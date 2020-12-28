Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;25;18;Sunshine, pleasant;25;17;NE;12;54%;0%;4
Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;12;5;Mostly sunny;14;4;NE;11;48%;4%;3
Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;17;10;Rain and drizzle;14;8;WSW;17;66%;89%;1
Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;5;2;Spotty showers;5;3;SW;10;90%;86%;0
Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;1;-3;Cloudy;-2;-3;NNE;16;79%;68%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-3;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;-2;ESE;8;33%;0%;2
Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;-12;-16;A bit of a.m. snow;-11;-18;WSW;18;76%;81%;0
Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;35;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;9;67%;52%;7
Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;16;12;Sunshine, pleasant;18;13;SSW;11;65%;56%;2
Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;18;14;Partly sunny, windy;20;15;SW;28;52%;6%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;17;6;Mostly sunny;18;6;NW;11;47%;1%;3
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;ESE;9;71%;62%;8
Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;26;19;E;10;52%;39%;6
Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sunshine;35;25;Hazy sun and warm;35;24;SSW;7;56%;0%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and windy;13;7;Increasingly windy;13;5;NW;29;53%;16%;1
Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-10;Very cold;-6;-13;NW;29;13%;0%;2
Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;12;6;A bit of rain;13;7;SSE;15;71%;66%;1
Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;4;1;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;SSW;14;84%;42%;1
Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;8;A little p.m. rain;19;9;E;8;68%;92%;7
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Mostly cloudy;30;18;ENE;11;55%;9%;6
Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;6;2;Cloudy and mild;8;4;SSE;19;84%;44%;1
Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;3;0;Spotty showers;4;1;SW;13;84%;76%;0
Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;14;5;Turning sunny, mild;9;5;NE;6;78%;8%;2
Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;6;4;Clouds and sun;8;4;SSE;14;74%;44%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, humid;31;24;Mostly sunny, warm;33;25;ENE;12;57%;55%;11
Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm around;30;19;SE;10;38%;71%;9
Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;13;3;Clouds and sun;10;-8;NW;8;55%;70%;3
Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy;22;12;Hazy sunshine;22;11;NE;10;62%;0%;3
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Mostly sunny;22;16;NW;17;52%;6%;12
Caracas, Venezuela;A bit of rain;30;20;Partly sunny;30;21;N;5;56%;39%;7
Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;24;Inc. clouds;31;25;NNE;15;74%;75%;4
Chicago, United States;Colder;1;-7;Turning out cloudy;2;0;SSE;15;52%;79%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;22;A t-storm around;30;23;SW;9;80%;64%;7
Copenhagen, Denmark;An afternoon shower;3;2;Periods of rain;3;1;SW;11;96%;85%;0
Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;26;21;Partly sunny, breezy;26;21;NNE;26;70%;2%;4
Dallas, United States;Cooler;16;11;An afternoon shower;20;14;SSE;20;66%;75%;1
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy with some sun;32;25;A t-shower in spots;32;25;NE;21;69%;52%;9
Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Hazy sunshine;17;3;NW;10;58%;0%;4
Denver, United States;A little p.m. snow;-1;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-9;ESE;14;67%;81%;1
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;25;14;Hazy sun;26;13;NNW;9;57%;0%;4
Dili, East Timor;A.M. showers, cloudy;32;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;31;24;SW;7;73%;79%;5
Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;5;2;Chilly with some sun;5;-1;W;22;83%;37%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as cold;1;-10;Plenty of sunshine;4;-7;NNE;10;43%;0%;2
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with showers;17;10;Partly sunny;15;7;NW;20;68%;25%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds breaking;27;21;Partly sunny;27;14;NE;13;72%;67%;1
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;28;16;A t-storm around;29;15;NE;8;57%;55%;13
Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;25;16;Partly sunny, breezy;25;17;E;23;62%;27%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;1;1;Snow and rain;2;1;ESE;28;91%;86%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;33;23;Mostly cloudy;33;24;SE;6;61%;42%;3
Hong Kong, China;Sunshine;26;19;Partly sunny;25;15;NNE;9;66%;4%;4
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, mild;29;21;An afternoon shower;29;22;ENE;12;62%;71%;4
Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;29;15;Hazy sunshine;28;15;SE;9;53%;0%;5
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;14;4;Hazy sunshine;15;3;NNW;8;64%;0%;3
Istanbul, Turkey;A passing shower;14;10;Mostly sunny, mild;15;10;SSW;14;64%;5%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;14;78%;79%;4
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and humid;29;24;Hazy sunshine;29;24;N;9;61%;10%;4
Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;16;A t-storm around;29;16;SW;11;60%;64%;14
Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;5;-11;Hazy sun;8;-7;S;8;22%;0%;3
Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;24;8;Sunny and breezy;23;9;NE;21;19%;0%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;2;Hazy sunshine;18;2;S;7;56%;0%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;33;19;Hazy and very warm;34;20;NNW;17;24%;0%;5
Kiev, Ukraine;A touch of p.m. rain;2;2;Cloudy;4;2;S;17;92%;28%;0
Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;30;24;Some sun, a shower;30;24;NNE;11;62%;54%;5
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;SW;9;68%;65%;4
Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;25;15;Hazy sunshine;26;15;NE;8;48%;0%;4
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;5;78%;84%;8
La Paz, Bolivia;Morning rain, cloudy;11;4;A morning shower;13;3;ESE;17;65%;69%;7
Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;33;24;A morning shower;32;24;SW;9;76%;49%;7
Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;24;20;More clouds than sun;24;20;SSE;12;71%;44%;10
Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;14;7;A passing shower;13;6;N;13;69%;56%;2
London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;4;2;Some sun returning;4;1;WNW;11;87%;35%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Thunderstorms;15;8;Mostly sunny, cool;16;6;N;7;60%;5%;3
Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;30;25;Clouds and sun;30;25;SW;10;69%;44%;10
Madrid, Spain;Very windy;8;1;A passing shower;7;-1;WNW;17;69%;56%;2
Male, Maldives;A few showers;30;27;Partly sunny;31;27;N;15;68%;44%;5
Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;31;24;Showers, some heavy;28;23;NE;7;86%;90%;4
Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;E;6;80%;74%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;19;10;Turning sunny;22;14;SSE;16;53%;4%;11
Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;7;Partly sunny;24;7;SW;9;28%;1%;5
Miami, United States;A shower or two;24;18;Breezy;24;21;E;23;57%;32%;3
Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and breezy;0;0;A little snow;2;0;S;24;88%;62%;0
Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;ENE;23;62%;29%;9
Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;NE;13;67%;56%;11
Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow shower;3;-10;Windy and colder;-8;-9;W;31;55%;13%;2
Moscow, Russia;Cold;-8;-11;Dull and dreary;-5;-5;SE;18;78%;69%;0
Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;Hazy sunshine;29;21;N;14;43%;0%;5
Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;15;NNE;21;43%;5%;10
New York, United States;Breezy;9;0;Sunny, windy, colder;3;-3;NW;39;40%;0%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing;18;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;ESE;10;67%;1%;3
Novosibirsk, Russia;Bitterly cold;-24;-25;Mostly cloudy;-16;-17;SSE;20;64%;63%;0
Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;13;3;Clouds and sunshine;13;5;E;6;65%;96%;2
Oslo, Norway;Wet snow;0;-1;A little snow;1;0;NE;12;85%;83%;0
Ottawa, Canada;A little wintry mix;2;-12;Sunny and colder;-7;-10;SW;19;56%;4%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;29;26;A t-storm around;29;26;E;11;75%;88%;12
Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;23;A shower;29;23;NW;9;77%;67%;6
Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm around;30;24;NE;9;76%;55%;4
Paris, France;Showers around;4;0;Spotty showers;2;-2;W;11;80%;73%;1
Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding;34;22;Hazy sun, very hot;37;24;E;17;17%;0%;12
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;33;25;Clouds and sun;34;25;SW;9;57%;32%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Variable clouds;33;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;NE;20;75%;80%;6
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower;29;21;A shower in places;30;18;SE;8;57%;41%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;1;-2;Partly sunny;5;-2;S;16;63%;34%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Low clouds;6;-3;Colder;0;-17;NW;12;33%;44%;1
Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;17;11;Downpours;18;11;ESE;13;75%;95%;6
Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;17;11;Brief showers;15;9;WSW;10;89%;90%;1
Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;29;25;Showers around;29;25;SE;15;58%;66%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;0;-3;Mostly cloudy;-1;-3;ESE;8;57%;44%;0
Riga, Latvia;Breezy;2;2;Rain and drizzle;4;2;S;24;90%;77%;0
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mainly cloudy;30;24;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;N;10;71%;81%;6
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;18;9;Hazy sun;19;9;E;10;55%;2%;4
Rome, Italy;Windy with rain;13;4;A little rain;13;6;SSW;15;66%;86%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rather cloudy;0;-4;A bit of ice;-1;-3;SE;16;76%;82%;0
San Francisco, United States;A shower in the a.m.;13;5;Mostly sunny;13;5;W;10;59%;5%;2
San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;22;19;A shower and t-storm;22;19;ENE;13;83%;78%;3
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;22;A shower in spots;28;23;NNW;8;76%;41%;4
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;N;8;62%;6%;6
Sana’a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;ENE;8;27%;2%;6
Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;32;12;Mostly sunny, nice;29;11;SW;12;45%;22%;12
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;30;22;A shower in spots;30;22;N;21;69%;41%;5
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional rain;11;6;Spotty showers;10;2;N;11;78%;61%;2
Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;7;2;Periods of sun;7;4;S;8;71%;75%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Clearing and mild;12;0;Afternoon flurries;3;-11;NW;9;64%;56%;1
Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;15;9;Very windy;13;-4;WNW;31;76%;95%;2
Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;32;26;Afternoon showers;31;25;N;9;76%;91%;6
Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;13;3;Mostly sunny, mild;12;3;S;13;72%;2%;2
St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;24;A shower in spots;27;23;NNW;4;78%;82%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;5;4;Rain and drizzle;5;2;E;20;92%;81%;0
Sydney, Australia;A p.m. t-storm;20;19;Rain and a t-storm;23;18;SE;17;75%;88%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;22;19;Humid and warmer;26;12;NNE;8;73%;81%;1
Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;3;0;Snow and rain;2;-1;SE;17;86%;84%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rather cloudy, cold;0;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-5;NE;9;84%;3%;2
Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;9;0;Clouds and sun;9;-1;NE;4;59%;0%;2
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;8;1;High clouds;11;2;SW;8;24%;0%;2
Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;22;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;NE;5;51%;0%;3
Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;16;9;A bit of rain;18;10;ESE;13;67%;88%;1
Tokyo, Japan;Clearing;11;4;Partly sunny;13;5;WSW;8;67%;28%;2
Toronto, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;5;-4;Partly sunny;-1;-5;WNW;16;64%;70%;2
Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun and breezy;15;9;Hazy sunshine;19;11;SSW;16;39%;0%;3
Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;18;7;Hazy sunshine;18;8;NW;9;59%;32%;2
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, frigid;-28;-37;Bitterly cold;-28;-36;NW;14;76%;44%;2
Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;8;2;Rain and drizzle;6;3;ENE;6;74%;93%;0
Vienna, Austria;Showers around;6;1;Inc. clouds;7;1;NW;7;76%;44%;1
Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;32;21;Remaining very warm;31;21;NE;6;59%;3%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of p.m. snow;1;0;A little rain;4;-1;S;24;80%;66%;0
Warsaw, Poland;Breezy and milder;7;5;Occasional a.m. rain;7;3;SSE;24;78%;66%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;14;12;Partly sunny;17;12;S;24;67%;27%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun, less humid;34;22;Warm with hazy sun;35;21;NNW;8;50%;0%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;0;-6;High clouds;2;-4;ENE;2;35%;0%;1
