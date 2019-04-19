Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 19, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday’s Weather Condition;Friday’s High Temp (F);Friday’s Low Temp (F);Saturday’s Weather Condition;Saturday’s High Temp (F);Saturday’s Low Temp (F);Saturday’s Wind Direction;Saturday’s Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday’s Humidity (%);Saturday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More clouds than sun;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;SW;8;73%;59%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;102;79;Sunny and hot;103;80;ENE;9;24%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and cool;59;46;A t-storm in spots;61;44;SW;16;66%;74%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler;63;55;A t-storm in spots;60;51;NNW;8;78%;80%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;71;51;Sunny and warm;72;47;NE;9;55%;0%;5

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;45;32;Rain/snow showers;45;35;NNE;7;64%;80%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy, not as warm;64;50;Rain and drizzle;58;49;N;5;77%;93%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow, cold;37;24;Clearing and cold;36;21;WSW;13;55%;18%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;91;70;Showers and t-storms;86;72;E;7;76%;84%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;63;50;A shower in places;61;46;N;13;54%;41%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;66;51;Mostly sunny;68;52;S;4;64%;10%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;80;54;Sunshine, pleasant;76;53;NE;8;42%;25%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;97;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;E;5;71%;53%;8

Bangalore, India;Some sun, less humid;92;72;Hazy sun;90;71;ESE;5;52%;70%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;98;82;Sunny and very warm;100;84;S;8;48%;9%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy;66;57;Showers around;66;55;NE;26;56%;86%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;68;50;Rain and drizzle;59;46;NNE;5;63%;85%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun, some clouds;69;40;Partly sunny;65;40;N;5;37%;1%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and warm;72;41;Lots of sun, nice;69;42;NE;5;55%;0%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;64;52;A little p.m. rain;64;51;SW;4;83%;83%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;64;SSW;3;76%;67%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and beautiful;73;44;Mostly sunny, nice;70;47;NNW;4;36%;0%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warm;74;48;Mostly sunny, warm;73;48;NE;6;57%;0%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;62;36;A shower or two;57;40;E;9;50%;62%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;Partly sunny;69;47;SW;5;28%;0%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;80;62;Mostly sunny;74;55;SE;7;56%;2%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, warm;90;65;A little a.m. rain;86;65;WSW;5;50%;81%;4

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;63;46;Mostly sunny;66;49;WSW;7;54%;2%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;76;56;Mostly sunny;74;58;NW;11;35%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower in the p.m.;66;58;An afternoon shower;67;57;SSE;9;69%;52%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;77;68;Partly sunny;79;68;E;3;78%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;99;86;Partly sunny;97;85;S;10;66%;24%;10

Chicago, United States;Very windy;47;41;Windy with sunshine;56;43;SE;21;41%;16%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;S;8;78%;77%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;57;34;Mostly sunny;60;37;NNW;5;62%;0%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;75;66;Mostly sunny;75;65;NNW;8;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;69;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;61;S;8;43%;1%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable cloudiness;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;10;87%;69%;4

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;90;69;Hazy sun;94;72;NNE;5;45%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;73;46;Clouds and sun, warm;79;48;WSW;7;25%;29%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;93;77;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;5;58%;27%;10

Dili, East Timor;Sunny;95;73;A morning shower;91;75;SE;5;65%;61%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;66;45;Partly sunny, mild;65;47;ENE;5;71%;29%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;76;56;Mainly cloudy, warm;77;57;NNE;7;40%;55%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Couple of t-storms;65;55;Showers and t-storms;67;57;ENE;8;72%;82%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Unseasonably hot;97;80;Sunshine, very hot;98;80;SE;6;61%;1%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;74;53;Mostly sunny;76;50;E;6;57%;13%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;70;Not as warm;79;65;NNW;10;59%;7%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;62;37;Partly sunny;53;35;NNE;7;56%;3%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;99;82;Partly sunny, warm;97;81;S;8;56%;24%;13

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;76;S;7;85%;57%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;71;A shower or two;87;71;ENE;17;61%;63%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;97;74;Hazy sunshine;97;74;SE;5;41%;8%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;86;63;Partly sunny, nice;86;66;NNE;6;46%;9%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;51;43;A thundershower;50;44;N;9;66%;63%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;E;6;68%;64%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;89;71;Sunny and pleasant;88;72;N;14;40%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;78;54;A p.m. t-storm;77;53;SE;7;64%;82%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partial sunshine;80;53;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;NE;5;32%;43%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;94;75;Hazy sunshine;93;76;W;12;49%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;79;56;A p.m. t-shower;79;56;SE;6;52%;55%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;102;72;Sunny;101;71;NNE;16;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;57;35;Periods of sun;58;43;SW;5;39%;58%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;77;A shower in spots;86;77;E;12;60%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;N;6;74%;74%;6

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Hazy sun;95;77;SSW;5;56%;11%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;94;76;A shower or t-storm;92;77;ENE;4;73%;67%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;37;A t-storm in spots;60;38;NNW;7;60%;64%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable clouds;91;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;SSW;7;73%;57%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;74;67;Turning sunny;75;68;S;7;71%;41%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;63;55;Partly sunny, warmer;76;55;ENE;11;55%;11%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, mild;71;48;Sunny and warm;71;46;E;7;56%;0%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;78;57;Not as warm;67;55;SSW;6;75%;58%;5

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds, nice;88;78;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;SW;6;74%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Occasional rain;55;52;More clouds than sun;67;48;NE;12;51%;71%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;83;A p.m. t-storm;91;84;WSW;6;71%;81%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;Morning showers;84;77;SE;5;85%;92%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;94;81;Partly sunny, warm;98;80;E;9;47%;4%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;77;56;Partly sunny, warm;83;67;NNE;9;45%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;77;50;Lots of sun, nice;81;57;ENE;6;24%;2%;13

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;85;69;Mostly sunny;80;63;WNW;9;52%;14%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny intervals;60;37;A shower;57;37;N;6;53%;74%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;81;Sunny and beautiful;90;81;SSE;8;65%;28%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with some sun;76;62;Mostly sunny;68;57;SE;8;50%;3%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain;54;41;A little rain;53;49;N;5;74%;68%;1

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;54;37;Cloudy;55;38;NNE;6;46%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;97;81;Hazy sunshine;93;79;W;7;58%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;85;62;Clouds and sun;84;62;E;9;50%;44%;12

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;73;61;Rain, then a shower;66;54;SSE;12;75%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;65;48;Showers and t-storms;66;48;W;7;52%;62%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Not as cold;39;22;Cloudy;44;24;WSW;3;51%;10%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as warm;69;44;Sunshine and warmer;72;50;SW;6;45%;1%;9

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun, mild;62;37;Partly sunny, mild;63;37;S;5;49%;1%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;48;39;A little a.m. rain;53;44;E;16;78%;66%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;78;Showers around;85;78;ESE;9;81%;86%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A t-storm in spots;91;76;NW;11;64%;66%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;88;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;ENE;10;74%;55%;7

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;76;53;Partly sunny, warm;76;51;NE;9;58%;1%;6

Perth, Australia;Showers this morning;61;50;Sun and clouds, cool;63;49;SE;9;52%;4%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;81;Sunshine and warm;98;81;SW;7;61%;42%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Episodes of sunshine;88;72;Periods of sun;90;71;SE;10;68%;44%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;71;Partly sunny;92;70;ESE;6;44%;18%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;Sunny and pleasant;70;43;NNE;4;36%;1%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;68;43;An afternoon shower;63;45;NW;7;64%;76%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, downpours;68;56;Downpours;66;55;SE;6;71%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;66;50;Decreasing clouds;65;51;N;6;71%;37%;9

Recife, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;88;75;A downpour;86;77;SE;6;82%;65%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Periods of rain;48;40;A little a.m. rain;44;40;SW;17;80%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;55;39;Partly sunny;53;37;N;8;60%;23%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;83;71;Plenty of sunshine;87;72;NNE;5;66%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;93;68;Plenty of sun;95;68;N;6;14%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;72;46;Clouds and sun, nice;75;51;N;5;47%;4%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;57;34;Mostly cloudy;49;30;ENE;8;58%;23%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;66;53;Partly sunny;61;51;WNW;17;75%;25%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;82;66;A t-storm in spots;81;63;ENE;10;62%;64%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Turning sunny;84;75;A stray shower;86;75;E;13;62%;68%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with some sun;76;66;Partly sunny;77;63;N;9;55%;2%;11

Sana’a, Yemen;A t-storm in spots;76;54;A t-storm in spots;77;56;NNE;5;57%;54%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;72;48;Partly sunny;71;44;SW;4;57%;17%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Decreasing clouds;86;71;Partly sunny;86;70;NE;7;65%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;65;47;Partly sunny, warmer;80;47;E;7;59%;5%;8

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;57;45;Mostly sunny;60;43;ENE;8;61%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;67;47;Decreasing clouds;67;52;WSW;5;59%;30%;4

Shanghai, China;Sun and some clouds;73;64;Some sun, pleasant;75;64;SE;12;66%;66%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;94;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;SSE;5;77%;70%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;61;37;Spotty showers;55;33;S;9;51%;62%;7

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;86;76;A stray shower;83;75;E;14;65%;68%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;66;36;Partly sunny, mild;66;39;SSW;5;43%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;76;65;A shower in the a.m.;77;66;NNE;8;70%;59%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;86;73;Showers and t-storms;82;73;ESE;5;80%;72%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;57;40;Partly sunny;53;36;ENE;7;62%;5%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Morning rain;66;56;A.M. showers, clouds;70;56;NNE;6;75%;97%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Spotty showers;49;40;A little a.m. rain;49;39;ESE;7;82%;87%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;68;52;A t-storm in spots;64;46;NNW;8;40%;40%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, cool;65;56;A t-storm in spots;65;53;SW;12;50%;55%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;74;43;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;ENE;4;36%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;69;51;Mostly sunny;67;55;SSW;10;44%;9%;8

Toronto, Canada;Cooler with showers;47;41;Rain;48;40;NW;13;89%;91%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;75;58;Sunny and windy;77;64;ESE;21;50%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with some sun;71;58;Cloudy and windy;69;59;ESE;20;55%;8%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;69;15;Cloudy and cooler;50;23;SE;9;16%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;58;41;Sunny;61;43;NNE;5;50%;2%;5

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and warm;72;40;Sunny and pleasant;70;40;SSW;4;37%;0%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;Sunshine, summerlike;104;80;SSW;5;36%;7%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, nice;66;38;Partly sunny;60;41;NNW;8;50%;72%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine and mild;70;40;Partly sunny;67;42;N;7;37%;34%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;60;57;Increasing clouds;64;52;NNW;25;74%;97%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;102;77;Sunny and hot;103;77;W;6;46%;4%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;61;37;A shower in the a.m.;51;36;NE;3;57%;68%;2

