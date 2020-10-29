Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;30;14;High clouds;28;16;NW;4;40%;4%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and delightful;21;14;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;E;12;61%;0%;4

AD

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain this afternoon;13;12;A shower in the a.m.;16;12;SW;31;88%;67%;1

Anchorage, United States;Fog;-2;-8;Fog to sun;-3;-10;NNE;13;58%;10%;1

AD

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;22;4;Plenty of sun;27;10;E;10;13%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few a.m. flurries;5;-3;Plenty of sunshine;7;-3;W;13;68%;2%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy and cooler;26;16;Turning sunny;28;16;S;23;40%;10%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;22;15;Nice with sunshine;22;14;NNE;10;66%;25%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;21;16;Rain and drizzle;20;16;N;18;76%;72%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, warm;34;16;Hazy sun and warm;33;14;W;5;29%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;24;High clouds;33;23;S;10;66%;66%;5

AD

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;28;18;Hazy sunshine;28;18;E;10;51%;31%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Tropical rainstorm;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;8;80%;75%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;20;12;Partly sunny;21;13;W;11;69%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Decreasing clouds;17;3;Partly sunny, mild;18;7;SSW;9;48%;25%;3

AD

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;16;8;Mostly cloudy;12;9;SW;10;67%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;10;7;Periods of rain;13;12;W;17;88%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;20;9;A little p.m. rain;20;9;NW;6;77%;82%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;NW;10;76%;88%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;12;6;A little p.m. rain;13;12;WNW;12;89%;89%;1

AD

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;13;11;Mostly cloudy;16;10;SSW;17;78%;30%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;19;10;Spotty showers;13;4;NW;10;81%;72%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;15;6;A little p.m. rain;6;3;WNW;9;90%;81%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sun;18;6;Partly sunny, cool;18;8;E;13;62%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;19;NE;8;51%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;19;7;NE;17;61%;25%;3

AD

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;NNE;19;46%;14%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, cool;15;9;Mostly sunny;17;10;SSE;25;51%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunny;29;20;Couple of t-storms;30;22;N;5;64%;76%;8

AD

Chennai, India;Thunderstorms;28;25;Hazy sun;32;24;N;15;66%;26%;8

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and chilly;10;1;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;2;SE;11;53%;1%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;31;25;Clouds and sun;30;25;NE;9;77%;68%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;9;6;Occasional rain;10;8;SE;11;83%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Not as hot;33;27;Breezy with hazy sun;32;26;NNE;23;58%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Clearing;14;4;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;SE;7;56%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;SSE;17;66%;87%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;30;16;Hazy sunshine;30;15;W;9;44%;0%;5

AD

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;20;0;Mostly sunny;17;3;SSW;9;47%;2%;3

AD

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;37;27;Hazy sunshine;36;26;NW;9;62%;72%;3

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;22;A shower in the p.m.;34;22;S;6;64%;60%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain tapering off;15;10;Spotty showers;12;8;SE;14;75%;93%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;17;3;Plenty of sun;21;3;NNE;6;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;21;17;Partly sunny;20;16;ENE;21;78%;5%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, not as warm;23;21;A little a.m. rain;23;22;NW;12;72%;83%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;31;16;Nice with sunshine;31;15;ENE;15;28%;1%;14

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A thunderstorm;29;21;ENE;9;82%;71%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;10;6;Partly sunny;10;6;W;8;92%;35%;1

AD

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SE;6;73%;83%;6

AD

Hong Kong, China;A little rain;27;23;Partial sunshine;26;22;E;13;69%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;29;23;Partly sunny;30;22;W;23;62%;66%;5

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;30;19;Hazy sunshine;27;19;NNE;9;63%;44%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;29;13;Hazy sunshine;28;11;N;11;38%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A thunderstorm;19;14;Downpours;15;12;ESE;9;85%;90%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;34;26;Cloudy, downpours;32;27;E;12;79%;89%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;35;27;Hazy sunshine;35;26;ENE;10;50%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Mostly sunny;31;13;NNE;15;16%;25%;13

AD

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;24;-1;Plenty of sun;23;-1;W;7;10%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;20;Hazy sunshine;34;19;NW;7;34%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;27;13;Hazy sunshine;29;14;SE;7;48%;2%;5

AD

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;39;26;Sunny and very warm;39;26;NNW;17;13%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A passing shower;9;7;A few showers;11;7;WNW;9;84%;85%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;26;N;9;70%;77%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;10;68%;68%;9

Kolkata, India;Sun and some clouds;32;25;Hazy sunshine;34;26;NNW;9;58%;24%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;Showers around;33;24;SE;7;73%;79%;7

AD

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy;18;3;Mostly cloudy;17;3;ESE;13;46%;57%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;More clouds than sun;31;23;Clouds breaking;32;24;SW;8;78%;58%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;22;16;Mostly cloudy;20;16;SSE;12;75%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;NE;8;62%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;15;14;Mostly cloudy;17;13;SSW;21;82%;44%;1

AD

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;28;14;Mostly sunny;28;14;ESE;7;40%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;25;Clearing;29;25;WSW;11;70%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;17;7;Mostly sunny, nice;20;9;NE;4;59%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;26;Spotty showers;30;27;NW;13;77%;93%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;34;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;SSE;8;84%;92%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;8;72%;52%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;22;12;A shower or two;21;13;SSE;18;70%;80%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun, some clouds;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;NNE;8;45%;50%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;31;25;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;NE;9;77%;87%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;11;7;A shower or two;8;5;WSW;11;95%;70%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;35;24;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;S;12;66%;25%;11

AD

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, windy;16;9;Mostly sunny, cool;16;9;E;14;54%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;A thick cloud cover;6;-3;Cold with some sun;3;-3;NNW;8;50%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine and mild;10;0;Low clouds;6;4;SSW;9;74%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;33;24;Hazy sunshine;34;26;NNE;12;60%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A thunderstorm;23;15;A t-shower in spots;23;15;ENE;14;68%;68%;8

New York, United States;Stormy;12;6;Morning rain, cloudy;6;1;NNW;21;80%;73%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;29;17;Becoming cloudy;27;16;W;12;53%;6%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-4;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;1;0;WSW;16;92%;86%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;20;11;Decreasing clouds;16;7;N;15;54%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;Turning sunny;9;1;Mainly cloudy;5;5;SE;6;92%;67%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;5;-5;Cold with some sun;3;-6;WNW;12;50%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;29;25;Spotty showers;29;25;E;14;79%;90%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;S;13;82%;72%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;E;13;68%;54%;10

Paris, France;Spotty showers;14;12;Mostly cloudy;16;8;S;13;69%;4%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this morning;31;17;Hot with some sun;35;19;NE;19;27%;11%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon showers;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;NW;7;72%;60%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;18;77%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A shower and t-storm;33;24;ESE;7;61%;69%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;9;6;A little rain;12;10;W;17;86%;82%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;18;3;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;E;4;52%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;21;11;A shower or two;20;11;NW;14;60%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;S;7;61%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;E;13;64%;80%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Winds subsiding;8;5;A bit of rain;7;5;SSW;26;74%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;10;8;A shower or two;10;6;WSW;6;90%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;29;23;Rain and a t-storm;25;19;SSE;14;84%;95%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;Hazy sun;29;15;ESE;8;17%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sunshine;19;8;Partly sunny;20;9;NNE;7;78%;6%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;11;7;Rain and drizzle;9;4;NNE;6;92%;64%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;24;10;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;11;53%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable clouds;27;18;Couple of t-storms;24;19;ENE;8;83%;78%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;29;26;A thunderstorm;30;26;SE;19;77%;78%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;19;Couple of t-storms;26;19;N;7;89%;77%;7

Sana’a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;27;8;Sunny;26;8;E;8;20%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;27;10;Plenty of sunshine;32;12;SSW;9;24%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;31;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;ENE;11;81%;82%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;18;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;E;6;69%;3%;3

Seattle, United States;Clearing;14;10;Mostly cloudy;14;6;E;10;69%;50%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;17;5;Plenty of sun;19;6;SE;6;37%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;21;13;More sun than clouds;21;14;ESE;15;50%;2%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;E;7;72%;78%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;16;8;Cooler;13;4;W;23;63%;30%;2

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Variable cloudiness;29;26;A shower and t-storm;30;25;E;24;78%;77%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;10;5;Partly sunny;8;3;N;5;87%;5%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;21;15;Clouds and sun, nice;22;18;E;15;64%;78%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;25;23;Mostly cloudy;24;19;E;21;63%;24%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;11;5;A shower in the a.m.;10;4;SE;7;90%;63%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;14;3;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;NE;8;28%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;21;10;Sunny and very warm;24;11;N;6;53%;7%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;25;12;Plenty of sunshine;25;14;SW;7;19%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, humid;31;21;Decreasing clouds;29;19;NNE;13;65%;14%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;ENE;6;54%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;21;13;Cooler with clearing;14;8;N;13;54%;13%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;-1;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-1;NW;13;65%;10%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Periods of sun;21;18;A shower or two;23;19;NW;11;68%;77%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing;24;15;Nice with some sun;23;15;WNW;16;55%;18%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;10;-6;Snow showers;6;-9;NW;8;50%;85%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;13;9;Partly sunny;12;6;WNW;12;59%;13%;2

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;13;8;A bit of rain;12;11;W;20;74%;84%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Tropical rainstorm;25;22;Warmer;29;23;NE;11;72%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;10;6;A shower or two;8;4;W;13;88%;68%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty p.m. showers;14;6;Partly sunny;10;4;SE;12;87%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;15;14;Cloudy and breezy;19;15;NNW;35;81%;44%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;ESE;11;85%;79%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and warm;22;8;Sunny and very warm;24;11;ENE;4;40%;3%;3

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather