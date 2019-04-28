Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 28, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday’s Weather Condition;Sunday’s High Temp (F);Sunday’s Low Temp (F);Monday’s Weather Condition;Monday’s High Temp (F);Monday’s Low Temp (F);Monday’s Wind Direction;Monday’s Wind Speed (MPH);Monday’s Humidity (%);Monday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Monday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;89;79;A t-storm around;90;79;SSW;10;76%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;90;73;Sunny and nice;91;72;WNW;8;36%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;80;57;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;ENE;7;40%;3%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;66;55;Partly sunny;65;53;E;11;69%;1%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;56;41;Some sun, fog early;60;46;N;8;65%;57%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;54;36;Mostly cloudy;53;41;ENE;6;48%;19%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;80;55;Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;W;7;41%;3%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;65;51;Partly sunny, breezy;70;51;SW;19;44%;42%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;76;59;Turning sunny;79;62;SE;4;68%;4%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;76;55;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;WSW;7;49%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;64;57;Rain ending;65;51;WSW;17;73%;67%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;89;62;Mostly cloudy;93;65;NE;5;24%;2%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;91;75;Downpours;92;75;SE;4;76%;86%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, warm;94;74;Partly sunny;94;73;WSW;6;46%;27%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;Lots of sun, warm;96;82;S;9;61%;24%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;61;54;Spotty showers;63;56;SSW;8;72%;70%;5

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;64;48;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;NNW;8;53%;4%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;66;45;Showers and t-storms;61;46;W;5;79%;87%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;58;46;Morning rain;66;42;NNE;8;77%;70%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;67;48;Some brightening;67;47;ESE;7;70%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;67;A t-storm in spots;84;66;SSE;5;64%;52%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy with some sun;62;46;Spotty showers;54;46;NW;15;73%;73%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;52;39;Some sun, fog early;61;42;N;4;62%;48%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;71;48;A t-storm in spots;72;51;SE;6;58%;73%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;61;48;A shower in spots;61;46;NW;7;70%;66%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;73;58;Partly sunny;75;55;SSE;6;75%;9%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, warm;90;67;A stray thunderstorm;85;66;SW;4;54%;75%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;63;52;Cool with rain;61;58;ENE;10;90%;100%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;96;67;Mainly cloudy, warm;93;66;NNE;9;31%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;Clouds and sun;74;58;WNW;6;58%;4%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;84;67;Mostly sunny;84;67;ESE;5;52%;8%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;82;Rather cloudy, warm;100;82;SSE;8;59%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Lots of sun, chilly;49;42;Morning rain, cloudy;53;43;N;10;78%;82%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;93;79;A heavy thunderstorm;88;80;SW;7;78%;81%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;55;45;Mostly sunny;61;38;SE;7;64%;2%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;80;69;Sunny and pleasant;78;69;N;13;72%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Sunny intervals;82;66;Mainly cloudy;80;70;SSE;10;69%;44%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;Some brightening;87;76;SSW;8;85%;56%;5

Delhi, India;Hot with sunshine;108;80;Hot with hazy sun;109;81;N;9;17%;0%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;72;32;Bit of rain, snow;39;32;E;7;91%;87%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Turning sunny, warm;95;81;Unseasonably hot;107;82;S;12;46%;29%;12

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;92;76;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;S;5;64%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;52;46;A shower in places;54;46;SE;11;87%;80%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partial sunshine;66;47;Cloudy;70;48;NE;7;41%;83%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;68;60;Partly sunny;69;60;E;12;66%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;89;80;Mostly sunny and hot;95;79;ESE;9;70%;44%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;78;54;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;ESE;7;49%;3%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;71;A t-storm in spots;86;72;E;11;65%;42%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and cooler;50;32;Partly sunny, chilly;49;34;SE;8;49%;5%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;84;80;More sun than clouds;95;80;SSE;7;63%;33%;12

Hong Kong, China;Episodes of sunshine;85;75;A t-storm around;86;76;SSE;7;77%;69%;12

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a downpour;83;67;A downpour;84;68;ENE;7;66%;64%;7

Hyderabad, India;Warm with some sun;104;77;Hazy sun;105;80;S;6;28%;10%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;97;67;Partly sunny;95;70;N;7;30%;1%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;68;54;Clouds and sun, warm;76;58;SSW;5;63%;3%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;77;A t-storm or two;92;78;ENE;6;75%;73%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;98;80;Plenty of sunshine;95;80;N;9;43%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;75;50;Partly sunny;75;48;W;3;58%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;77;48;Mostly cloudy;70;48;NNW;5;37%;60%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;77;Hazy and very warm;99;79;W;12;41%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;84;62;A thunderstorm;85;61;SW;6;62%;63%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Abundant sunshine;105;74;Sunny and very warm;107;77;NNW;10;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;68;51;Cooler with rain;54;44;ENE;11;85%;89%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;ENE;10;64%;68%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;W;5;70%;85%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;101;82;Hazy sun and warm;101;82;SSW;12;56%;1%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rather cloudy;94;77;Clouds and sun, hot;98;78;NNW;3;65%;43%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;59;35;A t-storm in spots;60;36;ENE;6;54%;49%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;SSW;8;74%;57%;12

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;72;67;Some sun, pleasant;73;66;S;8;76%;40%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, warm;78;54;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;N;8;64%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;A shower;57;41;Periods of sun;60;42;E;6;61%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mist this morning;69;56;A t-storm in spots;66;55;SW;6;67%;51%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;88;78;Mostly sunny, nice;89;76;S;6;72%;14%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;77;52;Partly sunny, warm;77;52;NW;5;46%;7%;9

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;84;A t-storm around;91;84;WSW;11;70%;64%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;86;76;Morning showers;88;75;NE;5;81%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;92;81;Clouds and sun;95;79;E;9;48%;29%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;65;51;Partly sunny;66;53;NNE;6;62%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;82;58;Some sunshine;81;55;E;5;33%;66%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;85;75;A t-storm in spots;84;76;ENE;10;64%;64%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;74;41;Partly sunny, cooler;61;36;ENE;13;30%;0%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;90;79;Partly sunny;91;81;SE;7;65%;2%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;69;58;Partly sunny;70;57;SE;9;71%;14%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;50;32;Increasing clouds;49;36;W;1;41%;13%;6

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;52;33;Sunny;51;31;E;6;35%;17%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, warm;95;83;Hazy sun and humid;93;81;NW;10;68%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;79;62;A t-storm in spots;78;63;ENE;9;70%;79%;12

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;53;42;Sun, then clouds;59;49;SE;8;39%;67%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;80;57;Mostly cloudy;82;57;WNW;6;43%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;46;42;Clouds and sun;63;51;SSW;18;50%;33%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy, cool;63;47;Showers around;64;54;ENE;7;54%;94%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;68;42;Partly sunny, warm;72;52;NNW;4;50%;28%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing;49;28;Cloudy and chilly;49;33;ENE;6;41%;10%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;79;E;6;79%;83%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;NNW;10;74%;77%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;88;75;A morning shower;87;74;ENE;10;69%;61%;11

Paris, France;A shower or two;52;41;Fog, then some sun;62;43;NE;5;60%;13%;3

Perth, Australia;Thickening clouds;86;61;Cooler;70;51;SSE;13;61%;40%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;79;Mostly sunny, warm;98;80;SW;5;54%;71%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;87;74;Partly sunny;90;74;SE;13;71%;12%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;73;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ESE;6;53%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;56;45;Cool with rain;51;48;W;9;78%;90%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;68;39;Partial sunshine;68;41;NW;5;48%;8%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;72;55;Showers around;71;57;SSW;5;58%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, warm;78;57;Warm with sunshine;80;57;SW;5;58%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;87;75;Downpours;86;76;NE;6;81%;91%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;53;45;Rather cloudy;52;46;SE;17;66%;66%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, mild;68;42;Sunshine, pleasant;61;39;ENE;8;32%;1%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;93;74;A t-storm in spots;83;73;WNW;8;74%;69%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;Sunshine and nice;89;69;ESE;10;24%;1%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;67;44;Periods of sun;67;43;NNW;6;58%;32%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and cooler;46;30;Clouds and sun, cool;51;32;E;6;45%;8%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;64;52;Partly sunny;65;53;SW;10;70%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;86;67;A t-storm in spots;84;68;ENE;10;65%;57%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;82;76;A shower in spots;84;76;E;13;72%;53%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;79;67;Partly sunny;80;67;N;6;65%;71%;14

Sana’a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;80;54;Clouds and sun;81;50;NW;5;21%;27%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;Clearing;74;49;SSW;3;45%;3%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;72;A t-storm in spots;84;71;N;6;78%;69%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;81;50;Partly sunny;76;47;NNW;6;72%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;60;43;Partly sunny;62;43;N;7;45%;42%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;66;44;Decreasing clouds;70;47;W;4;45%;12%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;66;59;Heavy afternoon rain;72;61;NNW;9;85%;99%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy and very warm;93;79;A t-storm in spots;92;81;ENE;5;70%;56%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler with some sun;65;47;A t-storm in spots;69;48;W;6;53%;56%;5

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;83;77;A shower in places;84;76;ENE;14;66%;44%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;51;34;Partly sunny;58;37;S;6;36%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;73;56;Some sun, pleasant;70;59;NE;9;64%;21%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm around;90;75;SE;5;65%;53%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and cooler;47;34;Partly sunny;53;32;ESE;8;51%;1%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;72;52;Increasing clouds;73;57;SSE;5;48%;58%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;70;47;Turning cloudy;74;49;NNW;10;42%;27%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;71;52;Sunny and nice;75;56;NE;8;24%;26%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;80;62;Sunny;86;61;E;7;39%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;Showers and t-storms;69;53;SE;5;55%;84%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;65;52;Overcast;66;56;S;11;51%;71%;3

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;49;34;A little p.m. rain;44;38;ENE;14;66%;72%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;67;53;Sunny;69;58;E;4;61%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;73;54;Sunny and nice;73;52;W;10;50%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brief p.m. showers;66;30;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;23;SW;16;33%;0%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;60;42;More sun than clouds;62;43;N;5;36%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy;61;47;Spotty showers;53;47;WNW;15;70%;85%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;96;76;Unseasonably hot;101;74;SSW;5;45%;13%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;75;44;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;38;ENE;11;33%;0%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;57;54;Rain;67;46;E;14;62%;76%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Abundant sunshine;61;57;A little p.m. rain;62;51;SSW;23;76%;84%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot with sunshine;106;77;Hot with sunshine;103;78;WSW;6;44%;5%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;72;42;Clouds and sun;67;47;ESE;4;45%;57%;9

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.