunderstorms;18;11;N;10;79%;88%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;31;19;Partly sunny;32;17;SSW;9;46%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;26;21;Mostly cloudy;26;21;SSW;12;71%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;38;20;Sunny and very warm;33;16;NW;9;33%;3%;7

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;31;26;A shower or two;32;28;W;11;68%;80%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;6;81%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;WSW;14;71%;65%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;18;5;Sunny;17;8;N;11;64%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mainly cloudy;24;13;Showers and t-storms;24;14;NNW;8;62%;84%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;27;Clouds and sun;33;27;S;13;68%;39%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Thundershowers;18;11;Spotty showers;18;8;WNW;11;79%;74%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;34;23;Mostly cloudy;28;24;S;17;72%;66%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;15;11;Partly sunny;17;12;ESE;10;84%;29%;5

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;18;13;Partly sunny, warmer;23;14;WNW;5;59%;41%;5

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;21;13;Showers around;20;13;WNW;8;79%;91%;4

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Morning t-storms;30;26;SW;15;86%;94%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;25;11;Partly sunny;25;12;ENE;11;60%;44%;11

New York, United States;A severe t-storm;32;23;A t-storm around;31;23;WSW;12;64%;72%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brilliant sunshine;35;21;Sunny and hot;36;21;W;10;47%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers, mainly late;19;11;Partly sunny, nice;20;10;NW;11;70%;23%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;31;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;WSW;10;67%;76%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;17;8;Spotty showers;18;8;NNE;8;68%;70%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Rainy times;16;13;Pleasant and warmer;23;14;E;12;71%;56%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;A few showers;29;26;ESE;42;70%;84%;8

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sunshine;30;23;Showers and t-storms;30;24;W;8;82%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;ENE;7;78%;69%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;26;14;A shower;22;12;W;20;58%;67%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny, nice and warm;26;12;Increasing clouds;22;11;WSW;21;61%;66%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;SW;13;61%;45%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little rain;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;23;SE;31;84%;77%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SE;8;58%;45%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;22;10;Clouds and sun;27;15;NW;9;39%;72%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Typhoon this morning;30;23;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;WNW;8;82%;79%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;19;9;Mostly cloudy;20;9;NNE;13;55%;62%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;WSW;13;75%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;A passing shower;30;23;S;14;67%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;10;Cloudy with a shower;12;10;W;17;74%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;19;9;Spotty showers;19;9;ENE;8;61%;69%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;NE;9;71%;2%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;41;27;Hazy sun;41;26;NE;11;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Lots of sun, nice;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;32;20;SW;11;52%;4%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;16;11;Partial sunshine;16;12;N;12;90%;29%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;22;14;WSW;13;65%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;25;17;Showers and t-storms;27;16;NNE;10;71%;81%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;27;Sunshine and nice;31;27;E;19;73%;29%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;22;17;Showers and t-storms;23;18;SSE;8;97%;81%;13

Sana’a, Yemen;Brief p.m. showers;26;15;Hazy sunshine;25;14;S;10;45%;24%;14

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;15;4;Some sun returning;14;5;SSW;5;51%;44%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, a t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NNE;11;74%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;18;Sunny and cooler;23;13;NNW;17;50%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;NE;10;54%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Couple of t-storms;31;26;Humid with a t-storm;31;25;SSW;9;83%;78%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;34;26;Heavy afternoon rain;30;26;NW;11;82%;91%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;31;26;A p.m. shower or two;31;26;SE;11;71%;85%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;29;12;Plenty of sun;30;14;S;7;54%;5%;7

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;31;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;ENE;19;73%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;19;8;Spotty showers;18;10;E;10;60%;86%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;22;11;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;W;17;44%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SSE;10;70%;59%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;17;10;Spotty showers;18;8;E;9;60%;67%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and some clouds;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;ENE;11;47%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Mostly sunny;31;17;NNW;9;47%;16%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;34;21;Hazy sunshine;33;21;SSE;11;15%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;NE;12;53%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;SE;7;44%;1%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;32;25;Clearing and humid;34;27;S;16;68%;51%;8

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;29;19;A shower in the p.m.;24;20;ESE;11;79%;87%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunlit and beautiful;30;23;Hazy sunshine;31;24;ESE;8;54%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and less humid;34;21;Sunny and hot;36;26;SE;12;32%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;18;7;A thundershower;17;7;NNW;12;73%;63%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and nice;22;13;Sun, some clouds;22;13;SW;6;59%;9%;5

Vienna, Austria;Nice with some sun;25;13;Clouds and sun;30;18;SSE;14;54%;44%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;34;26;Clouds and sun, hot;34;25;E;5;63%;55%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers;19;10;Spotty showers;18;8;SW;9;70%;69%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;18;13;Partly sunny;21;15;SE;10;69%;72%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;8;Increasingly windy;14;12;NW;32;71%;12%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A couple of t-storms;31;25;W;11;83%;72%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Mostly sunny, nice;31;16;NE;6;32%;5%;8

