Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 25, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday’s Weather Condition;Saturday’s High Temp (F);Saturday’s Low Temp (F);Sunday’s Weather Condition;Sunday’s High Temp (F);Sunday’s Low Temp (F);Sunday’s Wind Direction;Sunday’s Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday’s Humidity (%);Sunday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thunderstorm;88;77;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SW;8;84%;71%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;100;81;Sunny and very warm;102;84;NNE;6;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and not as hot;87;59;Clouds and sun;87;63;WNW;13;36%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;A few showers;68;57;Morning showers;66;55;SW;9;63%;85%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;64;52;A shower in places;67;53;SW;14;72%;64%;6

Anchorage, United States;An afternoon shower;63;49;Times of rain;58;47;ESE;7;77%;84%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;89;64;Mostly sunny;95;70;SSE;8;35%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;73;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;37;NE;8;36%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Nice with sunshine;71;58;Mostly sunny;75;67;NE;9;69%;45%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;S;6;50%;4%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;63;48;Mostly sunny;65;53;ESE;4;76%;43%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Unseasonably hot;114;80;Hot with some sun;109;77;NNW;9;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;94;75;An afternoon shower;92;75;SSW;5;66%;59%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;A t-storm around;91;72;W;7;65%;67%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;95;81;A heavy p.m. t-storm;95;81;WSW;8;66%;74%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, a t-storm;71;59;Partly sunny;71;59;W;10;65%;12%;10

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;72;Afternoon rain;73;63;NNE;13;73%;80%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;74;53;Mostly cloudy;78;60;E;4;49%;56%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;64;49;Mostly cloudy;67;59;SW;11;52%;44%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;67;48;High clouds;67;50;SE;6;71%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;61;Mostly sunny;84;60;E;6;64%;16%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;75;55;Couple of t-storms;74;57;ENE;5;68%;71%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers around;64;51;A stray shower;70;54;WSW;10;65%;64%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;72;54;Partly sunny;79;56;SSW;5;59%;7%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warmer;75;52;Couple of t-storms;78;56;SW;5;57%;65%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;68;54;Rather cloudy;68;52;WNW;7;77%;39%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;87;66;A t-storm in spots;85;66;ENE;4;40%;64%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;88;65;Inc. clouds;82;67;SSW;9;51%;25%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;98;67;Mostly sunny;95;68;NE;9;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Warm with some sun;77;59;Rather cloudy;74;58;W;12;53%;64%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;78;70;A shower or t-storm;78;69;ESE;4;73%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Warm with sunshine;104;86;Sunny and very warm;105;86;S;10;53%;6%;12

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;78;58;A t-storm in spots;62;53;NNE;8;81%;56%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SSW;8;74%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;63;47;A shower in the a.m.;57;49;SW;11;76%;83%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;77;70;Lots of sun, nice;77;71;NW;6;82%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;89;73;Sun and some clouds;89;72;S;10;63%;8%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;87;72;Showers around;84;74;S;11;77%;82%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;99;76;Hazy and very warm;106;78;N;8;29%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;74;46;Clearing, pleasant;77;47;W;8;40%;58%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;90;81;A strong t-storm;100;82;SSE;7;63%;52%;13

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Clouds and sun;90;75;SE;6;67%;34%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;65;55;A passing shower;63;46;WSW;17;72%;60%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;68;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;54;N;8;40%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;71;63;Sunny and nice;72;63;NNE;10;72%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and hot;97;80;A t-storm around;96;79;ESE;5;66%;77%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;72;47;Partly sunny, nice;71;45;SE;6;50%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;87;73;E;12;67%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with rain;57;45;Cool with rain;52;44;SW;10;82%;85%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;94;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;79;SW;8;74%;65%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;86;78;A stray thunderstorm;84;78;ESE;7;82%;76%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;87;73;Mostly sunny;88;72;ENE;12;58%;34%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;107;82;Hazy sun and warm;106;84;SW;7;24%;3%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;91;66;Hazy sunshine;94;66;NNE;8;33%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Variable cloudiness;70;61;An afternoon shower;77;62;E;6;70%;41%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;93;78;A shower in spots;93;77;ESE;6;62%;56%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;101;84;Sunny and very warm;100;82;NNW;9;41%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;Sunny and nice;71;42;SW;4;39%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;51;Sunny and pleasant;81;50;NNW;7;28%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning sunny, warm;100;82;Hazy sun and hot;103;82;WSW;10;39%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;86;61;Sunshine, pleasant;84;62;SW;7;55%;5%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;85;Mostly sunny;105;87;SSE;6;24%;7%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;71;56;Clouds and sun;74;56;W;10;53%;32%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;86;79;Thunderstorms;85;77;NE;10;76%;87%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;90;74;A t-storm in spots;89;73;W;6;75%;57%;4

Kolkata, India;Clearing and hot;99;83;Hazy and hot;103;83;SSW;8;55%;1%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;95;75;Becoming cloudy;92;77;NNW;5;72%;57%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;59;28;Partly sunny, mild;60;30;NW;9;28%;2%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;SW;5;77%;66%;3

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;68;62;Clouds and sun;68;62;S;9;75%;4%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;60;Sunny and very warm;85;60;N;9;43%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;70;54;A shower in the p.m.;68;50;NW;13;72%;57%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;69;57;A shower or two;59;50;W;6;68%;82%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;85;74;Partly sunny;87;74;WSW;6;70%;7%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;76;49;Mostly sunny;81;53;NE;4;38%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;83;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;81;W;8;74%;100%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;74;An afternoon shower;88;75;E;4;76%;88%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;92;81;A t-storm or two;93;81;S;7;63%;77%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A heavy p.m. shower;66;48;Spotty p.m. showers;59;46;W;14;62%;88%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;81;56;Partly sunny;82;59;NNE;6;36%;23%;14

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;85;78;Mostly sunny;87;78;ENE;12;61%;6%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;71;48;Partly sunny;65;51;W;9;53%;24%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;88;79;Mostly sunny;87;79;SW;12;71%;56%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Becoming cloudy;65;51;Mostly cloudy;65;51;NW;8;77%;36%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain this afternoon;68;57;Partly sunny;74;50;NW;6;62%;28%;8

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;68;57;Partly sunny;72;53;WNW;6;63%;15%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;91;81;Hazy sun;91;84;WSW;8;67%;1%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;57;A little a.m. rain;73;59;ESE;8;68%;91%;9

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;70;61;Clearing and warmer;88;63;NNW;7;55%;60%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;86;60;Nice with some sun;84;61;WNW;6;44%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and warmer;74;53;Cooler;54;39;W;19;64%;58%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;89;62;High clouds;86;63;SW;5;50%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Some sun, a shower;59;43;Partly sunny;57;42;ESE;9;58%;66%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Periods of rain;66;55;Sun and clouds;72;47;N;14;64%;27%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;77;A shower;83;78;E;14;84%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;75;Thunderstorms;87;75;ESE;7;82%;86%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;ENE;7;78%;79%;10

Paris, France;Spotty showers;71;50;A shower in spots;70;56;W;7;67%;64%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;70;49;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;ESE;9;54%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;80;SW;8;65%;63%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;87;75;Partly sunny;89;74;SE;11;78%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;88;74;Thunderstorms;90;75;NW;5;72%;85%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;71;52;Mostly cloudy;74;54;WSW;7;53%;29%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy, hot;94;59;Sunny and not as hot;85;64;SSE;10;41%;85%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;69;53;Afternoon t-storms;69;56;SW;7;62%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;76;56;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;NNE;13;40%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;86;76;A morning shower;86;76;ESE;9;71%;85%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Areas of low clouds;50;43;Low clouds;49;43;W;8;69%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;65;50;A little rain;61;49;SW;15;65%;72%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;79;69;Mostly sunny, nice;78;67;WNW;6;65%;27%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;100;76;Sunny;104;76;ESE;7;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;Rain and a t-storm;66;59;NNE;5;86%;88%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A few showers;62;47;A little a.m. rain;61;45;SW;9;66%;94%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;63;53;Showers and t-storms;59;53;W;14;72%;69%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;63;Thunderstorms;76;64;SSE;5;80%;86%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;85;77;A t-storm in spots;85;77;E;8;76%;74%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Heavy thunderstorms;76;65;Showers and t-storms;76;65;NNW;5;92%;88%;11

Sana’a, Yemen;Afternoon showers;74;54;Showers around;74;55;NNW;5;57%;72%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;63;39;Partly sunny;60;36;SSW;3;55%;34%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;72;Thunderstorms;87;73;N;6;79%;84%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;53;Warm with sunshine;85;54;NNW;7;45%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;56;51;Warmer;71;55;NE;6;62%;42%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;58;Partly sunny, warm;87;67;SSW;6;34%;71%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, breezy, warm;83;70;Heavy afternoon rain;73;70;S;16;93%;95%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;82;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SSE;10;75%;65%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;70;48;Warmer;77;54;S;5;55%;28%;9

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;85;76;A shower or two;86;75;E;8;71%;76%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;62;48;Rain at times;60;42;NW;11;63%;72%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and very warm;79;61;Turning sunny, nice;74;54;WNW;10;47%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing;89;74;Mainly cloudy;91;76;ESE;6;59%;57%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds limiting sun;55;45;Times of rain;56;46;SW;13;69%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;77;58;Sunshine and nice;84;60;NE;7;33%;1%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. t-storm;79;56;A t-storm in spots;80;55;NW;12;57%;43%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;94;73;Turning cloudy, warm;92;71;NNW;8;16%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, cooler;83;64;Mostly sunny;80;65;N;9;48%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;78;57;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;ENE;4;56%;85%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and very warm;88;65;Clouds and sun, warm;91;67;S;7;51%;0%;11

Toronto, Canada;Thunderstorms;65;56;Partly sunny;67;49;NNW;8;70%;4%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, breezy;92;71;Not as warm;80;64;W;7;54%;12%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and a t-storm;70;63;Morning showers;71;61;W;11;73%;88%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower or two;55;31;Sunshine;57;28;ESE;9;30%;25%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;60;50;Partly sunny, warmer;75;56;E;5;51%;14%;8

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;78;54;Showers and t-storms;77;56;W;6;63%;70%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;95;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;78;SSE;5;63%;83%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;71;43;Spotty showers;64;50;WSW;10;58%;70%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;Partly sunny;67;55;SW;11;57%;31%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with sunshine;58;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;57;NNW;18;67%;3%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;81;W;7;67%;64%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy, warm;85;53;A t-storm around;79;48;NE;3;39%;55%;10

