Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 18, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday’s Weather Condition;Saturday’s High Temp (F);Saturday’s Low Temp (F);Sunday’s Weather Condition;Sunday’s High Temp (F);Sunday’s Low Temp (F);Sunday’s Wind Direction;Sunday’s Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday’s Humidity (%);Sunday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;WSW;9;77%;80%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;98;85;Decreasing clouds;103;84;E;9;25%;5%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Windy and not as hot;82;58;Sunny and pleasant;83;61;W;13;40%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;72;55;Some sun, a shower;67;54;WSW;8;49%;43%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;An afternoon shower;67;53;A p.m. t-storm;71;53;N;9;70%;64%;3

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;59;44;Mostly cloudy;61;47;SE;6;57%;66%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;82;61;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;SE;7;35%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy, p.m. showers;67;41;Turning cloudy;65;40;WNW;13;42%;7%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and humid;83;67;Partly sunny, humid;77;66;E;5;78%;44%;3

Athens, Greece;More sun than clouds;78;59;Partly sunny;76;60;SSE;7;54%;1%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;61;58;Spotty showers;65;56;SW;16;68%;62%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and hot;106;78;Mostly sunny, warm;105;74;NW;10;16%;1%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;91;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SSW;5;67%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;Some sun;93;73;Partly sunny;94;73;S;6;48%;13%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;95;81;Partly sunny, warm;98;80;S;7;57%;35%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;66;52;A p.m. t-storm;64;53;ENE;10;63%;73%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;81;64;Partly sunny;81;55;NW;16;27%;25%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Pleasant and warmer;75;55;A heavy p.m. t-storm;76;55;S;7;64%;80%;7

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;74;53;A p.m. t-storm;78;56;E;8;49%;80%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;63;51;A shower;66;50;SSE;5;77%;82%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;77;61;Mostly sunny, nice;79;60;ESE;6;72%;5%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;68;52;A p.m. t-storm;71;55;NE;9;73%;81%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;68;54;Showers and t-storms;65;50;NNW;6;81%;73%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Thundershower;77;55;A p.m. t-storm;82;58;ESE;5;66%;58%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Nice with some sun;72;54;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;E;6;70%;80%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;77;59;Not as warm;65;53;ESE;6;74%;2%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;63;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;65;NNW;4;49%;76%;4

Busan, South Korea;Rain, not as warm;68;65;Couple of t-storms;70;65;SE;9;76%;99%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;98;65;Abundant sunshine;93;66;NE;9;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds, not as warm;69;51;Mostly cloudy;65;58;NNW;17;75%;86%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, pleasant;82;66;Clouds and sun;82;66;ESE;4;59%;35%;11

Chennai, India;Warm with sunshine;100;84;Sunny and very warm;103;83;SSE;12;54%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;79;64;A severe t-storm;71;46;S;16;74%;67%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;80;A morning shower;90;80;SSW;7;73%;79%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershower;68;49;A little p.m. rain;65;50;ENE;8;78%;66%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;75;69;Nice with some sun;75;68;N;14;81%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;80;65;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;72;E;6;44%;17%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon showers;84;74;A p.m. shower or two;84;75;S;9;86%;87%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;91;77;Hazy sunshine;103;79;WNW;9;34%;0%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-shower;61;38;Clouds and sun, cool;60;40;WNW;6;57%;44%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;95;82;A heavy thunderstorm;102;80;SE;9;65%;80%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SSE;5;70%;48%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;57;44;Showers around;59;41;WNW;10;74%;67%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;68;56;A shower in the p.m.;78;55;N;7;41%;55%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;70;60;Partly sunny;71;62;W;15;58%;19%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Unseasonably hot;102;82;Sunshine, summerlike;101;80;ESE;5;53%;15%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;74;52;Partly sunny;77;49;ESE;4;50%;9%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;85;71;A t-storm in spots;87;71;E;6;70%;69%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;71;45;Partial sunshine;66;51;ESE;10;56%;9%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;SSW;8;70%;67%;12

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;S;9;78%;59%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;75;A p.m. shower or two;87;75;ENE;16;63%;72%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;107;82;Hazy sun and warm;108;84;ESE;7;21%;2%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;92;69;Rather cloudy;94;71;N;7;34%;26%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;68;61;Partly sunny, warmer;78;62;SE;7;66%;4%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;76;Thickening clouds;93;77;ESE;7;63%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;102;80;Sunny;95;81;N;9;53%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;Sunny and nice;75;46;WNW;4;39%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with sunshine;80;53;Partly sunny;75;51;NNW;6;36%;28%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;80;Becoming cloudy;93;80;W;12;59%;29%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;85;61;Mostly sunny, nice;85;63;SSE;6;49%;11%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;112;85;Mostly sunny, warm;109;85;NNE;11;13%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Nice with some sun;77;54;Partial sunshine;76;58;ESE;9;48%;3%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;ENE;11;59%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;74;A t-storm in spots;89;73;W;6;72%;56%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny and hot;101;82;Hot with hazy sun;101;82;S;9;61%;26%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;95;75;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SW;5;79%;74%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;29;Partly sunny, mild;59;29;NNW;7;33%;7%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SW;7;74%;78%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;69;63;Clouds, then sun;70;63;S;8;73%;19%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;66;55;Partly sunny;69;54;NNW;6;67%;30%;8

London, United Kingdom;A brief shower;64;50;A shower in the p.m.;64;52;N;5;67%;67%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sun, then clouds;72;57;A couple of showers;66;54;ESE;7;67%;84%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;86;76;Turning sunny, nice;87;75;SSW;6;73%;21%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;66;45;Some sun, a shower;69;46;ENE;4;36%;55%;9

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;85;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;85;WSW;5;69%;65%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;ENE;4;85%;81%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;91;82;A t-storm in spots;96;83;WSW;9;60%;64%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;72;52;Partly sunny;70;59;NNE;11;57%;55%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;81;57;Partly sunny;82;59;ESE;6;30%;7%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;84;77;A t-storm in spots;85;76;E;9;63%;47%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, nice;73;51;Sunshine and nice;74;54;ESE;10;49%;3%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and some clouds;87;80;An afternoon shower;87;80;SSW;8;72%;68%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;High clouds;73;60;Low clouds;64;55;SE;8;72%;27%;1

Montreal, Canada;Variable cloudiness;61;50;Rain in the morning;63;57;NE;4;74%;92%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;70;49;Increasing clouds;66;46;NE;10;40%;9%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;93;82;Hazy sunshine;95;81;NNW;12;61%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;73;58;A t-shower in spots;75;61;SE;8;63%;66%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;74;58;A t-storm in spots;74;66;SW;6;60%;73%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, not as hot;84;59;Mostly sunny;84;60;WSW;8;47%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;64;52;Mostly cloudy;65;40;W;14;48%;13%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;74;63;Rather cloudy;78;64;E;9;40%;66%;5

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;58;51;A shower in the a.m.;68;53;NE;5;73%;61%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;57;47;A morning shower;66;56;E;9;76%;77%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;82;78;A morning shower;83;79;NE;6;80%;84%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;74;Showers and t-storms;88;74;SSW;7;80%;83%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;88;75;Downpours;87;76;ENE;7;78%;89%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;64;50;Showers and t-storms;69;52;N;4;71%;83%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;63;44;Becoming cloudy;69;54;NNW;8;49%;64%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;96;79;A t-storm around;97;78;SW;8;63%;55%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;89;76;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;13;76%;54%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;5;59%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;67;50;A p.m. t-storm;73;53;ESE;8;56%;66%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;Showers and t-storms;69;56;S;6;80%;91%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;66;55;Periods of rain;67;54;S;7;73%;90%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sunshine;68;52;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;N;8;57%;33%;10

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;86;76;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;ESE;7;71%;59%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;49;46;A shower or two;49;44;W;6;87%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;77;57;Partly sunny, warm;78;60;SE;10;42%;12%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rainy times;78;69;Showers around;79;69;NNE;4;75%;80%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;92;72;Sunny and pleasant;99;73;S;5;17%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;65;56;A shower or t-storm;64;52;S;9;77%;86%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and delightful;70;45;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;E;5;55%;9%;5

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;54;Rain and drizzle;59;52;WNW;24;68%;75%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;65;Showers and t-storms;79;64;ENE;6;77%;86%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;85;77;A shower in places;85;77;ESE;9;69%;76%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;74;66;Partly sunny;75;66;SSW;5;97%;66%;13

Sana’a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;77;54;A shower in the p.m.;72;52;E;4;50%;66%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;65;41;Partly sunny;64;39;WSW;3;42%;14%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;72;A t-storm in spots;86;73;ENE;5;72%;67%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;64;48;Partly sunny;70;45;NNW;7;61%;27%;4

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;70;53;A passing shower;66;52;S;5;68%;80%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;81;64;Showers and t-storms;77;61;SSW;7;74%;88%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;68;Rain and drizzle;79;64;WSW;9;70%;75%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;90;79;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SSE;8;78%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and warmer;76;51;Periods of sun;77;52;SSW;8;57%;29%;7

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;76;A shower in spots;85;77;E;11;71%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;68;48;A shower in the a.m.;65;48;ENE;6;82%;85%;3

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;72;59;Partly sunny;72;58;N;7;65%;30%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A couple of showers;89;79;A shower or t-storm;94;79;SW;6;67%;68%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;72;50;Partly sunny, warm;74;56;SE;9;47%;10%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A p.m. t-storm;79;60;Nice with some sun;82;62;ENE;7;44%;26%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;83;59;A t-storm in spots;86;61;NNW;6;52%;54%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;90;65;Nice with some sun;87;69;WNW;7;17%;4%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;82;64;Sunny and delightful;79;63;N;9;51%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sun and some clouds;75;59;A heavy p.m. t-storm;77;60;S;4;57%;82%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;75;63;Decreasing clouds;75;64;SSE;9;56%;67%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;51;47;An afternoon shower;66;56;SSW;9;79%;77%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;87;62;Cooler with some sun;74;65;ESE;6;65%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;75;57;A shower in the p.m.;73;57;W;8;57%;84%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy and cold;46;23;A morning shower;52;21;W;17;27%;40%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;68;53;Mostly cloudy;69;53;ESE;5;48%;58%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;70;52;A p.m. t-storm;72;54;SE;10;63%;66%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;98;78;Sunshine, summerlike;100;79;SSW;5;50%;29%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warmer;76;54;Sunshine, pleasant;76;58;SE;10;45%;14%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Severe thunderstorms;71;58;A severe t-storm;72;60;ESE;9;78%;78%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;60;56;Mostly sunny;60;49;NNE;14;63%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Variably cloudy, hot;99;81;Partly sunny and hot;98;81;W;6;49%;34%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy, warm;87;55;Turning cloudy, warm;83;54;NE;4;34%;27%;9

