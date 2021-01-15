Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;15;6;Sun and clouds;14;8;SSE;7;77%;71%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;14;7;Clouds and sunshine;12;6;ESE;13;70%;27%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;4;-2;A little p.m. rain;1;-1;S;20;81%;80%;0

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;-1;-5;Morning flurries;0;-2;NNE;16;76%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Some sun, pleasant;18;7;Sunny, nice and warm;16;3;E;9;36%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cold;-14;-15;High clouds;-3;-12;SW;21;53%;4%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A morning t-storm;33;23;NNE;18;72%;91%;6

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;10;7;Rain tapering off;8;3;NNW;13;79%;87%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;W;14;59%;3%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;19;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;N;5;58%;25%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;SE;8;82%;84%;3

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;27;18;Hazy sunshine;28;17;ESE;11;55%;25%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds breaking;33;20;Hazy sun;32;21;SSW;10;59%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;11;3;Partly sunny;12;4;NW;13;62%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;4;-8;Breezy in the p.m.;0;-8;NW;22;18%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow showers;1;-7;Cold;-3;-7;W;9;82%;71%;1

Berlin, Germany;A few flurries;-1;-7;Chilly with some sun;-2;-6;WNW;11;63%;35%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Episodes of sunshine;21;6;A shower in the p.m.;21;6;WSW;8;51%;65%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;26;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;18;ENE;10;76%;79%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow showers;2;-3;Snow showers;-2;-5;NW;20;66%;84%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-2;S;13;79%;89%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;0;-7;Colder;-5;-11;ENE;7;60%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Snow showers;1;-6;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-6;WNW;10;61%;68%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;29;22;Humid with a t-storm;26;18;S;10;82%;75%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;26;20;Partly sunny;28;19;NNE;7;46%;57%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, mild;15;0;Cooler with hazy sun;5;-7;WNW;13;45%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;SW;18;39%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;23;16;A shower in the a.m.;23;17;SSE;15;71%;55%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;28;21;Partly sunny;28;20;E;6;53%;27%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;23;Hazy sun;30;22;NE;6;70%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;A snow shower;4;-1;Morning snow showers;4;-1;WNW;17;74%;71%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;Showers around;30;23;SW;9;80%;78%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cold with some sun;-5;-6;Not as cold;-1;-4;ESE;9;87%;12%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;24;19;Partly sunny;24;19;NNE;18;58%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Increasingly windy;14;1;Mostly sunny;14;4;WNW;11;30%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NNE;21;72%;47%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;21;6;Hazy sun;18;7;WNW;7;81%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;9;0;Cloudy;7;-3;E;11;47%;16%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;24;14;Hazy sunshine;26;15;NNE;7;47%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;31;25;A downpour;30;25;WSW;7;78%;83%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;8;6;Showers around;8;2;W;23;82%;63%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warm;16;2;Mostly sunny;18;2;NNE;13;20%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;15;8;Plenty of sun;16;11;ENE;15;64%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Areas of low clouds;21;17;Low clouds;22;15;SSE;5;65%;77%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;25;16;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;16;N;9;72%;74%;12

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy with a shower;25;17;Showers around;23;13;NNW;17;62%;61%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid;-14;-17;Bitterly cold;-14;-17;NW;12;85%;26%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;31;21;Partly sunny;32;21;SE;9;55%;10%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;Partly sunny;22;15;ENE;14;56%;6%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;N;13;59%;21%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;29;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;SE;7;55%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning sunny;19;5;Hazy sun;19;6;ENE;9;66%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;4;1;Snow and rain;5;3;NNE;14;76%;88%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SSW;12;67%;55%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;26;21;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;N;13;54%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;15;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;15;SSE;10;76%;53%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;15;-1;Mild with sunshine;16;0;SSW;9;14%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;27;10;Plenty of sunshine;28;10;NNE;10;27%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;5;Hazy sun;18;6;ENE;7;71%;10%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Hazy sun;32;17;N;18;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;-8;-13;Cloudy and frigid;-12;-14;WNW;10;44%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;25;Spotty showers;31;24;N;13;54%;61%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Mostly cloudy;32;24;WSW;9;61%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;24;15;Hazy sun;25;15;E;7;51%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;33;25;Clouds and sun;31;24;ENE;6;67%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;14;6;Afternoon showers;14;6;NNW;11;72%;91%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;30;23;SSW;9;76%;44%;7

Lima, Peru;A shower in the a.m.;25;20;Decreasing clouds;25;20;SSE;13;73%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;NE;9;63%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Chilly with some sun;4;0;Rain in the morning;7;3;WNW;16;90%;72%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Very warm;31;14;Very warm;30;14;NE;9;32%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;S;12;63%;32%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;5;-2;Mostly sunny;10;0;NNE;5;54%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny;30;27;SSW;10;66%;33%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Heavy showers;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;NE;9;79%;74%;8

Manila, Philippines;Spotty showers;29;24;Inc. clouds;29;24;E;8;64%;66%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A few showers, windy;21;11;A morning shower;20;11;SW;24;59%;60%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sunshine;22;10;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;10;SSW;8;49%;56%;6

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;23;16;Breezy;22;11;NW;26;53%;13%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Frigid;-13;-19;Frigid;-17;-20;NNW;6;53%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;24;ENE;23;61%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy, nice;29;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;14;SSW;12;82%;79%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-1;WSW;19;92%;90%;0

Moscow, Russia;Bitterly cold;-16;-16;A little a.m. snow;-14;-20;NNW;16;62%;95%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;29;22;Hazy sunshine;31;23;N;11;50%;0%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine and nice;27;15;A t-storm in spots;26;16;N;15;59%;64%;10

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;8;7;Breezy, morning rain;9;2;W;32;67%;64%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;18;9;Cloudy;16;9;SSW;14;76%;39%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with a flurry;-18;-23;Cloudy;-11;-12;S;20;74%;8%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;15;6;A morning shower;11;1;W;12;78%;59%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;-9;-11;Mostly sunny, cold;-8;-12;NE;4;68%;7%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rather cloudy;1;-1;Occasional wet snow;0;-1;WSW;25;92%;94%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;30;25;A few showers;30;26;E;13;75%;86%;12

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A shower or two;31;23;NW;13;73%;60%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;ENE;13;75%;59%;7

Paris, France;Colder;2;-4;A little p.m. rain;1;0;W;13;77%;81%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and windy;33;18;Sunny, breezy, warm;34;20;E;25;33%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hazy sunshine;32;21;Hazy sun;33;21;WNW;8;52%;4%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;18;74%;68%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;20;Periods of sun;33;20;SE;7;49%;4%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;A few flurries;0;-6;Cold with some sun;-5;-8;W;10;77%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with some sun;8;-13;Sunny, much colder;-4;-18;NW;10;38%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;19;11;Periods of rain;18;11;ESE;14;71%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;16;4;Mostly sunny;16;4;E;6;79%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;Nice with some sun;29;24;ESE;14;62%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;4;2;Rain and drizzle;4;1;WNW;26;82%;79%;0

Riga, Latvia;Frigid;-10;-12;Snow showers, frigid;-10;-20;ESE;10;81%;63%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;10;62%;21%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;24;12;Hazy sunshine;21;13;SSE;10;43%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Cooler with a shower;10;0;Sunny, but chilly;8;-4;NNE;9;58%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Frigid with flurries;-13;-20;Cloudy and frigid;-10;-13;NW;7;57%;30%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;17;10;Partly sunny;17;10;ENE;9;76%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;26;17;Partly sunny;25;17;ENE;17;70%;27%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;ESE;16;67%;2%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with some sun;27;19;A shower and t-storm;28;18;N;9;76%;63%;7

Sana’a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;ESE;7;21%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;11;Sunny and pleasant;32;11;SW;10;29%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Humid, a p.m. shower;31;22;Partly sunny, humid;31;22;NNE;12;75%;2%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog will lift;15;1;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;ENE;6;60%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;11;4;Cloudy;9;6;SSE;6;76%;75%;0

Seoul, South Korea;An afternoon shower;10;-6;Sunny, much colder;-1;-12;NW;9;33%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunshine, pleasant;18;2;Overcast and chilly;7;0;N;20;54%;9%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;25;Showers around;30;25;NNE;11;76%;70%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;0;-7;Snow showers;-2;-10;W;17;67%;70%;1

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;28;24;A stray shower;28;24;E;17;72%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy, cold;-5;-5;Mostly sunny;-1;-8;NW;7;85%;40%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;28;18;Sunny, not as warm;23;16;NNE;17;36%;2%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;20;15;A p.m. shower or two;19;12;NE;16;65%;84%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with flurries;-9;-11;Cloudy and cold;-6;-10;W;5;75%;17%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;16;4;Some sun, pleasant;17;3;NNE;8;54%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;8;0;A morning shower;5;0;N;10;81%;55%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sunshine;13;2;Sunny and mild;14;3;ENE;7;27%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;18;7;Mostly sunny;18;8;SW;19;58%;32%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;11;0;Sunny, but chilly;9;-5;ENE;7;38%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and cooler;8;4;Not as cool;13;2;NNW;15;62%;30%;3

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;5;2;A snow shower;3;1;WSW;24;81%;62%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;16;12;Showers around;15;11;NW;21;66%;89%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;17;9;Spotty showers;13;6;NW;22;71%;66%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-23;-34;Turning cloudy, cold;-21;-28;S;7;77%;39%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;10;3;Cloudy;8;4;ENE;6;73%;75%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow showers;2;-6;Snow showers, colder;-4;-8;NW;17;52%;70%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sunshine;29;19;Sunshine;28;19;E;7;53%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A snow shower;-13;-18;Snow showers, frigid;-15;-21;ENE;9;68%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cold, p.m. flurries;-4;-12;A little snow;-3;-17;NNE;21;93%;91%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;20;16;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;N;17;72%;5%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;19;Hazy sunshine;31;18;SW;8;47%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;4;0;A shower in the a.m.;4;-3;NE;3;74%;62%;1

