Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 21, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday’s Weather Condition;Sunday’s High Temp (F);Sunday’s Low Temp (F);Monday’s Weather Condition;Monday’s High Temp (F);Monday’s Low Temp (F);Monday’s Wind Direction;Monday’s Wind Speed (MPH);Monday’s Humidity (%);Monday’s Chance of Precip. (%);Monday’s UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;79;74;Partly sunny;81;74;SW;9;88%;66%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;109;89;Plenty of sunshine;106;90;NNE;8;50%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;99;70;Sunny and very warm;99;70;W;15;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and humid;82;73;Clouds and sun;86;72;E;14;60%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;71;59;Periods of sun;75;61;SW;14;71%;32%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, smoky;72;57;Mostly sunny;74;57;SW;5;66%;44%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;104;82;Sunny and hot;106;78;SE;7;22%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warm;87;65;A strong t-storm;78;60;NW;9;57%;44%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;70;Turning cloudy;86;64;WSW;12;42%;74%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;91;74;Sunny and pleasant;92;76;NNW;12;34%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;58;45;Partly sunny;60;46;SSW;4;83%;30%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;112;84;Sunny, breezy, hot;113;85;NW;15;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning shower;88;71;Partly sunny;91;74;SSW;5;65%;34%;9

Bangalore, India;An afternoon shower;82;71;A stray t-shower;79;69;SW;8;75%;75%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;94;80;A t-storm around;92;79;WSW;8;64%;55%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;83;73;Mostly sunny;85;74;WSW;8;63%;0%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;97;81;Inc. clouds;91;77;ESE;5;60%;71%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;94;68;Partly sunny;88;66;NW;7;52%;22%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;80;59;Partly sunny;76;63;WSW;7;51%;44%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;64;49;Cloudy;64;50;SE;8;73%;57%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;77;55;Clouds and sun, nice;78;56;E;11;56%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;82;65;Partly sunny;86;66;N;10;44%;11%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;75;58;Partly sunny;81;63;N;6;53%;6%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;91;65;Partly sunny, warm;93;64;ENE;5;45%;44%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;90;67;Sun and clouds;88;66;NNW;8;44%;8%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;50;Cooler;58;45;SSE;6;57%;1%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clearing;83;65;Mostly sunny, nice;83;63;NE;6;30%;26%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain;82;73;Periods of sun;87;76;SW;8;69%;33%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;95;77;Sunny and very warm;100;75;N;7;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;68;49;Rain and drizzle;61;55;N;19;79%;100%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;81;66;A shower or t-storm;79;68;SSE;4;68%;67%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;95;81;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SW;8;68%;77%;5

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;77;69;Partly sunny;75;64;N;13;52%;6%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;86;81;An afternoon shower;86;80;WSW;16;75%;69%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A heavy thunderstorm;72;55;An afternoon shower;68;60;WSW;8;67%;72%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;85;77;Sunny and pleasant;85;78;WNW;12;80%;7%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and seasonable;98;78;A t-storm in spots;98;75;NNE;6;48%;55%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;86;71;Breezy with sunshine;85;67;SSE;16;59%;5%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;99;78;A t-storm in spots;94;81;SE;4;71%;78%;7

Denver, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;84;59;Partly sunny;79;58;S;6;63%;44%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;82;A t-storm in spots;90;81;S;8;76%;56%;12

Dili, East Timor;Abundant sunshine;95;70;Partly sunny;85;69;SSE;5;58%;0%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Afternoon rain;67;63;Warmer;78;58;SSW;17;67%;3%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;108;74;Sunshine, very hot;106;75;NNE;8;14%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;78;71;Partly sunny;79;71;ENE;13;75%;6%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;96;80;A p.m. t-storm;95;82;SE;5;69%;71%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;Plenty of sun;69;38;NE;6;46%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;72;Periods of sun;89;73;ENE;6;66%;37%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;Showers and t-storms;71;57;E;11;67%;61%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;A t-storm or two;93;79;SW;7;76%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;Mostly cloudy;91;78;S;6;72%;77%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;88;77;Partly sunny, breezy;89;78;ENE;16;58%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, less humid;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SE;6;70%;79%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;96;81;Clouds and sun;94;80;ENE;5;67%;44%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;84;69;Plenty of sunshine;85;70;NE;10;59%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;75;A shower or t-storm;92;74;NE;7;67%;63%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;109;87;Mostly sunny, warm;100;84;NNE;14;39%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;Plenty of sunshine;61;36;NW;6;44%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;100;67;Sunny and very hot;101;66;NNE;5;14%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and hot;97;83;Mostly sunny and hot;97;82;W;13;51%;43%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;70;SSW;6;80%;74%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;105;81;Partly sunny, warm;101;79;S;15;37%;14%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;83;61;Thunderstorms;77;59;NW;7;74%;79%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with some sun;92;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;E;12;61%;53%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;85;68;Clearing;86;67;WSW;7;56%;31%;7

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;98;81;An afternoon shower;96;81;SSE;10;64%;64%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;91;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;SE;5;76%;68%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;54;26;Mild with sunshine;56;31;ENE;10;37%;60%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;A shower or t-storm;83;75;SW;8;81%;83%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;60;Clouds and sun;64;60;SSE;11;77%;21%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;84;63;Sunny and pleasant;86;64;NNW;6;59%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;73;60;Partly sunny, warmer;81;62;SW;12;64%;11%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun;83;64;Partly sunny;85;67;SSW;6;56%;6%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;79;69;Mostly sunny;79;68;SSW;7;67%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;102;73;Very hot;101;73;SE;7;19%;3%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;82;A t-storm around;89;82;WNW;14;74%;74%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;76;Mostly sunny;91;78;ENE;5;65%;23%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;A t-storm or two;90;79;NNE;6;71%;86%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;58;47;Sunny and breezy;61;50;N;17;64%;50%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;Showers and t-storms;72;56;WSW;5;67%;86%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;89;80;Periods of sun;89;80;ESE;8;65%;44%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;81;61;Thunderstorms;72;58;NW;6;84%;81%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;82;76;Partly sunny;83;76;SSW;17;69%;73%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;52;A little a.m. rain;55;49;SE;8;67%;55%;1

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;84;62;Showers around;78;62;WNW;1;48%;76%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sun and clouds;73;58;Some sun, a shower;77;59;ENE;7;61%;48%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;90;83;Showers;88;82;SW;7;85%;100%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;81;53;Nice with some sun;76;52;N;8;54%;14%;8

New York, United States;Very hot;97;77;Thunderstorms;83;71;ENE;6;66%;89%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;75;Sunny and hot;99;74;W;9;30%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;70;52;Partly sunny;70;54;NE;4;67%;32%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;89;76;A shower or t-storm;85;76;WSW;6;83%;87%;6

Oslo, Norway;Thunderstorms;65;56;More clouds than sun;69;58;S;7;74%;63%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A morning t-storm;84;59;Clouds and sun;78;58;N;5;57%;26%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;84;76;A morning shower;82;77;SSE;10;80%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;91;78;Showers and t-storms;88;77;NW;6;82%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;88;74;Showers around;86;73;E;5;80%;78%;7

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;82;61;Hot with some sun;90;67;E;4;41%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;A little p.m. rain;66;54;Low clouds breaking;62;47;SE;7;65%;30%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;W;7;66%;63%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;82;74;A little p.m. rain;85;74;SSE;14;81%;84%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;ESE;6;54%;61%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;79;62;Partly sunny;83;63;N;6;40%;30%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain;88;73;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;SSE;7;60%;7%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;72;50;An afternoon shower;71;52;ENE;9;50%;79%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;77;66;Sunshine and nice;81;67;WSW;9;71%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers;80;73;Showers;81;73;SE;12;83%;100%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Episodes of sunshine;60;53;Cloudy with a shower;60;52;NNE;6;73%;55%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;82;61;Thunderstorms;72;57;WNW;5;81%;74%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;80;64;Mostly cloudy;81;64;NE;5;64%;4%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;110;80;Sunny and seasonable;113;85;NNW;10;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;92;65;Sunny and very warm;95;69;WSW;7;40%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;74;56;Partly sunny;78;54;ENE;6;57%;5%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;68;57;Low clouds, then sun;68;56;WSW;11;67%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;81;66;Showers and t-storms;81;65;ENE;8;76%;73%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;77;Nice with sunshine;88;78;ESE;11;68%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;80;67;Humid with some sun;79;66;E;5;89%;44%;13

Sana’a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;85;63;An afternoon shower;82;63;WNW;8;28%;45%;14

Santiago, Chile;Colder with rain;46;32;Sunny and cool;51;31;SSW;3;56%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;NNE;6;75%;74%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;57;Sunny and pleasant;89;61;NNW;6;59%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;85;60;Mostly sunny;81;59;ENE;5;51%;5%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;85;74;Partly sunny;87;75;WSW;6;69%;44%;5

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, warm;95;82;Cloudy and very warm;95;82;SSE;10;69%;42%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;91;81;A thunderstorm;89;81;SSE;4;79%;77%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;85;58;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;NW;5;51%;18%;10

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;79;A shower or two;87;80;E;11;73%;78%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;76;58;Showers and t-storms;73;60;W;7;75%;66%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;Decreasing clouds;72;51;NW;9;49%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing;93;81;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;SE;5;71%;66%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine and nice;79;60;Showers and t-storms;73;60;W;6;67%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;81;Sunny and hot;104;74;N;8;22%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;95;67;Sunshine and warm;95;68;NNW;10;45%;33%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;105;84;Partly sunny, warm;102;84;NE;7;14%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;87;75;Sunny;89;75;ENE;8;54%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Abundant sunshine;93;71;Hot with sunshine;99;73;ENE;5;42%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and humid;81;73;A shower or t-storm;82;74;ESE;6;83%;82%;3

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;79;62;Sun and clouds;72;61;NNW;7;74%;16%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;86;69;Sunny and beautiful;85;70;E;10;58%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;93;72;Mostly sunny, nice;92;71;E;9;42%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warm with some sun;84;59;A p.m. t-storm;69;56;SW;7;73%;88%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;84;62;Mostly sunny;81;58;ESE;5;46%;4%;8

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;79;66;Periods of sun;87;67;NW;7;42%;15%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;94;77;A t-storm around;90;77;WNW;6;74%;71%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable clouds;83;61;Showers and t-storms;73;56;WNW;9;87%;72%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A strong t-storm;81;61;Showers and t-storms;80;58;NW;11;52%;70%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;54;48;Partly sunny;57;46;E;2;82%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;86;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;78;S;6;81%;72%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;101;71;Very hot;103;69;NE;4;27%;11%;11

