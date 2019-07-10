Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 10, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday’s Weather Condition;Wednesday’s High Temp (F);Wednesday’s Low Temp (F);Thursday’s Weather Condition;Thursday’s High Temp (F);Thursday’s Low Temp (F);Thursday’s Wind Direction;Thursday’s Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday’s Humidity (%);Thursday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;82;75;Clouds and sun, nice;81;74;WSW;9;81%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;107;89;Mostly cloudy, warm;107;87;WNW;7;33%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;101;71;Sunny and very warm;101;71;W;16;33%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunlit and nice;81;71;Sunny and pleasant;81;70;E;12;65%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;64;59;Thundershowers;69;58;WSW;9;80%;84%;3

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;71;56;Periods of sun;70;57;WSW;8;75%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;102;81;Mostly sunny, nice;99;79;SSW;8;26%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;Partly sunny;89;61;ESE;10;31%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;82;61;Sunny and very warm;84;64;NE;9;52%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;97;76;A t-storm, cooler;82;66;NNE;11;59%;76%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;60;51;Mostly sunny;61;50;NW;5;79%;28%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;114;83;Sunny and hot;115;83;WNW;14;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;A t-storm around;89;76;SSE;5;74%;77%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;82;70;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;W;11;61%;66%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;93;77;High clouds;94;78;SSW;7;60%;21%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and nice;83;70;Mostly sunny, humid;84;70;SW;14;67%;2%;10

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;82;66;Partly sunny;84;70;SSW;6;62%;24%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with rain;68;53;Partly sunny, warmer;77;55;W;7;47%;3%;9

Berlin, Germany;A thundershower;72;51;Partly sunny, nice;75;59;W;5;49%;72%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;64;47;Clouds and sun;64;48;SE;7;73%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;77;50;Plenty of sun;82;53;E;6;42%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A stray t-shower;74;54;Partly sunny;78;59;NW;11;40%;25%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;73;61;A thundershower;74;59;NW;7;59%;80%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;77;54;A shower in the a.m.;76;55;WSW;6;50%;66%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A stray t-shower;73;57;Spotty showers;78;54;NNW;8;40%;61%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;60;49;Low clouds;61;56;SE;6;84%;76%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;79;67;A morning shower;82;66;NE;5;38%;45%;9

Busan, South Korea;Rainy times;75;71;Partly sunny, warmer;82;70;E;8;76%;66%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;103;76;Sunny and hot;104;77;N;7;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;70;48;Sunshine;65;52;W;6;76%;10%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;78;65;Partly sunny;79;64;SE;4;64%;40%;11

Chennai, India;Clearing;102;84;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;84;S;9;46%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;Partly sunny, cooler;77;64;N;10;64%;16%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;Cloudy with a shower;88;80;SSW;7;72%;86%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;68;53;Nice with some sun;71;55;NNE;5;59%;14%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;85;76;Partly sunny;84;76;WNW;10;79%;9%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;NNE;8;58%;27%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;73;A morning shower;85;71;SSE;14;73%;48%;5

Delhi, India;Blowing dust;100;83;Warm with hazy sun;100;84;SW;9;54%;16%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;88;62;Partial sunshine;95;65;SW;6;29%;18%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;91;81;Showers and t-storms;88;80;SSW;10;86%;83%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;69;Sunny and pleasant;85;69;SSE;5;59%;2%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;70;56;Thundershowers;69;53;W;13;73%;65%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;Sunny and hot;103;74;NE;6;19%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;76;69;Mostly sunny, nice;78;69;E;13;72%;4%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;91;80;Some brightening;92;82;SSE;5;78%;44%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;75;45;Sunny and pleasant;75;41;E;6;35%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;7;77%;72%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Some sunshine;68;51;Partly sunny;57;46;WSW;8;66%;41%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;93;78;Partly sunny, warm;94;78;SSW;8;65%;43%;11

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;81;A t-storm in spots;88;82;SSW;8;78%;66%;4

Honolulu, United States;Humid with sunshine;89;78;A morning shower;88;77;ENE;14;61%;46%;13

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;93;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;W;14;69%;60%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, humid;97;83;Increasing clouds;101;81;ENE;8;57%;57%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers, mainly late;78;67;Not as warm;73;64;NNE;11;83%;59%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;72;Sunny;91;73;E;10;60%;7%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;105;83;Sunny and very warm;101;85;N;7;34%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;Sunny and warm;76;43;NW;5;18%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;104;65;Sunshine, very hot;101;65;NNE;6;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;94;86;Turning cloudy;94;86;SW;17;58%;59%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;75;70;Thunderstorms;78;68;ESE;7;83%;100%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;108;80;Partly sunny;101;80;SSW;16;34%;28%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-shower;70;52;Thundershowers;67;53;WNW;8;74%;81%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;81;Partly sunny, warm;93;78;E;18;57%;11%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;81;69;Mostly cloudy;84;68;WSW;7;60%;31%;4

Kolkata, India;Downpours;95;81;A morning t-storm;91;80;SSW;9;76%;75%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;S;5;72%;66%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;60;26;Mostly sunny, mild;60;29;NW;7;19%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;84;75;A shower or two;84;76;SW;8;79%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;65;61;Sunshine;65;61;SSE;7;75%;8%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;91;69;Sunny and hot;92;67;N;6;42%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;77;61;Thundershowers;75;60;WSW;8;69%;82%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;83;63;Partly sunny;86;65;S;6;51%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;67;Nice with some sun;78;66;S;7;69%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;92;68;Very hot;100;72;SSE;5;30%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;82;Mostly cloudy;90;80;ESE;3;65%;63%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;85;75;A morning shower;85;73;NNE;3;77%;60%;8

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;SSW;7;70%;68%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up, breezy;59;48;A shower;58;50;NNW;16;70%;81%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;A p.m. t-storm;73;59;E;5;67%;82%;12

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;88;79;Showers and t-storms;89;80;SSE;7;70%;70%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Thundershowers;62;51;A thundershower;67;50;N;8;77%;76%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;Partly sunny, nice;83;76;SSW;12;73%;55%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;60;49;High clouds;60;53;NE;6;82%;84%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;87;71;Showers and t-storms;87;70;SSE;5;64%;88%;3

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;68;55;Brief p.m. showers;65;50;NE;6;76%;88%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers;86;78;Cloudy with showers;85;81;SW;12;84%;88%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;57;Partly sunny;76;56;NE;6;58%;44%;9

New York, United States;Hazy sun and warm;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;SSE;8;64%;82%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;100;74;Sunlit and very hot;101;74;WNW;12;39%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm in spots;73;53;Sunny and nice;72;54;ENE;5;61%;1%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;83;72;Rain and a t-storm;76;72;ENE;8;83%;91%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine and nice;74;54;Partly sunny;74;53;S;5;46%;12%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;89;67;Heavy thunderstorms;83;62;WSW;10;75%;79%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;84;80;A thunderstorm;84;79;ESE;13;81%;93%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;76;Showers and t-storms;87;75;WNW;7;81%;80%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;E;5;77%;57%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;82;64;Sunny intervals;82;60;NW;6;41%;22%;8

Perth, Australia;Mainly cloudy;64;50;Partly sunny;64;48;E;6;75%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;SSW;6;53%;29%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and some clouds;86;70;High clouds;85;67;SE;17;64%;3%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;A t-storm in spots;95;75;ESE;6;44%;66%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;72;52;Partly sunny;74;58;WSW;5;38%;71%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;83;65;Heavy a.m. showers;79;66;NW;6;70%;74%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Pleasant and warmer;73;49;A little p.m. rain;73;50;WNW;9;46%;66%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;76;58;Sunshine and nice;78;63;SSW;10;68%;3%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;83;73;Rain in the morning;82;73;SE;10;73%;90%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;58;50;Cloudy;58;53;SE;5;79%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;63;55;Spotty showers;66;51;NNE;5;71%;70%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;76;61;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;N;5;59%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;104;80;Sunny and very warm;111;80;NNW;10;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;86;64;Mostly sunny;85;67;WNW;7;51%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;66;48;Cloudy and cooler;56;43;NNE;9;57%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;67;58;Mostly sunny;68;56;WSW;12;71%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;65;Showers and t-storms;80;64;ENE;6;71%;83%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with sunshine;88;79;A shower in spots;87;78;E;13;71%;75%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;E;5;89%;82%;13

Sana’a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;84;61;Periods of sun, nice;77;59;SSW;7;33%;7%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;57;40;Mostly cloudy;57;38;SW;4;50%;60%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm in spots;89;74;N;6;70%;48%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;95;59;Sunshine, very hot;97;61;N;6;37%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;73;61;A stray shower;75;60;NNE;5;65%;48%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;81;68;A little a.m. rain;76;65;N;6;80%;69%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;79;72;Cloudy;84;75;SE;9;69%;34%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;92;78;Mostly sunny, warm;91;78;SE;7;69%;21%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Severe thunderstorms;70;50;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;W;7;60%;8%;10

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;A shower in places;86;75;E;10;72%;69%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;71;50;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;ESE;9;49%;66%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;64;52;Mostly sunny;68;50;NW;12;44%;11%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;93;81;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;WSW;6;66%;69%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;65;53;Clouds and sun, cool;61;45;SE;10;55%;39%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;102;79;Sunny and hot;105;80;NNE;6;20%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;91;66;Clouds and sun;90;68;NW;10;45%;64%;5

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;95;78;Mostly cloudy;101;83;NNE;8;21%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;91;75;Brilliant sunshine;90;77;SW;8;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Severe thunderstorms;81;67;Partly sunny, nice;85;67;SE;5;39%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Low clouds;75;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;66;SSE;9;58%;84%;4

Toronto, Canada;Periods of sun;78;68;A heavy thunderstorm;83;64;NW;10;79%;60%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;98;77;Sunny and humid;88;75;E;6;65%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and cooler;95;71;Plenty of sunshine;91;71;NW;10;43%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;81;60;Decreasing clouds;81;55;ESE;8;36%;30%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;70;59;Spotty showers;73;58;E;4;61%;67%;8

Vienna, Austria;A stray t-shower;74;55;Partly sunny;76;61;W;8;34%;27%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;91;78;A t-storm around;93;79;WSW;6;57%;71%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;64;50;Spotty showers;68;50;NNE;8;64%;70%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A stray t-shower;69;50;Some sun, a shower;71;51;WNW;8;56%;57%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;55;51;Sunny and breezy;58;52;NNW;18;74%;6%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy showers;87;77;Downpours;88;78;SW;8;79%;85%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;92;64;Mostly sunny, warm;93;64;NE;4;34%;7%;11

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.